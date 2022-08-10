ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 40

Steve Coulter
2d ago

I see the low lQ, intellectual zombies, proclaiming " no one is above the law "...lol... while Hillary breaks federal laws storing classified info on a private computer server, destroys govt. property ( cell phones) in order hide incriminating evidence.

Reply(13)
17
Andrew Harrison
2d ago

The FBI director was appointed by trump and the judges were appointed by trump. Trump said that he is the law and order president . He is a private citizen now under investigation so prove what you said that you believe. Remember what you said about people who pled the 5'th now you have done the same thing.

Reply(4)
13
katcrazy
2d ago

He shouldn't have taken documents out and stored them at Maralago. I remember watching the news, they showed a straight truck being loaded with boxes and boxes of files. Those files should have stayed and been put in archives. Anyone, ever worked as or for a government contractor knows, everything is properly boxed, contents notated and kept on-hand the specific number of years its required and thats just a contractor. The Presidents files belong to the people and will be part of historical records. I don't believe there has been a President Accused of this before but I may be wrong. Anyhow, especially given Jan. 6th happenings, all records are of vital importance. Makes you wander what it is he took.

Reply
15
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Will Ainsworth
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#Republicans#Fbi#The Department Of Justice#The Biden Administration#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Associated Press

FBI seized 'top secret' documents from Trump home

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI recovered documents that were labeled “top secret” from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers released Friday after a federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorized the unprecedented search this week. A property receipt unsealed by the court shows FBI agents took 11 sets of classified records from the estate during a search on Monday. The seized records include some that were marked classified as top secret and also “sensitive compartmented information,” a special category meant to protect the nation’s most important secrets and those that if revealed publicly would harm U.S. interests. The court records did not provide specific details about the documents or what information they might contain. The warrant details that federal agents were investigating potential violations of three different federal laws, including one that governs gathering, transmitting or losing defense information under the Espionage Act. The other statutes address the concealment, mutilation or removal of records and the destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy