Rolling Stone

Meet the Rolling Stones Superfan Who’s Spent Millions on His Collection and Attends Every Single Show

Click here to read the full article. When the Rolling Stones take the stage anywhere in the world, a few things are guaranteed to happen. The band will play “Miss You,” “Honky Tonk Women,” and “Midnight Rambler” at some point during the night, Mick Jagger will depart the stage midway through the set so Keith Richards can lead the band through a couple of songs on his own — and ultimate Stones superfan Matt Lee will be perched directly in front of the stage, usually on Ron Wood’s side, with an iPhone 13 Pro in his hand to shoot stunning...
soultracks.com

First Listen: Lalah Hathaway is "Coastin" with Boney James

(August 9, 2022) Ever since Boney James began etching his talent into the contemporary jazz market, his connection as a soloist and in collaborations including Rick Braun, Stokely and Eric Roberson have resonated on the highest level. Throughout his body of work for almost three decades, James’ tasty saxophone firmly settled in his artistic wheelhouse by stretching the expected smooth jazz nuances with a remarkable balancing act of soul, R&B - even pop and electronica. For a musician who once played keyboards behind Morris Day way back when, there are no limits for this multi-Grammy and Soul Train nominated musician extraordinaire.
DoYouRemember?

The Beatles: Origin Of The Popular Pop Band’s Name

Since the rock band officially changed its name to The Beatles in August 1963, the story behind the name has been unclear. Regarded as the most influential band of all time, the group, of course, was comprised of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. The band had...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
American Songwriter

Blondie Releases Rare, Never-Released Demo “Mr. Sightseer”

Now the B-Side to Blondie’s take on The Doors’ Strange Days track “Moonlight Drive,” “Mr. Sightseer,” another rare track off their upcoming, and first-ever, comprehensive box set collection, Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982, out Aug. 26, is revealed. Newly mastered by Grammy Award-winning engineer...
Yardbarker

From Woodstock to Coachella: 50 historic music festivals

Before Woodstock and Coachella, the earliest recorded festivals date back to ancient Greece. The Greeks honored the gods by holding competitions in drama, poetry, music, and athletics. To honor Dionysus, the God of wine and ecstasy, the Greeks would hold the festival of Dionysus, which consisted of tragedy and comedy performances. Well-known Greek playwrights, such as Sophocles, Euripides, and Aristophanes, participated in these festivals.
Decider.com

‘My Life As A Rolling Stone’ Episode 1 Recap: Have Some Sympathy For Mick Jagger

60 years into their apparently neverending career, the Rolling Stones have done it all. Getting their start as surly yet fresh faced doyens of the British Invasion, they would become rock n’ roll outlaws whispered about in hushed tones before maturing into a multi-million dollar global corporation. They’ve released hit singles, hit albums, hit double albums, gone on record-breaking concert tours, and, between concert films and documentaries, have a filmography equal to that of the storied directors that clamber to work with them. What’s left for the so-called “Greatest rock n’ roll band in the world”? A television series, that’s...
