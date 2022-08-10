Read full article on original website
Rosenbauer America announces new executive leadership team
Effective immediately, Rosenbauer America announces new executive leadership today. Mark Fusco is appointed as President, and Randy Brummel as Executive Vice President Operations. The company’s purpose remains unchanged, Rosenbauer exists to support the mission of saving lives and protecting property. This new structure allows the American custom fire truck builder to expand its growth plans and further focus on operational excellence, dealer development, financial discipline, customer satisfaction, and serving first responders.
Ex-GE executive Dale Baker becomes president of the Americas region for Nano Dimension
Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), a supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing 3D printers, announced that Dale Baker will join the Company as President of Nano Dimension – Americas, where he will head the expansion of Nano Dimension’s U.S. operations as well as lead worldwide sales activity and execute on the Company’s current organic and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) growth strategy.
Joan Amble Joins Board of Directors of Spire Global, Inc.
VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services today announced that it has appointed Joan Amble to the Company’s board of directors. In her role, Ms. Amble will work with Spire’s leadership team to implement best practices as the business continues to quickly scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005035/en/ Joan Amble (Photo: Business Wire)
US Community Solar Sector To Grow 7 GWdc By 2027
The US community solar market will continue to grow over the next five years, with at least 7 GWdc of community solar expected to come online in existing markets between 2022-2027. The US community solar market will continue to grow over the next five years, with at least 7 gigawatts direct current (GWdc) of community solar expected to come online in existing markets between 2022-2027, Woodmac said.
Hyliion CEO Talks Electrifying Trucking Industry
Electric trucking company Hyliion reported mixed Q2 earnings, with revenue falling short of analyst expectations. Thomas Healy, Founder & CEO, Hyliion, joined Cheddar News to discuss how the company is electrifying the shipping and logistics industry.
