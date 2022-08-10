The US community solar market will continue to grow over the next five years, with at least 7 GWdc of community solar expected to come online in existing markets between 2022-2027. The US community solar market will continue to grow over the next five years, with at least 7 gigawatts direct current (GWdc) of community solar expected to come online in existing markets between 2022-2027, Woodmac said.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO