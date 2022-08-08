Read full article on original website
Sayville Man Drowns In Great South Bay
Police are investigating the drowning death of a Long Island man. The man was crabbing at the West Sayville docks, located on West Avenue in West Sayville, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Suffolk County Police said. The good Samaritans pulled him from...
TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of August 11, 2022
The following incidents have been reported by Suffolk County Police:. ■ A shoplifter was reported at Target located on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack on Aug. 4. A person allegedly stole a variety of trading cards valued at $110. Dix Hills. ■ Kings Landscaping of Huntington reported that an unknown...
Search For Southampton Village Police Chief Continues
The search for a chief for the Southampton Village Police — the department has been without a permanent chief for nearly a year — will continue, and while village officials... more. Robert J. Long Jr. of Hampton Bays died on August 9. He was 53. Visiting ... 11...
Man Drowns While Crabbing Near Docks Off Long Island's Great South Bay: Police
A man who had gone crabbing near docks off Long Island's Great South Bay was later found dead after drowning in the water, police said. Jan Zdenek was looking for crabs Friday at the West Sayville docks on West Avenue, Suffolk County police said, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. They pulled him from the water and attempted to resuscitate him.
East Hampton Police Reports For The Week Of August 11
WAINSCOTT — A Westwood Road resident reported to Town Police on July 28 that her mint green Vespa, valued at $6,500, was missing from where she traditionally charges it next... more. MONTAUK — On July 11, a Fairfield Drive resident told Town Police that between July 9 and 11,...
East Hampton DWI Arrests For The Week Of August 4
Oscar Jacinto Mateo, 20, of East Hampton, was arrested by East Hampton Village Police on July 25 at 5:30 p.m. and charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, as well as... more. Richard Bryan Hodos, 61 of East Hampton, was arrested by East Hampton Village Police on August 1, at 1:55...
Alert Issued For Missing Island Park Man
Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Long Island man who disappeared after visiting a friend. Samuel Harrison, age 47, of Island Park was reported missing on Thursday, Aug. 11, said the Nassau County Police. According to detectives, Harrison was last seen in Island Park where he...
Man Found Dead After Going For Swim Under I-95 Bridge In Port Chester, Police Say
A 52-year-old man was found dead after going swimming under a bridge in Westchester County. The incident took place in the Byram River under the I-95 bridge in Port Chester around 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 9. According to the Port Chester Police, the department received a 911 reporting the...
To Further His Vision, Developer Has Purchased An Array Of Downtown Hampton Bays Parcels
Community members have spoken, for years now, of reports that a developer was buying up property in downtown Hampton Bays. It appears that a dozen parcels, in fact, have been... more. Robert J. Long Jr. of Hampton Bays died on August 9. He was 53. Visiting ... 11 Aug 2022...
ID Released For Man Found Floating IN Sag Harbor Cove
Police have released the name of a man whose body was found floating along the shoreline of a Long Island cove. Keith Viagas, age 63, of Noyac, a hamlet of Southampton, was found around 11:45 a.m., Monday, Aug. 9. According to Lt. Susan Ralph, of the Southampton Police, a caller...
Cops: Oven explosion at Stony Brook Incubator in Calverton injures one
An oven explosion at the Stony Brook Incubator in Calverton sent a woman to the hospital this morning. Riverhead Town Police said they were called to the incubator building at 8:57 a.m. today on the report of an oven explosion and a fire at the location. Responding officers found an...
$5,000 Offered for Person ‘Endangering the Public' in Long Island Lynx Mayhem
Usually, the reward money comes before the catch. That's not the case here. Now we know it's serious. The Suffolk County SPCA announced a $5,000 reward Thursday for information leading to the arrest of the person "responsible for owning and endangering the public" with a Eurasian lynx. The lynx in...
SCPD: Copiague Man Stabs Two Roommates and Crashes Stolen Car
Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating after a man stabbed two people and crashed a stolen vehicle in Lindenhurst. James Domanico was involved in a dispute with his roommate Latoya Rolle when he stabbed her multiple times outside of 730 West Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Thursday. The two got into a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee owned and driven by an acquaintance, Arielle Itzkowitz, and drove to Miramar Boulevard where Domanico stabbed another occupant of the vehicle, Joseph Zuck.
Levittown Man Apprehended After Threatening Officers During Standoff, Police Say
A Long Island man was arrested after allegedly barricading himself in an apartment and threatening police officers following a fight with another person. The incident took place in Levittown around 3:40 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Kent Garden Apartments on Division Avenue. According to Nassau County PD detectives, officers...
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- August 11, 2022
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report (Suffolk County) Big bass bite in Montauk. Big sharks take big bites of big bass in Montauk. High quality fluking along the south shore. Double digits in Montauk. Bottom fishing on the north shore holds steady quality. East Hampton closed beaches after a surfcaster caught...
SANS Communities Seek Special Zoning Designation From Sag Harbor Village
Representatives of Sag Harbor’s traditionally Black beachfront communities appeared before the Village Board on Tuesday, August 9, to make their case for the creation of a special zoning overlay district... more. Organización Latino Americana (OLA) of Eastern Long Island is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Founded in ... 11 Aug...
Police Investigate After Body Recovered From Water In Lawrence
An investigation is underway after a dead body was found floating in a body of water on Long Island. The Nassau County Police Department said a 911 caller reported that a person was floating in the Broad Channel in Lawrence at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Police said the...
Nassau police: Levittown man barricaded himself, made terroristic threat
Police say officers responded to the Kent Garden Apartments on Thursday for a disturbance involving Issac Kodsi and another tenant.
