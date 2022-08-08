ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sag Harbor, NY

Daily Voice

Sayville Man Drowns In Great South Bay

Police are investigating the drowning death of a Long Island man. The man was crabbing at the West Sayville docks, located on West Avenue in West Sayville, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Suffolk County Police said. The good Samaritans pulled him from...
SAYVILLE, NY
27east.com

Search For Southampton Village Police Chief Continues

The search for a chief for the Southampton Village Police — the department has been without a permanent chief for nearly a year — will continue, and while village officials... more. Robert J. Long Jr. of Hampton Bays died on August 9. He was 53. Visiting ... 11...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
NBC New York

Man Drowns While Crabbing Near Docks Off Long Island's Great South Bay: Police

A man who had gone crabbing near docks off Long Island's Great South Bay was later found dead after drowning in the water, police said. Jan Zdenek was looking for crabs Friday at the West Sayville docks on West Avenue, Suffolk County police said, when witnesses discovered him in the water at 2:30 p.m. They pulled him from the water and attempted to resuscitate him.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Sag Harbor, NY
Crime & Safety
27east.com

East Hampton Police Reports For The Week Of August 11

WAINSCOTT — A Westwood Road resident reported to Town Police on July 28 that her mint green Vespa, valued at $6,500, was missing from where she traditionally charges it next... more. MONTAUK — On July 11, a Fairfield Drive resident told Town Police that between July 9 and 11,...
27east.com

East Hampton DWI Arrests For The Week Of August 4

Oscar Jacinto Mateo, 20, of East Hampton, was arrested by East Hampton Village Police on July 25 at 5:30 p.m. and charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, as well as... more. Richard Bryan Hodos, 61 of East Hampton, was arrested by East Hampton Village Police on August 1, at 1:55...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Island Park Man

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Long Island man who disappeared after visiting a friend. Samuel Harrison, age 47, of Island Park was reported missing on Thursday, Aug. 11, said the Nassau County Police. According to detectives, Harrison was last seen in Island Park where he...
ISLAND PARK, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
longisland.com

SCPD: Copiague Man Stabs Two Roommates and Crashes Stolen Car

Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating after a man stabbed two people and crashed a stolen vehicle in Lindenhurst. James Domanico was involved in a dispute with his roommate Latoya Rolle when he stabbed her multiple times outside of 730 West Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Thursday. The two got into a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee owned and driven by an acquaintance, Arielle Itzkowitz, and drove to Miramar Boulevard where Domanico stabbed another occupant of the vehicle, Joseph Zuck.
LINDENHURST, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- August 11, 2022

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report (Suffolk County) Big bass bite in Montauk. Big sharks take big bites of big bass in Montauk. High quality fluking along the south shore. Double digits in Montauk. Bottom fishing on the north shore holds steady quality. East Hampton closed beaches after a surfcaster caught...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

SANS Communities Seek Special Zoning Designation From Sag Harbor Village

Representatives of Sag Harbor’s traditionally Black beachfront communities appeared before the Village Board on Tuesday, August 9, to make their case for the creation of a special zoning overlay district... more. Organización Latino Americana (OLA) of Eastern Long Island is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Founded in ... 11 Aug...
SAG HARBOR, NY

