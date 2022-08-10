ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Video Shows Accused Wife-Killer Being Extradited From SC To VA

By AJ Goldbloom
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CvZUJ_0hBkD6sF00
Jose Hernandez Mejia Photo Credit: Fairfax County PD

Video footage has been released of Jose Hernandez Mejia, a Fairfax man accused of killing his wife, as he was extradited back in Virginia from South Carolina.

Mejia was charged with second degree murder after he stabbed his wife, Evelin Cali, and fled to South Carolina in July.

Police investigation revealed that after Mejia left his wife's body, he admitted to a relative that he killed her. Mejia was brought back to Virginia on Tuesday, Aug. 9 and was held on no bond, officials said.

Support was surging for Calia's five children, who were left without their father.

Mejia was extradited back to Virginia, after a few weeks in custody in South Carolina, where local law enforcement will proceed with his prosecution.

