Retired star NFL running back Frank Gore charged with domestic assault in Atlantic City
Atlantic City police charged Gore after an investigation into the July 31 incident.BreakingAC. Retired NFL running Frank Gore has been charged in a domestic assault in Atlantic City from last month.
Frank Gore hit with assault charge stemming from domestic violence allegations
Former NFL star Frank Gore has found himself in hot water because of a domestic violence allegation thrown at him. According to a TMZ report, Gore has been charged with simple assault “related to the domestic violence incident.” It involves a 28-year-old woman, who reported the issue to the authorities back on July 31. The said woman, who was not identified by authorities, “did not exhibit signs of injury and complaints were not filed at the time.”
Former NFL RB Frank Gore charged with simple assault in New Jersey
Former NFL running back Frank Gore was charged with simple assault Wednesday after being arrested on July 31 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, following an alleged domestic violence dispute with a 28-year-old woman, according to the Atlantic City Police Department. "On July 31, 2022, at 8:11 AM, patrol units were...
Marshawn Lynch made shocking confession during DUI arrest
Marshawn Lynch’s arrest story is getting crazier by the day. New details of the NFL icon’s DUI arrest from Tuesday morning continue to surface, and this time around, it involves a shocking confession from the former five-time Pro Bowl running back. Lynch was arrested on the morning of Aug. 9 in Las Vegas for supposedly […] The post Marshawn Lynch made shocking confession during DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers.com
Packers sign S Micah Abernathy, RB Dexter Williams
The Green Bay Packers have signed S Micah Abernathy and RB Dexter Williams and released WR Osirus (o-SIGH-russ) Mitchell and LS Steven Wirtel (wur-TELL). General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Wednesday. Abernathy (6-0, 195), a first-year player out of the University of Tennessee, originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings...
NBC Sports
How Lance reminds 49ers' McCloud of Bills QB Josh Allen
SANTA CLARA -- Receiver and return man Ray-Ray McCloud spent time with the Buffalo Bills during the first three seasons of quarterback Josh Allen’s career. And after coming to the 49ers this offseason as a free-agent acquisition, McCloud said he is already seeing similarities between the Bills’ young Pro Bowl quarterback and the 49ers’ first-year starter Trey Lance.
The 49ers Have Signed A Veteran Cornerback
Injuries are starting to pile up in the San Francisco 49ers' secondary. As a result, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran cornerback to bolster their depth chart. On Wednesday, the 49ers signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. Crawley, a former undrafted player out of...
Yardbarker
Bills HC Shares An Expected Josh Allen Update
The Buffalo Bills will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a monumental showdown against the Los Angeles Rams. That matchup could be a potential preview of Super Bowl LVII given the caliber of players that both teams have. In one of the more intriguing side stories, Von Miller left...
fantasypros.com
Melvin Gordon receiving evaluation on his foot
According to Jeff Legwold of ESPN, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett attributed RB Melvin Gordon's Wednesday absence from practice to a foot injury. Gordon will receive further evaluations on it. (Jeff Legwold on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Gordon sneakily finished last season as the RB17 in standard formats, one spot...
