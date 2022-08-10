ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Frank Gore hit with assault charge stemming from domestic violence allegations

Former NFL star Frank Gore has found himself in hot water because of a domestic violence allegation thrown at him. According to a TMZ report, Gore has been charged with simple assault “related to the domestic violence incident.” It involves a 28-year-old woman, who reported the issue to the authorities back on July 31. The said woman, who was not identified by authorities, “did not exhibit signs of injury and complaints were not filed at the time.”
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ClutchPoints

Marshawn Lynch made shocking confession during DUI arrest

Marshawn Lynch’s arrest story is getting crazier by the day. New details of the NFL icon’s DUI arrest from Tuesday morning continue to surface, and this time around, it involves a shocking confession from the former five-time Pro Bowl running back. Lynch was arrested on the morning of Aug. 9 in Las Vegas for supposedly […] The post Marshawn Lynch made shocking confession during DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Atlantic City, NJ
Packers.com

Packers sign S Micah Abernathy, RB Dexter Williams

The Green Bay Packers have signed S Micah Abernathy and RB Dexter Williams and released WR Osirus (o-SIGH-russ) Mitchell and LS Steven Wirtel (wur-TELL). General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Wednesday. Abernathy (6-0, 195), a first-year player out of the University of Tennessee, originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

How Lance reminds 49ers' McCloud of Bills QB Josh Allen

SANTA CLARA -- Receiver and return man Ray-Ray McCloud spent time with the Buffalo Bills during the first three seasons of quarterback Josh Allen’s career. And after coming to the 49ers this offseason as a free-agent acquisition, McCloud said he is already seeing similarities between the Bills’ young Pro Bowl quarterback and the 49ers’ first-year starter Trey Lance.
NFL
The Spun

The 49ers Have Signed A Veteran Cornerback

Injuries are starting to pile up in the San Francisco 49ers' secondary. As a result, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran cornerback to bolster their depth chart. On Wednesday, the 49ers signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. Crawley, a former undrafted player out of...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bills HC Shares An Expected Josh Allen Update

The Buffalo Bills will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a monumental showdown against the Los Angeles Rams. That matchup could be a potential preview of Super Bowl LVII given the caliber of players that both teams have. In one of the more intriguing side stories, Von Miller left...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Domestic Violence#49ers#Nbc Sports Bayarea Former#The State Of New Jersey#Tmz#The University Of Miami
fantasypros.com

Melvin Gordon receiving evaluation on his foot

According to Jeff Legwold of ESPN, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett attributed RB Melvin Gordon's Wednesday absence from practice to a foot injury. Gordon will receive further evaluations on it. (Jeff Legwold on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Gordon sneakily finished last season as the RB17 in standard formats, one spot...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy