Louisiana Man Arrested On 14 Drug and Firearms Charges After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl and Cocaine to a Police Agent. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that over the course of the last several weeks, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation into the drug distribution activities being conducted by Preston Kinchen, aka “Wild Side Magi.” During the investigation, Agents conducted controlled purchases of fentanyl and cocaine from Kinchen. One of these drug transactions occurred while Kinchen was holding his one-year-old child.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO