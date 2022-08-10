ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man and Juvenile Arrested in Connection with May 18 Homicide

Louisiana Man and Juvenile Arrested in Connection with May 18 Homicide. On August 11, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department said that investigators apprehended Naquez Preston, 20, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Investigators suspect Preston, along with a 15-year-old male juvenile, are linked to Madison Brown’s death on May 18, 2022, in the 9900 block of Florida Blvd. in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Man Arrested for Vehicular Homicide and Other Charges for Hit-and-Run Crash After One Victim Succumbs to His Injuries

Louisiana Man Arrested for Vehicular Homicide and Other Charges for Hit-and-Run Crash After One Victim Succumbs to His Injuries. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 11, 2022, that on August 5, 2022, soon after 11:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop A began investigating a hit-and-run crash on LA 1019 east of LA 16 in Livingston Parish. Kyle Rowland, 26, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Traffic Stop in Louisiana Results in Drug Arrest After Authorities Find 720 bottles of Promethazine

Traffic Stop in Louisiana Results in Drug Arrest After Authorities Find 720 bottles of Promethazine. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on August 10, 2022, that during the week prior, BRPD Officers performed a traffic stop on I-10 East near Dalrymple Drive. Officers checked the vehicle during the traffic stop and discovered 720 bottles of Promethazine.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Man Arrested On 14 Drug and Firearms Charges After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl and Cocaine to a Police Agent

Louisiana Man Arrested On 14 Drug and Firearms Charges After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl and Cocaine to a Police Agent. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that over the course of the last several weeks, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation into the drug distribution activities being conducted by Preston Kinchen, aka “Wild Side Magi.” During the investigation, Agents conducted controlled purchases of fentanyl and cocaine from Kinchen. One of these drug transactions occurred while Kinchen was holding his one-year-old child.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Collision on LA 959, Other Driver Moderately Injured

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Collision on LA 959, Other Driver Moderately Injured. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 959 east of LA 63 in East Feliciana Parish shortly after 7:00 a.m. on August 10, 2022. Stacey Hornsby, 53, of Clinton, Louisiana, died as a result of the accident.
CLINTON, LA
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing

Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
Single-Vehicle Crash Claims the Life of Unrestrained Louisiana Man on LA 1054 After He Collided with a Cement Culvert

Single-Vehicle Crash Claims the Life of Unrestrained Louisiana Man on LA 1054 After He Collided with a Cement Culvert. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 7, 2022, that on August 6, soon after 11:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 1054 near Clements Road in Tangipahoa Parish. Triston Pennington, 22, of Loranger, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
LORANGER, LA
Fiery Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Unknown Driver and Seriously Injures Passenger

Fiery Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Unknown Driver and Seriously Injures Passenger. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 6, 2022, that on Friday, August 5, soon after 11:55 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 55 near LA Hwy 1048 in Tangipahoa Parish. An unidentified driver was killed in the incident.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Louisiana Convicted Felon Sentenced to 9 Years for Possession of Firearm and Methamphetamine

Louisiana Convicted Felon Sentenced to 9 Years for Possession of Firearm and Methamphetamine. Lafayette, Louisiana – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Tyrus Brooks, 34, of Scott, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 5, 2022, by United States District Judge David C. Joseph to 115 months (9 years, 7 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
SCOTT, LA
Louisiana Felon Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison After Pointing a Pistol at a Victim’s Head

Louisiana Felon Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison After Pointing a Pistol at a Victim’s Head. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 3, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Louis Bells, Jr., age 21, a resident of Hammond, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 2, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey to being a felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
HAMMOND, LA
Louisiana State Fire Marshal Asking for Information from the Public in Fatal July House Fire Investigation

Louisiana State Fire Marshal Asking for Information from the Public in Fatal July House Fire Investigation. Donaldsonville, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on August 3, 2022, that the LASFM, in collaboration with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding a house fire in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, which killed a female resident.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Former Professor in Louisiana Sentenced to Prison for Mail Fraud and Money Laundering After Living as a Fugitive Abroad

Former Professor in Louisiana Sentenced to Prison for Mail Fraud and Money Laundering After Living as a Fugitive Abroad. Louisiana – On August 4, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles sentenced Parviz Sharifrazi, age 70, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to 24 months in federal prison following his convictions for mail fraud and money laundering. The Court further sentenced Sharifrazi to serve one year of supervised release following his term of imprisonment.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Free Squirrel Hunting Skills Seminar to be Held by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Free Squirrel Hunting Skills Seminar to be Held by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced on August 3, 2022, that their Education Section will hold a free beginners squirrel hunting seminar in Baton Rouge on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the LDWF’s Waddill Wildlife Refuge, 4142 North Flannery Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
$198.5 Million Carbon Capture Project Announced by Chemical Company in Louisiana

$198.5 Million Carbon Capture Project Announced by Chemical Company in Louisiana. Donaldsonville, Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on August 5, 2022, that CF Industries plans to invest $198.5 million to build a CO2 compression and dehydration unit at its Ascension Parish plant in an effort to reduce carbon emissions at what it claims is the world’s largest ammonia production facility.
LOUISIANA STATE
