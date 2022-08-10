ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grays Harbor County, WA

Grays Harbor County 4-H Member Emelia Conley Rides Through Life

The Grays Harbor County Fair is coming up and it’s a great place to learn about the many different 4-H projects that local kids, their parents, 4-H leaders and volunteers work hard on all year. For Emelia Conley, who rides horses and is part of the Country Pride 4-H Club in Grays Harbor, joining 4-H was in her blood.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
GraysHarborTalk

Grays Harbor County 4-Her Grace Smith Helps Adults Learn Technology

While most equate 4-H with animals or maybe things like fiber arts and growing vegetables, there is a 4-H club and program for just about anything you can imagine your child might be interested in. Including technology. Grace Smith, a 4-H member since 2018, is involved in the 4-H Techchangemakers program as well as the annual Grays Harbor County 4-H Camp. With a goal on a medical career, she has found 4-H to provide her with priceless experiences.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
thurstontalk.com

Thurston County History: What Was It Like for Kids Growing Up In the Olympia Area?

Everyone started life as children. That includes grandparents like me. I fondly remember my grandpa, Bill Trosper, telling me that he was 10 years old when he arrived in Thurston County from Kansas in 1892. He added that the countryside south of old Tumwater at that time was so full of old-growth timber that a person could walk from what is today Capitol Boulevard all the way to Black Lake on fallen logs without having to touch the ground. He was known to exaggerate at times. Thurston County History sounds different when looked through the eyes of the young.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Government
Chronicle

Mayor, Fire Chief Spring Into Action When Trash Near Railroad Tracks in Chehalis Is Live Streamed Across Globe

When a live video feed popular with railroad enthusiasts around the world displayed a messy scene in Chehalis last weekend, a pair of public servants sprang into action. It started when viewers of a live Virtual Railfan feed on tracks near the Lewis County Historical Museum pointed out trash and shopping carts that had been left by apparent transients on Saturday.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

DNR Assists Thurston County Firefighters at Wildfire Near Bucoda Monday

At 12:35 p.m. on Monday, a 911 caller reported there was smoke coming from a forest near the intersection of state Route 507 and Troy Street Southeast between Bucoda and Centralia. The South Thurston Fire Department responded along with the West Thurston Fire Authority, which were on the scene assisting...
BUCODA, WA
northcoastnews.com

Grays Harbor County Fair begins Aug. 10

Summertime is filled with seasonal festivities. Some kids go off to camp. Some families travel to coastal beaches or favorite camping grounds. Some even get a thrill when it gets time to dust off the air conditioner to stay cool. Regardless of what is going on, summer is the most...
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
pnwag.net

RHD Confirmed In Western Washington

The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXRO.com

Aberdeen City Council vacancy after resignation

There is a vacancy on the Aberdeen City Council. It was announced on Wednesday that Marissa Aube has resigned. Mayor Schave made the announcement and noted that Councilmember Aube stated that she has had difficulties attending meetings due to her work schedule. Schave said that it was her feeling that...
Chronicle

Washington State Attorney General Adds Collection Agencies to Providence-Swedish Hospital Lawsuit

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced this week his office would be adding two collection agencies to his lawsuit against 14 hospitals in the Providence-Swedish Health Alliance (PSHA). The lawsuit accuses the hospitals, including Providence Centralia Hospital and Olympia’s Providence St. Peter Hospital, of violating Washington state’s Collection Agency...
WASHINGTON STATE
thejoltnews.com

Welfare check leads authorities to allegedly stolen generator

Authorities in Lacey have recovered an allegedly stolen generator that they found while conducting a welfare check. According to a series of tweets by the Lacey Police Department, a patrol officer a Crisis Response Unit (CRU) officer were dispatched to a welfare check yesterday, August 9. While at the scene,...
LACEY, WA

