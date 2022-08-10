Read full article on original website
Related
GraysHarborTalk
Grays Harbor County 4-H Member Emelia Conley Rides Through Life
The Grays Harbor County Fair is coming up and it’s a great place to learn about the many different 4-H projects that local kids, their parents, 4-H leaders and volunteers work hard on all year. For Emelia Conley, who rides horses and is part of the Country Pride 4-H Club in Grays Harbor, joining 4-H was in her blood.
GraysHarborTalk
Grays Harbor County 4-Her Grace Smith Helps Adults Learn Technology
While most equate 4-H with animals or maybe things like fiber arts and growing vegetables, there is a 4-H club and program for just about anything you can imagine your child might be interested in. Including technology. Grace Smith, a 4-H member since 2018, is involved in the 4-H Techchangemakers program as well as the annual Grays Harbor County 4-H Camp. With a goal on a medical career, she has found 4-H to provide her with priceless experiences.
thurstontalk.com
Thurston County History: What Was It Like for Kids Growing Up In the Olympia Area?
Everyone started life as children. That includes grandparents like me. I fondly remember my grandpa, Bill Trosper, telling me that he was 10 years old when he arrived in Thurston County from Kansas in 1892. He added that the countryside south of old Tumwater at that time was so full of old-growth timber that a person could walk from what is today Capitol Boulevard all the way to Black Lake on fallen logs without having to touch the ground. He was known to exaggerate at times. Thurston County History sounds different when looked through the eyes of the young.
Chronicle
DNR Helicopters, Firefighters Knock Down South Thurston County Brush Fire Before It Threatens Structures
West Thurston Fire Authority Chief Robert Scott told The Chronicle Thursday afternoon that a brush fire in Grand Mound had been halted by around 3:15 p.m. after a swift response by firefighters and Department of Natural Resources (DNR) helicopters. The fire, which was located south of 183rd Avenue Southwest in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Mayor, Fire Chief Spring Into Action When Trash Near Railroad Tracks in Chehalis Is Live Streamed Across Globe
When a live video feed popular with railroad enthusiasts around the world displayed a messy scene in Chehalis last weekend, a pair of public servants sprang into action. It started when viewers of a live Virtual Railfan feed on tracks near the Lewis County Historical Museum pointed out trash and shopping carts that had been left by apparent transients on Saturday.
Chronicle
DNR Assists Thurston County Firefighters at Wildfire Near Bucoda Monday
At 12:35 p.m. on Monday, a 911 caller reported there was smoke coming from a forest near the intersection of state Route 507 and Troy Street Southeast between Bucoda and Centralia. The South Thurston Fire Department responded along with the West Thurston Fire Authority, which were on the scene assisting...
KXRO.com
First free-standing tsunami vertical evacuation tower in US placed on Pacific County coast
Tokeland has a new tsunami evacuation tower, and it’s the first of its kind. Washington Emergency Management Division shared that this structure is the first free-standing tsunami vertical evacuation tower in the United States. Located in Tokeland and built by the Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe, they used internal funds...
northcoastnews.com
Grays Harbor County Fair begins Aug. 10
Summertime is filled with seasonal festivities. Some kids go off to camp. Some families travel to coastal beaches or favorite camping grounds. Some even get a thrill when it gets time to dust off the air conditioner to stay cool. Regardless of what is going on, summer is the most...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Western Washington
The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
KXRO.com
Aberdeen City Council vacancy after resignation
There is a vacancy on the Aberdeen City Council. It was announced on Wednesday that Marissa Aube has resigned. Mayor Schave made the announcement and noted that Councilmember Aube stated that she has had difficulties attending meetings due to her work schedule. Schave said that it was her feeling that...
Chronicle
Washington State Attorney General Adds Collection Agencies to Providence-Swedish Hospital Lawsuit
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced this week his office would be adding two collection agencies to his lawsuit against 14 hospitals in the Providence-Swedish Health Alliance (PSHA). The lawsuit accuses the hospitals, including Providence Centralia Hospital and Olympia’s Providence St. Peter Hospital, of violating Washington state’s Collection Agency...
Washington Restaurant Among The Most Surprising Drive-Thrus In The U.S.
LoveFood has the scoop on the best drive-thrus and drive-ins in the country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Funny Washington State Town Name Has Residents Giggling and Visitors Puzzled
Town names can sometimes be tough to pronounce. I heard the local newscaster mess up Naches and who hasn't messed up Touchet before?. I think we are all guilty of mispronouncing some of Washington State's more unusual town names. What's The Name Origin Of One Of Washington's Most Unusual Towns?
Chronicle
Thurston County Deputies Recover ‘Massive Amount of Stolen Property’ After Report of Shots Fired
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday it recovered at least four stolen vehicles and a “massive amount of stolen property” after responding to the 14700 block of Regal Lane Southeast in Yelm on Aug. 8. A Freightliner service truck was tracked to the location using the...
thejoltnews.com
Welfare check leads authorities to allegedly stolen generator
Authorities in Lacey have recovered an allegedly stolen generator that they found while conducting a welfare check. According to a series of tweets by the Lacey Police Department, a patrol officer a Crisis Response Unit (CRU) officer were dispatched to a welfare check yesterday, August 9. While at the scene,...
Chronicle
Centralia Teen Heading to Las Vegas for ‘American Idol’ Auditions
Centralia High School junior Ellen Buzzard, who goes by “Elle,” took the stage at The Juice Box Friday night for a performance during which she announced she has been selected to audition in front of the judges of hit television show “American Idol” in Las Vegas this fall.
Chronicle
Collision Involving Semi-Truck Closes Right Lane of I-5 Near Centralia Monday Morning
The right lane of northbound I-5 was closed about 11:40 a.m. Monday just north of Centralia after a collision between a car and a semi-truck. The collision happened at milepost 86 near 216th Avenue SW, south of Great Wolf Lodge. Washington State Patrol trooper Robert Reyer said police are unsure...
Comments / 0