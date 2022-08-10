Read full article on original website
Portsmouth, NH Police Handle Large Car Meet Up, Bomb Threat Friday Night
It was a busy Friday night for Portsmouth Police who had to handle a large car meet up and a bomb threat over the course of several hours. The evening began with a car meet up at the Marshall's and Market Basket shopping center on Woodbury Avenue with 600 cars on display and nearly 1,500 people in attendance. Portsmouth Police said they were aware of the meet up which was promoted on social media and worked with the organizer to keep the event safe for participants, the businesses and their employees.
UPDATE: GA Couple Missing After Landing in Manchester, NH Found
9:20 a.m. UPDATE: Marlin “Bud” Scheib and Ann Scheib have been safely located, according to NH State Police. No information was disclosed about where or how they were found. New Hampshire State Police issued a Silver Alert for an elderly couple from Georgia that went missing after landing...
WMUR.com
Couple found after Silver Alert
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police safely found a couple after they issued a Silver Alert Friday. According to family members, Marlin "Bud" Scheib, 90, and his wife Ann Scheib, 80, landed at Manchester Boston Regional Airport from Georgia at Noon Friday. They rented a vehicle to drive to a wedding in Woodstock, Vermont.
Next step: Harmony Montgomery case now a murder investigation
MANCHESTER, N.H. — This week, New Hampshire authorities announced the Harmony Montgomery investigation is taking a new turn. “I’m beyond saddened to stand here today to announce the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery is officially a homicide investigation,” Manchester New Hampshire Chief of Police Allen Aldenberg announced. The...
stnonline.com
Maine Bus Driver Stalks 8-year-old, Installs GPS on Parent’s Cars
A Maine school bus driver is accused of stalking and threatening an 8-year-old student on his bus and following the boy’s parents with magnetic GPS trackers placed on their cars in New Hampshire, reported Miami Herald News. The driver known as Michael Chick is also reportedly accused of telling...
wwnytv.com
Young suspect arrested in killing of woman and 2 little boys, police say
NORTHFIELD, N.H. (WMUR) - An arrest has been made in the triple killing of a New Hampshire mom and her two young kids. The suspect is a juvenile. “We’ve never had anything, not even a break-in in the neighborhood,” neighbor Mark Korenkiewicz said. For neighbors in Northfield, it’s...
Drug bust leads to 4 arrests in Dorchester
BOSTON -- Four people are facing charges after a drug bust in Boston on Friday afternoon. Police said everyone involved lives together on Page Street in Dorchester. After a lengthy investigation, police said officers obtained a search warrant and seized 1,302 grams of heroin, 894 grams of methamphetamine, 396 grams of fentanyl, 230 grams of crack cocaine, 190 grams of powdered cocaine, $11,433 in cash, and other drug distribution accessories. Jeiler Guerrero, age 18, Braylin Guerrero, age 21, Justhin Lara-Soto, age 23, and Reynaldo Sarmiento-Crispin, age 27, were arrested. All four suspects were charged with two counts of trafficking Class A drugs and two counts of trafficking Class B drugs.
WCVB
Veteran Peabody, Massachusetts, police officer arrested, held without bail
LYNN, Mass. — A 13-year veteran of a Massachusetts police department is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arrested Wednesday morning, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. Peabody Police Officer James Festa was arrested by Lynn Police just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a...
Update: Man dies after shooting in Mattapan Thursday night
BOSTON — Boston Police announce Friday morning a death investigation is underway following a shooting in Mattapan Thursday night. Officers responded to Oak Hill Ave. shortly after 8:30 p.m., following reports of a shooting. When officials arrived on the scene moments later, an officer located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
nbcboston.com
Mother, 2 Sons Murdered in NH. Here's What We Know About the Investigation
A child was arrested Thursday in the shooting deaths of a mother and her two sons who were found dead in their Northfield, New Hampshire, home last week. The person has been charged under juvenile laws with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence in connection with the homicides of a 25-year-old woman and her sons, ages 1 and 4, on Aug. 3. Each died of a single gunshot wound, authorities said.
WPFO
Massachusetts woman accused of breaking into Maine home with gun, attacking homeowner
PARSONSFIELD (WGME) -- A Massachusetts woman is accused of breaking into a York County home with a gun and then brawling with the homeowner. Late Friday night, the York County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Kinley MacDonald of Boston broke into a home in Parsonsfield with a gun and duct tape.
2 people injured after tractor-trailer overturned on Mass Pike in Boston
BOSTON — Two people were hospitalized after a tractor-trailer flipped over on its side on the Mass Pike early Saturday. State Troopers responded to the crash near Exit 131 to Cambridge Street and Storrow Drive. According to police the driver and passenger were taken to Beth Israel Medical Center....
wabi.tv
Juvenile arrested in deaths of New Hampshire woman, 2 sons
NORTHFIELD, N.H. (AP) — A juvenile has been arrested in the shooting deaths of a mother and her two sons who were found dead in their Northfield home last week, New Hampshire attorney general’s office announced Thursday. The juvenile has been charged under the juvenile laws with three...
U.S. Marshals Nab 'Fugitive Of The Week' From New Hampshire In Worcester
A 21-year-old New Hampshire man wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery that sent a man to the hospital earlier this year was captured recently in Worcester. Melvin James Campbell IV was arrested on Aug. 3 after the U.S. Marshal Service listed him as the agency's Fugitive of the Week late last month. Agents said he was considered armed and dangerous. It's unclear how long he was in Massachusetts.
NECN
Update Expected in Investigation into Disappearance of Harmony Montgomery
UPDATE (Thursday, Aug. 11, 3:55 p.m.): The search for Harmony Montgomery is considered a homicide investigation, and the girl is believed to have been slain, authorities announced. Details here. Authorities will give an update on the investigation into the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery on Thursday, the New Hampshire Attorney General's...
Update: Missing autistic child from Andover found safe
ANDOVER, Mass. — Update from 5:20p.m.: Jacob has been found safe in Tewksbury. Original article: Police say a boy who is on the autism spectrum went missing from Andover on Wednesday afternoon. 12-year-old Jacob Jovellas was last seen in the Lowell Street area near the 99 restaurant around 3:00...
Wilmington Police: Man with six speakers mounted to roof of car arrested for disturbing the peace
WILMINGTON, Mass. — A man was arrested Monday morning for allegedly playing music so loud that three different police departments responded, authorities say. Marc A. Lasalle, 22, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was charged with disturbing the peace and was arraigned in Woburn District Court. Wilmington Police say they received...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Mother speaks out in defense of bus driver son charged with stalking, threatening child
GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A mother from Maine is speaking out in defense of her son, who has been charged in federal court with interstate stalking and allegedly threatening an 8-year-old in New Hampshire. Authorities said 39-year-old Michael Chick, a school bus driver working for the Greenland Central School in...
Jessica Lugo, of Roxbury, charged with armed robbery after gaining job at cannabis shop under fake name and assisting in robbery of store, officials say
A Roxbury woman who was hired at a cannabis shop under a fake name and later claimed to be the victim of an armed robbery was arraigned yesterday on charges that she participated in the gunpoint robbery, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said. Jessica Lugo, 27, was arraigned Thursday...
nhbr.com
Rochester hospital sued over failure to provide interpreter services to deaf patient
The family of a deaf patient is suing Frisbee Memorial Hospital in Rochester for not providing her with a sign language interpreter and for relying on her 11-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son to translate their dying mother’s wishes – despite an earlier settlement with the U.S. attorney that it would provide sign language services.
