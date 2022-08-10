ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH Police Handle Large Car Meet Up, Bomb Threat Friday Night

It was a busy Friday night for Portsmouth Police who had to handle a large car meet up and a bomb threat over the course of several hours. The evening began with a car meet up at the Marshall's and Market Basket shopping center on Woodbury Avenue with 600 cars on display and nearly 1,500 people in attendance. Portsmouth Police said they were aware of the meet up which was promoted on social media and worked with the organizer to keep the event safe for participants, the businesses and their employees.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

Couple found after Silver Alert

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police safely found a couple after they issued a Silver Alert Friday. According to family members, Marlin "Bud" Scheib, 90, and his wife Ann Scheib, 80, landed at Manchester Boston Regional Airport from Georgia at Noon Friday. They rented a vehicle to drive to a wedding in Woodstock, Vermont.
CONCORD, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NH
stnonline.com

Maine Bus Driver Stalks 8-year-old, Installs GPS on Parent’s Cars

A Maine school bus driver is accused of stalking and threatening an 8-year-old student on his bus and following the boy’s parents with magnetic GPS trackers placed on their cars in New Hampshire, reported Miami Herald News. The driver known as Michael Chick is also reportedly accused of telling...
GREENLAND, NH
CBS Boston

Drug bust leads to 4 arrests in Dorchester

BOSTON -- Four people are facing charges after a drug bust in Boston on Friday afternoon. Police said everyone involved lives together on Page Street in Dorchester. After a lengthy investigation, police said officers obtained a search warrant and seized 1,302 grams of heroin, 894 grams of methamphetamine, 396 grams of fentanyl, 230 grams of crack cocaine, 190 grams of powdered cocaine, $11,433 in cash, and other drug distribution accessories. Jeiler Guerrero, age 18, Braylin Guerrero, age 21, Justhin Lara-Soto, age 23, and Reynaldo Sarmiento-Crispin, age 27, were arrested. All four suspects were charged with two counts of trafficking Class A drugs and two counts of trafficking Class B drugs. 
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Veteran Peabody, Massachusetts, police officer arrested, held without bail

LYNN, Mass. — A 13-year veteran of a Massachusetts police department is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arrested Wednesday morning, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. Peabody Police Officer James Festa was arrested by Lynn Police just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a...
PEABODY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Hospital#Port City#Police#Violent Crime
Boston 25 News WFXT

Update: Man dies after shooting in Mattapan Thursday night

BOSTON — Boston Police announce Friday morning a death investigation is underway following a shooting in Mattapan Thursday night. Officers responded to Oak Hill Ave. shortly after 8:30 p.m., following reports of a shooting. When officials arrived on the scene moments later, an officer located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Mother, 2 Sons Murdered in NH. Here's What We Know About the Investigation

A child was arrested Thursday in the shooting deaths of a mother and her two sons who were found dead in their Northfield, New Hampshire, home last week. The person has been charged under juvenile laws with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence in connection with the homicides of a 25-year-old woman and her sons, ages 1 and 4, on Aug. 3. Each died of a single gunshot wound, authorities said.
NORTHFIELD, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
wabi.tv

Juvenile arrested in deaths of New Hampshire woman, 2 sons

NORTHFIELD, N.H. (AP) — A juvenile has been arrested in the shooting deaths of a mother and her two sons who were found dead in their Northfield home last week, New Hampshire attorney general’s office announced Thursday. The juvenile has been charged under the juvenile laws with three...
NORTHFIELD, NH
Daily Voice

U.S. Marshals Nab 'Fugitive Of The Week' From New Hampshire In Worcester

A 21-year-old New Hampshire man wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery that sent a man to the hospital earlier this year was captured recently in Worcester. Melvin James Campbell IV was arrested on Aug. 3 after the U.S. Marshal Service listed him as the agency's Fugitive of the Week late last month. Agents said he was considered armed and dangerous. It's unclear how long he was in Massachusetts.
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Update Expected in Investigation into Disappearance of Harmony Montgomery

UPDATE (Thursday, Aug. 11, 3:55 p.m.): The search for Harmony Montgomery is considered a homicide investigation, and the girl is believed to have been slain, authorities announced. Details here. Authorities will give an update on the investigation into the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery on Thursday, the New Hampshire Attorney General's...
MANCHESTER, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy