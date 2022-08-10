Read full article on original website
Smoky Mountain News
Junaluska Leadership Award presented to Long-time supporters
Long-time Lake Junaluska supporters Steve Berwager and husband-and-wife Bernie and Snookie Brown are the 2022 recipients of the Junaluska Leadership Award, an honor bestowed annually during Associates Celebration Weekend at Lake Junaluska. Associates Celebration Weekend is a gathering of charitable supporters of Lake Junaluska, and the award recognizes strong leaders...
Smoky Mountain News
This must be the place: When the west was wild and the land was free, how a western word would travel for a country mile
Once the paved road turned to dirt, I noticed a small pull-off to the right. Putting the ole Tacoma in park, I emerged from the vehicle and could hear the sounds of passing cars on the Blue Ridge Parkway just above me and through the nearby tree line on this lazy Monday afternoon.
Smoky Mountain News
WNC counties eligible for the Agricultural Crop Loss Program
N.C. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler announced that farmers in 11 additional counties are eligible for the Western N.C. Agricultural Crop Loss Program for damages and losses due to flooding and excessive rain from Tropical Storm Fred and an April 2021 freeze and frost. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31. A total of $10 million is available.
Smoky Mountain News
Sylva man graduates wildlife law enforcement training
Sylva resident Cole Burch is among the 15 new wildlife law enforcement officers sworn in during the 58th Basic School graduation ceremony July 20. The seven-month training included a variety of conservation-specific instruction as well as basic law enforcement skills. Graduates will now begin six months of on-the-job training under the supervision of a veteran wildlife officer. After completing field training, they will be assigned a permanent duty station in North Carolina.
Smoky Mountain News
Electric Vehicle Charging Station Now Operational at Town Hall
The Town of Franklin partnered with Duke Energy to install a level 3 fast-charging station in the town hall parking lot. Town Planner/IT Director Justin Setser worked closely with Duke to have the installation done without cost to taxpayers. This is a fast-charging station, and the cost is set through...
Smoky Mountain News
Asheville Comedy Festival
The Asheville Comedy Festival will take place Aug. 10-13 at Highland Brewing Company and Diana Wortham Theater. All showcases are 18+, with the exception of Highland Brewing Company which is 21+. • The first showcase will take place at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Highland Brewing Company, featuring Carl...
Smoky Mountain News
JCPS more than doubles preschool capacity
Jackson County Public Schools has more than doubled its preschool capacity prior to the start of the new school year thanks to donations from the Dogwood Health Trust and the Blue Ridge School Education Foundation. “I believe, and I think you all do too, that pre-K lays that foundation for...
Smoky Mountain News
Work/Life Balance Job Fair to be held Thursday
Mountain Area Workforce Development will be holding a Work/Life-Balance Job Fair on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the WNC Agricultural Center’s Expo Building (Gate 5), 775 Boylston Highway in Fletcher. The Gate 5 entrance is located across from the Asheville Regional Airport. This...
Smoky Mountain News
HART presents ‘The Book of Will’
A stage production of “The Book of Will” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12-13, 19-20, 25-27 and at 2 p.m. Aug. 14, 21 and 28 at the Haywood Arts Regional Theatre in Waynesville. Set in 1616, “The Book of Will” tells the story of how the...
Smoky Mountain News
Haywood Schools superintendent announces retirement
Dr. Bill Nolte announced his retirement earlier today in meetings with principals and Central Office staff. His retirement is effective Nov. 1, 2022. The Board of Education will immediately begin the process of hiring a new Superintendent. Dr. Nolte has worked for 38 years. He came to the school system...
Smoky Mountain News
Asheville Comic Hits the Big Stage
Each year, hundreds of comedians from across the country compete for the chance to perform at the nationally acclaimed Asheville Comedy Festival, and each year just over 50 are chosen. This year, the lone local chosen to perform is Marlene Thompson. “I feel really fortunate. I was a little shocked...
Smoky Mountain News
Missing person found dead in park
The body of a Knoxville man who went missing while traveling to Charlotte was found Friday, Aug. 5, in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Bryce Evans, 23, was last seen Sunday, July 31, and his last known location was the Cherokee area. He enjoyed hiking and camping, according to a missing persons poster.
