Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Related
Eater
Former Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders Opens a Cheesesteak Restaurant Downtown
Legendary former Detroit Lions player Barry Sanders is back in the Motor City. Sort of. The icon paid a visit downtown Tuesday, August 9, for the grand opening of the Lefty’s Cheesesteak branch at 28 W. Adams Avenue — not too far from Ford Field — which Sanders co-owns.
saturdaytradition.com
Ex-MSU coach Mark Dantonio gives his picks for best in the B1G during BTN sitdown
Mark Dantonio spent 12 years as Michigan State’s head coach, and guided the football program to one of the winningest eras in school history. The ex-coach can recognize talent to be sure, but what about the talent beyond his beloved Spartans? Dantonio sat down with the B1G Network to discuss conference talent and favorites.
Photos: Meet Miss Michigan, Sister Of Lions Rookie Aidan Hutchinson
On Tuesday night, the football world watched as the Detroit Lions were featured on HBO's Hard Knocks. The first episode of the show focused on several players, including former No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson. The former Michigan star's rookie performance had social media talking. He's not the only Michigan...
Detroit Lions rookie defensive end performs rousing rendition of Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean' on HBO's Hard Knocks
The Detroit Lions have a ton of work ahead of them as the 2022 NFL season rapidly approaches. In head coach Dan Campbell's second season, the Lions are looking to improve on a 3-13-1 campaign and ultimately turn around one of the most dismal franchises in all of professional sports. That's a lot of pressure, so it's good to see that the players in the organization are still allowing themselves to have fun from time to time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Keys to Look For in Lions Pre-Season Opener
If the premiere of HBO Max’s Hard Knocks didn’t get the juices flowing, you might as well retire from your Lions fandom days. The show got everyone ready to run through a wall in preparation for the Lion’s season to begin. “I think the Lions could make the wildcard” might be the most popular insane-but-reasonable quote of the week. For the fans who are itching for more football, Ford Field will be the host to the Lions’ pre-season game of the season Friday, August 12, at 6 p.m. ET. We can finally see the light at the end of the off-season tunnel. Except, it’s not light. It’s a freak train named the NFL.
Detroit Tigers' Christopher Ilitch, AJ Hinch speak after firing of Al Avila: What they said
On late Wednesday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers announced that Al Avila would be relieved of his duties as General Manager and Executive Vice President. Avila had been the team's GM since 2015 and the Tigers had not reached the postseason in his tenure. Follow along for the latest updates on why the Tigers...
Detroit Lions game score vs. Atlanta Falcons in preseason: How to watch tonight
Preseason opener: Detroit Lions (0-0) vs. Atlanta Falcons (0-0) TV: Fox 2 (other TV affiliates across Michigan); NFL Network. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). Game notes: It's the first of three dress rehearsals for the Lions in preparation for the 2022 season. Expect to see the starters for about a quarter, but there will be plenty to keep an eye on, especially at linebacker, in the secondary and at running back.
Michigan State football offers 4-star QB, legacy recruit
Michigan State football’s offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Jay Johnson has extended an offer to Demond Williams Jr., a 4-star quarterback in the class of 2024. Williams is the son of Demond Williams, who played defensive back at Michigan State in 2005 and 2006. Williams is a 4-star prospect...
RELATED PEOPLE
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Aidan Hutchinson’s viral Hard Knocks video
HBO’s Hard Knocks series that follows one NFL team on their journey throughout training camp and the NFL preseason is always a hit with fans, and the popular show made another amazing moment involving Detroit Lions‘ first-round pick Aiden Hutchinson. Rookies on the show are typically shown being...
Comments / 0