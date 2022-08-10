ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lions rookie defensive end performs rousing rendition of Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean' on HBO's Hard Knocks

The Detroit Lions have a ton of work ahead of them as the 2022 NFL season rapidly approaches. In head coach Dan Campbell's second season, the Lions are looking to improve on a 3-13-1 campaign and ultimately turn around one of the most dismal franchises in all of professional sports. That's a lot of pressure, so it's good to see that the players in the organization are still allowing themselves to have fun from time to time.
Keys to Look For in Lions Pre-Season Opener

If the premiere of HBO Max’s Hard Knocks didn’t get the juices flowing, you might as well retire from your Lions fandom days. The show got everyone ready to run through a wall in preparation for the Lion’s season to begin. “I think the Lions could make the wildcard” might be the most popular insane-but-reasonable quote of the week. For the fans who are itching for more football, Ford Field will be the host to the Lions’ pre-season game of the season Friday, August 12, at 6 p.m. ET. We can finally see the light at the end of the off-season tunnel. Except, it’s not light. It’s a freak train named the NFL.
Detroit Lions game score vs. Atlanta Falcons in preseason: How to watch tonight

Preseason opener: Detroit Lions (0-0) vs. Atlanta Falcons (0-0) TV: Fox 2 (other TV affiliates across Michigan); NFL Network. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). Game notes: It's the first of three dress rehearsals for the Lions in preparation for the 2022 season. Expect to see the starters for about a quarter, but there will be plenty to keep an eye on, especially at linebacker, in the secondary and at running back.
NFL world reacts to Aidan Hutchinson’s viral Hard Knocks video

HBO’s Hard Knocks series that follows one NFL team on their journey throughout training camp and the NFL preseason is always a hit with fans, and the popular show made another amazing moment involving Detroit Lions‘ first-round pick Aiden Hutchinson. Rookies on the show are typically shown being...
