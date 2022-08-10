ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctors Say This Is The Best Healthy Nut To Snack On For Weight Loss

This post has been updated since it was originally published on November 9, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, your main focus is typically your meals. You think about ways you can get more vitamins, calcium, and protein into your diet and less carbs, fats and calories. Snacks are usually an afterthought when you do your weekly meal plan and grocery shop.
L.A. Weekly

Researchers Pinpoint Efficient Way To Lose Weight

A new study shows evidence of intermittent fasting, especially when limited to these hours. A new study found an efficient way of losing weight. The research, published in JAMA International Medicine and conducted by researchers of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, found that one of the most efficient ways of losing weight was “early time-restricted eating (eTRE),” a method that limits people’s food intakes to certain hours of the day.
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
TODAY.com

Forget diets: This is how to lose weight and keep it off for good

Losing weight is hard. Keeping it off seems, according to the data, almost impossible. Unfortunately, studies show that most of us will put weight back on in two years, and by five years, almost all of it may come back. Further, many people end up gaining more weight than they lost. Though these statistics are discouraging, focusing on the end goal — better health and longevity — may increase your odds. The path to a successful weight maintenance plan starts well before you reach your goal number. Here are ways to approach a healthy weight long term.
LiveScience

7 diet tricks that actually work

Many of us are looking for ways to lose weight, eat less, and have a healthier, more balanced diet, but sometimes it feels like a mountain to climb. It’s tempting to believe the latest diet tricks or ‘hacks’ will give us a quick and easy route to shedding the pounds. But do any of them actually work?
Healthline

How a 2-Minute Walk After Meals Can Help Lower Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Researchers say walking for as little as 2 minutes after a meal can help with digestion and lower blood sugar levels. Experts say it’s important to begin a walking routine by knowing your physical limitations and how far and how often you can walk without injury. They add you...
MedicalXpress

Time-restricted eating early in day more effective for weight loss

Time-restricted eating (TRE) by eating early in the day (eTRE) is more effective for weight loss at 14 weeks than eating over a period of 12 or more hours daily, according to a study published online Aug. 8 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Humaira Jamshed, Ph.D., from the University of Alabama...
natureworldnews.com

Health Tips That Help You Eliminate Signs of Aging, Improve Mental Health, and Lower Your Risk of Chronic Disease

Contrary to popular belief, aging isn't just a combination of bad genes. In fact, there are more things that people can do to eliminate or reduce signs of aging by switching up several daily habits. Health is so much more than just weight. Health can be marked by skin health, mental and emotional health, and heart health as well. The following tips will help you identify ways you can improve your daily habits to experience better skin health, mental health, and lower your risk of chronic disease.
Medical News Today

10 of the best medications for sinus pressure

Sinus pressure can occur when illness, injury, or allergies cause tissue swelling inside the nasal passages. Certain medications can help relieve it. The best medication for sinus pressure will depend on several factors, including the cause of the problem and a person’s circumstances. This article looks at some of...
MindBodyGreen

What Happens When You Stop Taking Collagen? An Expert Explains

Ever since collagen supplements exploded onto the market, there has been some controversy over whether or not they, well, work. (Our take? They absolutely do, and there's plenty of research to back us up!) U.K.-based doctor and nutrition research expert Iddy Mughal, MBBS, MRes, agrees; recently, he even posted a quick summary of collagen supplement research, with some pretty interesting takeaways.
