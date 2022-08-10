Read full article on original website
untappedcities.com
9 NYC Cafes Frequented by Influential Authors
The practice of taking yourself to a cafe to enjoy a cup of coffee or a conversation with an old friend is not reserved for the common person. From Beat Generation writers to modernist authors, influential authors have frequented New York City cafes for more than a century. Rather than burrowing in your bed or stacking more coffee mugs at your desk, check out these 10 New York City cafes frequented by influential authors throughout history and the present. Maybe you will be the next inspirational author!
An immersive Harry Potter experience is opening an hour outside of NYC this fall
Have you always wanted to be part of Harry Potter’s unbelievably cool world of wizards? Now you—sort of!—can. "Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience" is a new immersive program scheduled to debut at Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Westchester County, about an hour away from midtown Manhattan, on October 22. Those interested in the experience can sign up for the waitlist right here and set their calendars for August 18, when tickets will officially go on sale.
New York’s first queer food festival is this weekend!
New York has no shortage of incredible food events, but one food festival is about to make waves. Queer Cafeteria, billed as NYC’s First LGBTQ+ Food Festival, will take place in Queens on Saturday, August 13. Led by Dave’s Lesbian Bar, the monthly Astoria pop-up queer bar, in partnership...
A Magical Harry Potter Experience Is Coming To NY This Fall
The forest hides many secrets… A woodland trail inspired by the Forbidden Forest from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series is set to open in New York’s stunning Hudson Valley this autumn. After announcing its U.S. debut in Leesburg, VA, it will be arriving in Westchester County on October 22 to take fans on a journey that will quite literally illuminate some of their favorite Forbidden Forest moments! Only an hour and a half from NYC at the expansive Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Westchester County, NY, the incredible experience makes for a perfect getaway if you’re looking to escape the city. With illuminating sets, atmospheric lighting and magical creatures from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series, there is plenty to discover along the way. Want to be the first to get your hands on tickets? Transforming the beautiful location into a spectacular outdoor light trail inspired by the wizarding world, guests are invited to step into a magical woodland filled with curious creatures and characters from both the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series taking up residence in this Forbidden Forest.
getitforless.info
Annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest
The Annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest, Saturday, August 13, 2022 on Coney Island’s historic boardwalk. This FREE*, family-friendly event is open to amateurs and semi-professional sand sculpting artists of all ages competing for cash prizes and bragging rights. Over the years, the Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest has...
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This Year
For a notoriously expensive city, there are actually many fun, free things to do in NYC!. You can explore so many cool things in New York City for free without sacrificing quality.
Thrillist
Viral TikTok Shows 6-Foot-Wide NYC Studio Renting for $2,595
The expression "living in a shoebox" might not be an exaggeration in this case. A video tour that went viral on TikTok shows a NYC studio featuring what is described as a "full kitchen" and a "full mirrored bathroom." Located in Midtown's East 35th Street, it goes for $2,595 a month, which (sadly) may not be a bad deal considering the recent rent spikes in the city.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
See inside the most expensive hotel in NYC
There’s no shortage of fancy hotels in New York but a new one has rapidly become the most sought-after reservation in town. Boasting a total of 83 suites, Aman is a new hotel that just opened within the Crown Building at 750 Fifth Avenue by 57th Street despite still being half-way under construction.
riverdalepress.com
Beautiful home with majestic views of river
This spacious new five-bedroom, and four full- and two half-bathroom home, is designed in a contemporary white-on-white style, along a quiet, private cul-de-sac at 3033 Scenic Place. With an airy and open layout, it boasts majestic views of the Hudson River along with the great cliffs of the Palisades. It...
longisland.com
Escape Room Joining Other Adventure Experiences at Samanea New York Mall in Westbury
A new escape room experience is coming to Westbury in Samanea New York Mall at 1500 Old Country Road. The escape room joins other experiential destinations at the mall (formerly called The Mall at The Source), According to reports. Empire Adventure Park and Gravity Vault featuring rock-climbing and trampolines along with virtual reality will open at the end of the year as well.
Curbed
How New York Ruined Its Summer Vacation
Every May to September, wealthy New Yorkers who may or may not have done financial crimes flee the city to beach enclaves up and down the East Coast. Normally the moats filled with alligators are enough to keep people feeling relaxed in their second and third homes, but this summer, all is not fine in vacation town. Here, a tour through the various complaints registered by the part-time residents and full-time locals of some of the country’s most expensive Zip Codes.
Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York
It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
untappedcities.com
Join our Fall 2022 Internship Class at Untapped New York!
We’re now accepting applications for our fall 2022 internships. We’re looking for some bright, motivated writers and photographers to join the team as interns. Untapped New York interns get to do it all: writing published articles from day one, planning photoshoots, and exploring the city. As an Untapped New York intern, you can learn how a web magazine and tour company really works, pitch your own ideas, have your work published within your first week, and, of course, re-discover the city you love.
Eater
Jollibee Sets Opening Date for Its Times Square Flagship
Jollibee shows no signs of letting up: The Filipino fast-food brand announced this week that it’s finally opening the doors on its Times Square flagship, a 7,000-square-foot space that’s been in the works for over a year. The restaurant at 1500 Broadway, between West 43rd and 44th streets, will open on August 18, bringing fried chicken with gravy, spaghetti, and peach-mango pies back to the neighborhood. (The chain has a second Times Square outpost at 609 Eighth Avenue, between West 39th and 40th streets, that remains temporarily closed.) The flagship will also serve new items, including a double cheeseburger, biscuits, and baked mac and cheese.
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] This Company Gives New York City Restaurants the Freshest Fish Possible
F Rozzo and Sons is a 4th generation mom-and-pop fish wholesaler in Chelsea dating back to 1900. In this video from Potluck Video, watch as we hear from the shop's owners about how they get the freshest fish possible to New York City restaurants and hotshot chefs. F Rozzo &...
This iconic Los Angeles hot chicken chain is opening its first-ever NYC outpost
New York is finally getting a very good Nashville hot chicken spot, courtesy of Los Angeles-born Dave's Hot Chicken, set to debut in midtown Manhattan at 944 8th Avenue by 56th Street on August 19. For the uninitiated, Nashville hot chicken is, well, hot chicken with a kick: a ton...
Illegal pool with 60 tons of water discovered on rooftop in Williamsburg
At 4 feet deep, the pool was holding 60 tons of water on the roof of the building that housed a day care.
'Life Changing' LA Ramen Restaurant Opens In North Jersey
A nationally-recognized ramen restaurant is opening its first East Coast location in New Jersey. TSUJITA is expected to open in Fort Lee the first week of September. Widely known for tsukemen ramen, a style in which chilled noodles are served separately and dipped into hot broth, the 40-seat restaurant will also be serving up traditional ramen and rice bowls.
holycitysinner.com
The 7 best sushi restaurants in NYC
The sushi scene in New York has gone a long way in the previous two decades, with superb sashimi and nigiri available in almost every neighborhood. If you’re visiting New York, you’re probably aware there’s a lot to see and do. In such a diverse city, you’ll immerse yourself in a melting pot of cultures and endless food possibilities.
pix11.com
For the home: Making any home an oasis
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Think your shoebox apartment needs an upgrade?. No matter how small a space is, you can turn it into a home you can call your own. Thom Filicia, an interior and product designer, joined New York Living to provide tips on how to make the most of your space.
