PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. High temperatures today were able to warm up a few more degrees compared to what we saw yesterday. Most places across the county made it into the lower to mid 70s. This of course is compared to the upper 60s and lower 70s that we saw yesterday, with mostly cloudy skies present through much of the day. Today we did see the sunshine for longer periods of time resulting in temperatures being able to warm up by the afternoon. This evening’s weather setup shows the cold front and associated low pressure systems currently sitting off to our west. As they make their way through the region this evening, it will continue to provide the spark and energy the atmosphere needs to touch off some showers and thunderstorms. Once this cold front clears the area by tomorrow morning, high pressure will begin to build into the region. This will provide nice weather to the county during the day tomorrow, with the pattern continuing into the first part of the weekend.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 20 HOURS AGO