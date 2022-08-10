Read full article on original website
Related
wagmtv.com
Showers Ending Tonight With a Mix of Sun and Clouds Expected Tomorrow
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. High temperatures today were able to warm up a few more degrees compared to what we saw yesterday. Most places across the county made it into the lower to mid 70s. This of course is compared to the upper 60s and lower 70s that we saw yesterday, with mostly cloudy skies present through much of the day. Today we did see the sunshine for longer periods of time resulting in temperatures being able to warm up by the afternoon. This evening’s weather setup shows the cold front and associated low pressure systems currently sitting off to our west. As they make their way through the region this evening, it will continue to provide the spark and energy the atmosphere needs to touch off some showers and thunderstorms. Once this cold front clears the area by tomorrow morning, high pressure will begin to build into the region. This will provide nice weather to the county during the day tomorrow, with the pattern continuing into the first part of the weekend.
wagmtv.com
Morning Sun will Provide Fuel for Afternoon Showers and Storms
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Thursday. This morning, we will feature some breaks in the cloud cover, but that will fuel those chances for showers and storms headed into this afternoon and into this evening. This will be all courtesy of a cold front slowly making its way into our region. This is one of the few chances I see for rain headed into the weekend and even into the beginning of the work week as high pressure will be making a return. Temperatures are sitting in the upper 50s to low 60s. Eventually, those high temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70s as we get throughout the course of the day. Dewpoints are in the low 60s at this point and look to remain that way.
wagmtv.com
Fish River Rural Health debuts two school based mobile units
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Fish River Rural Health in Fort Kent showed off two new acquisitions. They debuted their two school based mobile units at an open house. In 2019, Fish River began providing school based health care to St John Valley schools. In the past, they were only able to offer integrated services to the schools that had available campus space. The idea of the mobile units was presented to Fish River Rural Health as school representatives looked to keep students on campus and shorten the appointment times. Fish River will provide clinical staff for the units which will be a benefit for the students and parents. It will mean shorter appointment time and less time away from work for parents and less time away from school for the students.
wagmtv.com
Island Falls Celebrates 150 years
Island Falls, Maine (WAGM) -A busy week in Island Falls as the town celebrated a major milestone. NewsSource 8′s Isaac Potter was there as they celebrated 150 years. ”People gathered this week for the Island Falls 150th celebration. There were lots of exciting things going on in the community to celebrate the major milestone. Exciting things like a canoe/kayak race, volleyball tournament, tractor pulls, living history days, a concert, fireworks, and more. Rebecca Drew is a Historian and a member of the Island Falls Historical society and says that the 150th celebration means that the town is still enduring.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three Caribou Citizens Awarded for Brave Actions in Caribou, Maine
Awards for Brave Actions in Helping Police Officer. Caribou Police Chief Michael Gahagan presented awards to three people who helped CPD Officer Kegan McPherson on July 20 during an altercation after a traffic stop. Mrs. Maureen “Cuppy” Johndro, Mr. Kip Griffin and Mr. Kirk Ward were recognized for their “brave...
wagmtv.com
Family Fun Day Brought Lots of Excitement In Littleton Over the Weekend
Littleton, Maine (WAGM) -Lots of excitement in Littleton this weekend. The town of Littleton held a family fun day at the Littleton Museum. It was a fun-filled day of games, activities, demonstrations, and great food. Rebecca Smith, one of the event organizers says this is the second year of having the event in the town after last years event was a big success. She says this community makes this event special.
wagmtv.com
Back to School Bash
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Families recently got some help, as students prepare to head back to school. The annual Back to School Bash was held at ACAP Wednesday. Students and their families were able to stop by and pick up a back pack full of school supplies. 800 students were registered for back packs and by the end of the event, only 100 were left to be picked up. Sherry Locke, the Director of Advancement for ACAP, says it was a great day.
mainepublic.org
Controversial northern Maine mining proposal still percolating as company courts town officials
Representatives from a Canadian mining company have been meeting quietly with local officials in far northern Maine, hoping to gain support for a controversial proposal that would test the state’s stringent new mining regulations. Last fall, environmental groups cheered when Wolfden Resources opted to withdraw a rezoning application rather...
wabi.tv
Nearly $3.5M award to rural Maine health care facilities
(WABI) - A big announcement on Thursday that big money is heading to several rural Maine health care facilities. Just under $3.5 million is being spread out among nine facilities in six counties. The grants will range from $28,000 up to $1 million. All the facilities have been impacted by...
foxbangor.com
Jury selected for murder trial
HOULTON- A jury has been selected for a murder trial slated to start in Aroostook county next week. Bobby Nightingale of Presque Isle is accused of killing Allen Curtis,25, and 51-year-old Roger Ellis. Their bodies were found in a truck on Route 227 in Castle Hill in August 2019. Nightingale...
wagmtv.com
“We know that no one likes to hear that their electricity bill is increasing...”
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Versant Power announced Thursday they would be seeking a 28% increase of their distribution rate on electricity bills for the Summer of 2023. Both the Office of the Public Advocate, as well as Governor Janet Mills expressed doubt in Versant’s need for a rate increase, with Governor Mills calling on Versant to abandon the rate increase all together. WAGM reached out to Versant Power for comment regarding the lack of support for their proposed rate increase, Judy Long, Communications Manager for Versant Power had this to say:
Comments / 0