ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vivid Snacks

LA foodie events you shouldn't miss

Food is an art form in Los Angeles. There are so many amazing places to dine out and enjoy wonderful food options, but sometimes there are more events than we can get our hands on. These events span a wide variety of cuisines and offerings, whether it be dining out or hosting your foodie event.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Things to Do This Weekend: Nisei Week Japanese Festival

Nisei Week Japanese Festival: Two weekends brimming with traditions, uplifting performances, powerful Taiko drumming, anime displays, a coronation, a car show, and the beloved Ondo street dance? This Little Tokyo festivity has become a spirited and celebratory focal point of August over the decades. There's a lot happening around the neighborhood during the fest, so do consult the schedule first, to make sure you see the presentations you have in mind. The cultural exhibits, including bonsai and calligraphy? Those will be at the Japanese Americal Cultural & Community Center plaza, all weekend long, while the Grand Parade will roll later in the day on Aug. 14. All of the details, including locations? Find them here.
LONG BEACH, CA
claremont-courier.com

Event Calendar (August 12 – 20, 2022)

Whether you’re an active senior or a couch potato, drop by the Alexander Hughes Community Center, 1700 Danbury Rd., at 9:35 a.m. and work up a sweat doing active adult chair exercise. The group session is free and lasts about an hour. Attendees must wear masks while indoors. For more details, contact the center at (909) 399-5490.
CLAREMONT, CA
irvineweekly.com

Lakeshore Irvine Welcomes Bosscat Kitchen, TEN Sushi

The “Whiskey Room” is open at Lakeshore in Irvine. On Wednesday, Aug. 9, the well-known Orange County restaurant pair – Bosscat Kitchen & Libations and TEN Sushi + Cocktail Bar – will celebrate a dual grand opening for new locations at Business Park, Lakeshore in Irvine.
IRVINE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pomona, CA
Lifestyle
City
Pomona, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Government
Pomona, CA
Government
theeastsiderla.com

The founder of Eagle Rock's first coffee bar moves on after 21 years

Eagle Rock - After moving here more than twenty years ago, Patricia Vuagniaux found herself driving to Los Feliz for a good cup of coffee. A love of coffee and community inspired Vuagniaux to open Swork, Eagle Rock's first dedicated coffee bar. Now, 21 years later, Vuagniaux has left the coffee business behind.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Trenton Heights, a New-home Community in Highly Desirable Santa Clarita, California

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new, single-family home community situated in highly desirable Santa Clarita, California. The new neighborhood is located at the corner of Sierra Highway and Dockweiler Drive near Newhall Road and Highway 14, providing easy access to Interstate 5, the Newhall Metrolink ® station and the greater Los Angeles area’s major employment centers. Trenton Heights is also close to Old Town Newhall for shopping, dining and entertainment and Angeles National Forest for hiking, biking and horseback riding. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005096/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new-home community in highly desirable Santa Clarita, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
LOS ANGELES, CA
iecn.com

Wicked Fest brings an early Halloween to San Bernardino

The owners of Wicked Bootique, a family run boutique dedicated to Halloween and horror themed products, hosted the first annual Wicked Fest on August 5. With over 50 vendors, a bar, a jumper for children and a photo op setup featuring Carrie in her bloody prom dress, Wicked Fest attracted hundreds of guests.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Festival#Beer#Pumpkin Fest Launches#New Preview Party#Cal
californiathroughmylens.com

Rubel Castle: Glendora’s Folk Architecture Wonder

Rubel Castle was the dream of one man who began building this eclectic structure in the early 1960s and eventually finished it in 1986. The structure is a legit castle, with a drawbridge, four story exterior wall, and even a dragon that guards the entrance. It reminded me of some of the other fascinating projects seen around California, like Nitt Witt Ridge and even Salvation Mountain. I love this kind of stuff, so I went for a tour and ended up spending a good half day just exploring all that the castle had to offer. If you are interested in seeing something unique like this in Southern California, then be sure to book a tour; it is the only way to visit. Here is all the information on Rubel Castle.
GLENDORA, CA
townandtourist.com

15 Best Waterfalls Near Los Angeles (Easy To Access For All Ages)

Los Angeles is one of the largest cities in the United States. It’s a place of diversity, life, and art created by many. This city is near several fantastic waterfalls too. This may not be the first thing you think of when you think of the city, but if you venture into nature you will be surprised at the beautiful waterfalls you can come across.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
enjoyorangecounty.com

Horseback Riding In Orange County

Orange County has a vast equestrian community and is home to several equestrian riding schools and rustic horse trails. The OC has enough room for beach goers, amusement park enthusiasts, and everyone in between. Perhaps horseback riding is your new yoga, or it is how you want to sightsee in...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Mashed

The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect

Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Rodent infestation closes Disneyland shop

ANAHEIM, Calif. — ADisneyland establishment closed on July 29 because of a major food safety violation: a rodent infestation. The affected location was a retail shop, not a restaurant, the Orange County Register reported. Inspectors found rodent droppings at the shop, identified only as Disneyland Guide 2, in a...
ANAHEIM, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Three Retail Properties in Palmdale Marketplace Sell for $10.2MM

Newport Beach, CA (August 10, 2022) – SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) announced today it has completed the sales of three retail properties totaling $10.2 million that are outparcels to Palmdale Marketplace located at 39340 10th Street W in Palmdale, CA. Palmdale Marketplace is a 214,000-square-foot (sf) power center anchored by Target, Lowe’s Home Improvement, and Sprouts, among others.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy