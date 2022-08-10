Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
65 Whole Foods Stores' Will Soon Accept Palm Scans As Payment in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
LA foodie events you shouldn't miss
Food is an art form in Los Angeles. There are so many amazing places to dine out and enjoy wonderful food options, but sometimes there are more events than we can get our hands on. These events span a wide variety of cuisines and offerings, whether it be dining out or hosting your foodie event.
NBC Los Angeles
Things to Do This Weekend: Nisei Week Japanese Festival
Nisei Week Japanese Festival: Two weekends brimming with traditions, uplifting performances, powerful Taiko drumming, anime displays, a coronation, a car show, and the beloved Ondo street dance? This Little Tokyo festivity has become a spirited and celebratory focal point of August over the decades. There's a lot happening around the neighborhood during the fest, so do consult the schedule first, to make sure you see the presentations you have in mind. The cultural exhibits, including bonsai and calligraphy? Those will be at the Japanese Americal Cultural & Community Center plaza, all weekend long, while the Grand Parade will roll later in the day on Aug. 14. All of the details, including locations? Find them here.
claremont-courier.com
Event Calendar (August 12 – 20, 2022)
Whether you’re an active senior or a couch potato, drop by the Alexander Hughes Community Center, 1700 Danbury Rd., at 9:35 a.m. and work up a sweat doing active adult chair exercise. The group session is free and lasts about an hour. Attendees must wear masks while indoors. For more details, contact the center at (909) 399-5490.
irvineweekly.com
Lakeshore Irvine Welcomes Bosscat Kitchen, TEN Sushi
The “Whiskey Room” is open at Lakeshore in Irvine. On Wednesday, Aug. 9, the well-known Orange County restaurant pair – Bosscat Kitchen & Libations and TEN Sushi + Cocktail Bar – will celebrate a dual grand opening for new locations at Business Park, Lakeshore in Irvine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theeastsiderla.com
The founder of Eagle Rock's first coffee bar moves on after 21 years
Eagle Rock - After moving here more than twenty years ago, Patricia Vuagniaux found herself driving to Los Feliz for a good cup of coffee. A love of coffee and community inspired Vuagniaux to open Swork, Eagle Rock's first dedicated coffee bar. Now, 21 years later, Vuagniaux has left the coffee business behind.
SoCal skies to stay clear, temperatures will be hot Friday
Southern California on Friday will again see sunny skies and hot temperatures.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Trenton Heights, a New-home Community in Highly Desirable Santa Clarita, California
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new, single-family home community situated in highly desirable Santa Clarita, California. The new neighborhood is located at the corner of Sierra Highway and Dockweiler Drive near Newhall Road and Highway 14, providing easy access to Interstate 5, the Newhall Metrolink ® station and the greater Los Angeles area’s major employment centers. Trenton Heights is also close to Old Town Newhall for shopping, dining and entertainment and Angeles National Forest for hiking, biking and horseback riding. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005096/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new-home community in highly desirable Santa Clarita, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
iecn.com
Wicked Fest brings an early Halloween to San Bernardino
The owners of Wicked Bootique, a family run boutique dedicated to Halloween and horror themed products, hosted the first annual Wicked Fest on August 5. With over 50 vendors, a bar, a jumper for children and a photo op setup featuring Carrie in her bloody prom dress, Wicked Fest attracted hundreds of guests.
IN THIS ARTICLE
californiathroughmylens.com
Rubel Castle: Glendora’s Folk Architecture Wonder
Rubel Castle was the dream of one man who began building this eclectic structure in the early 1960s and eventually finished it in 1986. The structure is a legit castle, with a drawbridge, four story exterior wall, and even a dragon that guards the entrance. It reminded me of some of the other fascinating projects seen around California, like Nitt Witt Ridge and even Salvation Mountain. I love this kind of stuff, so I went for a tour and ended up spending a good half day just exploring all that the castle had to offer. If you are interested in seeing something unique like this in Southern California, then be sure to book a tour; it is the only way to visit. Here is all the information on Rubel Castle.
townandtourist.com
15 Best Waterfalls Near Los Angeles (Easy To Access For All Ages)
Los Angeles is one of the largest cities in the United States. It’s a place of diversity, life, and art created by many. This city is near several fantastic waterfalls too. This may not be the first thing you think of when you think of the city, but if you venture into nature you will be surprised at the beautiful waterfalls you can come across.
Several New Dog Haus Biergartens Coming to SoCal
The company has plans to open in San Fernando, Azusa, and Huntington Beach
More Mojitos, Less Mosquitoes: How To Rid Your Home Of The Pesky Biters
The insects are more than just a buzzing annoyance that’s prevalent in our region. They transmit harmful diseases, so it’s important to snuff them out ASAP.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
enjoyorangecounty.com
Horseback Riding In Orange County
Orange County has a vast equestrian community and is home to several equestrian riding schools and rustic horse trails. The OC has enough room for beach goers, amusement park enthusiasts, and everyone in between. Perhaps horseback riding is your new yoga, or it is how you want to sightsee in...
iecn.com
Docuseries The Women on the Mother Road features San Bernardino’s iconic Mitla Cafe
A three-part docuseries coined The Women on the Mother Road is airing on American public television and features San Bernardino’s iconic Mitla Cafe, which is located along the historic Route 66. The Mother Road, known as Route 66, was paved in 1926 to connect struggling economic cities with larger...
Photos: Peek inside Bette Davis’ majestic former Laguna Beach estate
Bette Davis' former Laguna Beach home This Normandy-style estate built into one of Laguna Beach’s famous cliffs in 1929 once belonged to silver screen icon Bette Davis and recently sold for $15.25 million. (Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)
The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect
Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
Bette Davis’ former Laguna Beach home sells for $15.3 million
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — The 5,472-square-foot French Normandy-style home built into a Laguna Beach bluff in 1929 and once owned by silver screen icon Bette Davis sold recently for $15.25 million. The six-bedroom, eight-bath estate with stairs to the beach below first listed in April 2019 for nearly $20...
Headlines: Rainwater Is No Longer Safe to Drink; Burning Body Found Hanging in Tree in Griffith Park
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Rainwater is no longer safe to drink ANYwhere on Earth, due to PFAs, say scientists. [EuroNews]. —Protests at a...
KSBW.com
Rodent infestation closes Disneyland shop
ANAHEIM, Calif. — ADisneyland establishment closed on July 29 because of a major food safety violation: a rodent infestation. The affected location was a retail shop, not a restaurant, the Orange County Register reported. Inspectors found rodent droppings at the shop, identified only as Disneyland Guide 2, in a...
theregistrysocal.com
Three Retail Properties in Palmdale Marketplace Sell for $10.2MM
Newport Beach, CA (August 10, 2022) – SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) announced today it has completed the sales of three retail properties totaling $10.2 million that are outparcels to Palmdale Marketplace located at 39340 10th Street W in Palmdale, CA. Palmdale Marketplace is a 214,000-square-foot (sf) power center anchored by Target, Lowe’s Home Improvement, and Sprouts, among others.
Comments / 0