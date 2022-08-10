Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
927thevan.com
Whitecaps give up early lead, fall at Beloit 4-2 Thursday
BELOIT, WI (WHTC AM/FM) – The West Michigan Whitecaps took an early lead but couldn’t add to it as part of a 4-2 loss to the Beloit Sky Carp on Thursday at ABC Supply Stadium. In the third straight game of the six-game series in Beloit, the team...
WIFR
Crimson Ridge to close gift shop; flower shop will remain
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After more than 25 years, Crimson Ridge has announced that its owners have decided to close the gift portion of the boutique. The shop made the announcement Friday via their Facebook page:. 23 News has reached out to the shop owners for comment. No further information...
Rockford nursing homes fined by the state
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford nursing homes are facing fines for physical for conditions that violate the Illinois nursing home care act. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second-quarter report on Thursday, showing P.A. Peterson, 1311 Parkview Avenue, and River Bluff Nursing Home, at 4401 N Main Street, are being fined. […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest A Woman For Allegedly Selling Narcotics in South Beloit
In May of 2022 the South Beloit Police Department received a complaint of a subject selling illegal narcotics in the South Beloit/Beloit area. An investigation was initiated at that time and the suspect was identified as 43 year old Nicole Musick of Beloit, Wisconsin.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockrivercurrent.com
Crimson Ridge says it will close its retail space, return to roots as a flower shop in Rockford
ROCKFORD — Crimson Ridge announced this morning that it would close its upstairs retail shop and return to its roots as a flower shop. The longtime seller of flowers, gifts and other merchandise at 735 N. Perryville Road made the announcement via Facebook and in radio and print advertisements.
fitchburgstar.com
Emmi Roth to move headquarters to Stoughton
Emmi Roth, a Fitchburg-based company that produces and distributes brands of specialty cheeses from Wisconsin and Switzerland, announced it will be moving its headquarters to Stoughton, likely by the end of next year. The move was announced during an official groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 4 at its new headquarters...
nbc15.com
‘Badger State Boxes’ distributed to residents in Green Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An organization is fighting hunger for local families in Green County Wednesday while also supporting local farmers and producers. The Hunger Task Force partnered with Chalet Cheese Co-op and New Glarus Brewing to distribute the “Badger State Box.” It’s filled with local Wisconsin goodies like cheese, meats and fruits. Items are coming in from various companies, including Sassy Cow Creamery in Sun Prairie, S&R Egg Farm in Whitewater and Brunkow Cheese in Cottage Grove.
rockfordscanner.com
We Are Getting Reports Of A Wild Animal Attacking A Panhandler in Rockford
Call logs do show an “animal complaint and a medical”. Sources told us a wild animal has attacked a person. that was panhandling at 9th and Harrison this morning. As you know the local animal control is encrypted, along with police. We have to wonder WHY animal control is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular Rockford Area Eatery Will Open a New Location in Loves Park
My Rockford-born wife has many great memories of family meals here. With their enormous menu, nobody ever left the table unhappy. When I first moved to Rockford, anytime someone brought up grabbing some takeout, this Rockford area staple was mentioned. If you said nobody in your group could decide on where to get food, this place was the remedy. The food was always ready quickly and always delicious.
Sun Prairie road to close for 8 weeks to accommodate development project on north side
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie drivers may need to take a detour for several weeks while a road on the city’s northside is shut down because of a nearby development project. According to a Facebook post from Sun Prairie’s Public Works Department, Bird Street will be closed between Stonehaven Drive and Egre Road to accommodate work on the Heyday...
AdWeek
Viewers Wonder What Happened to Wisconsin Anchor George Smith
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. After WKOW anchor George Smith disappeared from the station newscasts in July, viewers started asking questions about where he’d gone. One...
Hold Up, Did A Rockford Pizza Joint Quietly Go Out Of Business?
It's rarely a great feeling to share news of a local business closing for business. The only time it may bring joy is if the owners are closing the place to make way for an updated version or something completely new. This is not one of those circumstances. Not only...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Foul play' in Jefferson County leads to death investiation
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it's working a death investigation following a shots fired incident early Tuesday morning.
City of Beloit receives nearly $13.5M RAISE grant for road improvements
BELOIT, Wis. — The City of Beloit and the Ho-Chunk Nation got some help from the federal government to repair roads. The city received nearly $13.5 million as part of a RAISE grant Wednesday. RAISE grants are given by the federal government to support infrastructure projects such as roads and public transit. Beloit will use the grant to build a...
spectrumnews1.com
Only one of Wisconsin's top 10 school districts has consistently grown its teaching staff. Here's how.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — While teacher staffing levels drop across the state, one Wisconsin district has grown. Over the last five years, most of the top 10 school districts in the state have had their staffing levels shrink. However, they’ve shrunk along with enrollment, and enrollment has often dropped at an even greater rate.
rockrivercurrent.com
Bites of Beloit returns to showcase ‘all the great flavors Beloit has to offer’
BELOIT — Bites of Beloit restaurant week returns Sept. 6-11 with six different restaurants offering discounted meals. The weeklong event is presented by Geronimo Hospitality Group and their six participating restaurants: Bessie’s Diner, Lucy’s No. 7 Burger Bar, Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, Standard Tavern at Beloit Club, Truk’t and Velvet Buffalo Modern Italian.
nbc15.com
City of Beloit Police seek to identify individual pictured in robbery
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Beloit Police Department is looking for help in finding a person pictured in a recent robbery. Though the agency didn’t include any more information about the incident in its Facebook post, Beloit police are asking those who think they know the individual to reach out.
rockrivercurrent.com
The city plans to raze two buildings in Rockford for ‘future potential growth in that area’
ROCKFORD — The city of Rockford plans to demolish a former church and a vacant grocery store on the west side as a means to set the stage for future development. Demolition of the former Faith Temple Church, 1406 School St., and Al-Mart, 2323 W. State St., will go before the City Council on Monday.
nbc15.com
Police: ‘Pretty graphic’ fight at Darlington pool sends teen to emergency room
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a series of clashes Tuesday afternoon at the Darlington’s swimming pool and nearby basketball courts, parents of children who were there at the time may want to talk to them about what they saw, the city’s police department cautioned. “Frankly, it was pretty...
Comments / 0