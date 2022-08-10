Read full article on original website
CNET
Apple's $14.8 Million iCloud Storage Settlement: How to Find Out if You're Owed Money
Did you pay for an iCloud Plus subscription in 2015 or 2016? If so, Apple might owe you money: A $14.8 million class action settlement stemming from accusations the tech giant surreptitiously stored subscribers' data on third-party servers received final approval in early August. The free version of Apple iCloud...
‘Texting between iPhone and Android is broken’: Google slams Apple for using ‘outdated’ technology standards
Google blamed Apple directly for texting issues: "These problems exist because Apple refuses to adopt modern texting standards when people with iPhones and Android phones text each other."
The Verge
Tesla is offering half off its Full Self Driving package and more for loyal customers in China
Tesla has a new rewards program in China to encourage customers to trade in their used models for a brand new one (via Electrek). From now until September 30th, Tesla vehicle owners in China who opt for the deal will receive half off the Full Self Driving feature, 15,000km (9,320.57 miles) of Supercharging credits, and a home charger installation savings of about $1,184.
TechCrunch
Apple adds the battery percentage icon back in the latest iOS beta
But there’s good news: In the latest iOS 16 beta, the battery icon again displays the actual numerical percentage of juice left in an iPhone or iPad’s battery, giving consumers a more precise measure of how soon they’ll be left clutching a lifeless hunk of precious metals.
TechCrunch
The subscription pie is getting bigger: How to leverage usage-based billing
There is one problem with that idea, however: It is not true. Subscriptions are not dying; they are just evolving. Smart companies are iterating on the subscription model with variations such as usage-based billing. Here’s what we have learned from supporting more than 4,500 subscription businesses with subscription billing and revenue management as they respond to changing times.
TechRadar
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is its most important phone, right now
Within each phone maker’s portfolio, one phone rules them all. The flagship – the standard-bearer for the company’s direction and technology. Maybe not the best-seller, but the flagship is the phone on which a company stakes its reputation. At Apple, it’s the iPhone 13, and its best...
CNET
Apple's iOS 15.6 Update: Everything New on Your iPhone
Apple's iOS 15.6 is here and ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
5 new iPhone features in iOS 16 that’ll make your life easier
With August creeping up around the corner, we’re only a few short weeks away from the official iOS 16 release. Barring any unforeseen developments, iOS 16 will arrive in late September, a few days after the iPhone 14 drops. As we saw at WWDC, iOS 16 is chockfull of new features and performance enhancements that, taken together, will certainly improve the overall user experience.
TechCrunch
Snapchat+ arrives in India and it costs just 62 cents
The launch of the subscription offering, priced in India at 49 Indian rupees, follows Snap introducing the $4 subscription offering in the U.S., the U.K. and Canada among a few other key markets in late June. After lagging for several years in India, the largest market by users for Google...
TechCrunch
FullStory secures $25M to help companies spot issues in their apps and websites
“FullStory can confirm that Permira has invested additional growth capital at a premium to our prior valuation from last summer,” a spokesperson told TechCrunch via email. “This is a strong signal of Permira’s belief in FullStory’s … platform that enables brands to continuously improve their digital products and experiences across web and mobile. Given current market conditions, FullStory felt that now was a very opportune time to take on additional capital to grow the business globally and cement our leadership position.”
TechCrunch
Weedmaps for Business debuts as a SaaS suite for cannabis retailers and brands
Due to regulatory restrictions and stigma, cannabis businesses can’t operate as freely as their peers in other sectors: From ads to payments and delivery, they require dedicated tools to comply with fragmented legislation, both in the U.S. and Canada. But the more tools they require, the more complex things become.
Phone Arena
Apple's costlier iPhone 14 Pro could start at the same 128GB storage as the 13 Pro after all
Whether or not Apple will unveil and subsequently release the iPhone 14 quartet earlier than recent history would suggest, we're definitely getting close to Cupertino's next big product announcement event, which means all the rumors and gossip of the last... 12 months should grow clearer and more focused. That's not...
notebookcheck.net
Apple hopes consumers will buy the iPhone 14 in troves as it reportedly orders 90 million units despite a slumping market
Apple is set to follow up the hugely successful iPhone 13 with up to four new models of the iPhone 14 in the coming months. Bloomberg now reports that Cupertino is quite confident in its customer base and expects to sell 90 million iPhone 14 units. The figure lines up with a previous report that mentioned Apple had placed an order for the production of 95 million devices.
1 Growth Stock Down 93% to Buy Right Now
The comeback continues for this beaten-down growth stock.
Motley Fool
3 Cryptos Billionaires Are Buying Now
Ethereum is catching on with the wealthy based on its perceived utility and ability to create value through smart contracts. Meme coins are drawing attention because of their potential for rapid price increases. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
My Top Stock-Split Stock to Buy and Hold Forever
Amazon is facing economic issues like everyone else, but it is still performing decently. The company's cloud business looks increasingly promising. Amazon benefits from a strong moat that will help it keep competitors at bay. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
The $299 iPad 9 Is Back on Sale at Amazon Today! See the Best iPad Deals of August 2022
Click here to read the full article. Looking for the best iPad deals for August 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. With summer already about halfway over, we’ve been searching the internet for the best iPad deals around. Whether you’re preparing for back to school, sending a kid off to college, or following a hybrid or work-from-home schedule, having the best iPad on hand to help you manage projects and homework at home...
TechCrunch
Google fined $40M+ for misleading location-tracking settings on Android
Australia’s Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) instigated proceedings against Google and its Australia subsidiary back in October 2019, going on to take the tech giant to court for making misleading representations to consumers about the collection and use of their personal location data on Android phones, between January 2017 and December 2018.
TechCrunch
Instacart’s latest feature lets you order from two retailers with one delivery fee
Starting today, customers will see post-checkout recommendations from nearby retailers with a limited time to add any items from additional retailers to their existing order. If you decide to add items from the additional retailers, the app will create a new order with a separate cart and a waived delivery fee. Instacart told TechCrunch in an email that there’s a $10 minimum if you want to order from an additional retailer.
