ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNET

Mortgage Rates for Aug. 10, 2022: Rates Increase

A couple of principal mortgage rates climbed up today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both increased. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also climbed higher. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

The stock market will fall 13% to a new low for the year after a hot jobs report means inflation will linger and the Fed will keep tightening, Bank of America says

The stock market is poised to hit new lows later this year following July's hot job report, Bank of America said in a Friday note. That's because inflation is likely to linger and the Fed will be forced to continue tightening financial conditions. "Still think end-game SPX is [below] 3,600,"...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
CNN

Mortgage rates climb above 5% once again

Mortgage rates climbed above 5% again, after dipping below that threshold for the first time in months a week earlier. While the volatility in mortgage rates remains, there are signs that the housing market is starting to stabilize.
BUSINESS
Reason.com

Tumbling Gas Prices Caused Inflation To Fall to 8.5 Percent in July

In more normal times, an annual inflation rate of 8.5 percent would be catastrophic news. Right now, it might be greeted with sighs of relief. That rate, reported Wednesday morning by the federal Department of Labor in its consumer price index data for the month of July, is still miles above the Federal Reserve's target rate of 2 percent. Still, it represents a possible break in the fever of rising prices that has gripped the American economy for the past year—in June, annualized inflation rang in at 9.1 percent, the highest level in 41 years.
TRAFFIC
InsuranceNewsNet

U.S. markets close flat as more positive inflation data rolls in

U.S. markets closed almost flat Thursday as the July Producer Price Index reflected better-than-expected inflation numbers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 27.16 points, or 0.082%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.071% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.58%. Stocks rallied after release of the July PPI report,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Inflation#Wall Street#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Innsider Pro
InsuranceNewsNet

Inflation, Supply Chain Disruption and Political Risk Impacting Personal Auto; Loss Pressures, Hard P&C Market Expected to Continue Due to Inflation, New Triple-I/Milliman Report Shows

Triple-I ) /Milliman Insurance Economics and Underwriting Projections: A Forward View,. at an exclusive members only webinar. Michel Léonard, PhD, CBE, Chief Economist and Data Scientist at. Triple-I , discussed key macroeconomic trends impacting the property/casualty industry results including underlying growth and replacement costs. Léonard noted insurance growth continues...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
InsuranceNewsNet

VOYA RETIREMENT INSURANCE & ANNUITY CO – 10-Q – Management's Narrative Analysis of the Results of Operations and Financial Condition (Dollar amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated)

For the purposes of the discussion in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the term "VRIAC" refers to. , and the terms "Company," "we," "our," "us" refer to. and its subsidiaries. We are a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of. Voya Holdings Inc. , which is a direct, wholly owned subsidiary...
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

FG Financial Group Declares Cash Dividend on Its 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF) (the “Company”), a reinsurance and asset management holding company focused on opportunistic collateralized and loss capped reinsurance, while allocating capital in partnership with Fundamental Global®, a private partnership focused on long-term strategic holdings led by. Kyle Cerminara. and. Joe...
STOCKS
InsuranceNewsNet

HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS RISK MANAGEMENT CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF JAIMAC RISK MANAGEMENT INC. IN ONTARIO

CHICAGO , Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired. Jaimac Risk Management Inc. (Jaimac). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Located in. Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. , Jaimac is an independent insurance brokerage specializing in risk...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Hippo Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Hippo, (NYSE: HIPO), the home insurance group focused on proactive home protection, today announced its consolidated financial results for the three months that ended. June 30, 2022. . Complete financial results and updated full year guidance for 2022 can be found in the company's shareholder letter in the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
929
Followers
25K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy