Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CNET
Mortgage Rates for Aug. 10, 2022: Rates Increase
A couple of principal mortgage rates climbed up today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both increased. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also climbed higher. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start...
CNBC
Top Federal Reserve officials say they misread inflation and now plan to correct the course
Prices for goods in the U.S. are expected to continue rising through 2023. The Federal Reserve waited too long to respond to early signals of inflation, according to independent economists and outside policymakers. The central bank is correcting the course by raising its interest rate targets at the fastest pace...
The stock market will fall 13% to a new low for the year after a hot jobs report means inflation will linger and the Fed will keep tightening, Bank of America says
The stock market is poised to hit new lows later this year following July's hot job report, Bank of America said in a Friday note. That's because inflation is likely to linger and the Fed will be forced to continue tightening financial conditions. "Still think end-game SPX is [below] 3,600,"...
Investors are betting there's a 60% chance of a smaller Fed rate hike in September after July inflation cooled
Investors on Wednesday were betting the Fed will dial back on rate hikes next month after July's CPI reading. The CME FedWatch tool showed a 41.5% probability of a September rate increase of 75 basis points, coming down from 68% on Tuesday. The US Dollar Index was lower after July...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dogecoin Daily: Price Jumps As Inflation Concerns Ease, But Co-Founder Asks If It's Just 'Delusional Optimism'
Dogecoin DOGE/USD rose nearly 6% to $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning. DOGE rose alongside major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap shot up 7.15% to $1.2 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 5.9%. 24-hour against Bitcoin -1.1%. 24-hour against Ethereum -6.2%
Mortgage rates climb above 5% once again
Mortgage rates climbed above 5% again, after dipping below that threshold for the first time in months a week earlier. While the volatility in mortgage rates remains, there are signs that the housing market is starting to stabilize.
Tumbling Gas Prices Caused Inflation To Fall to 8.5 Percent in July
In more normal times, an annual inflation rate of 8.5 percent would be catastrophic news. Right now, it might be greeted with sighs of relief. That rate, reported Wednesday morning by the federal Department of Labor in its consumer price index data for the month of July, is still miles above the Federal Reserve's target rate of 2 percent. Still, it represents a possible break in the fever of rising prices that has gripped the American economy for the past year—in June, annualized inflation rang in at 9.1 percent, the highest level in 41 years.
U.S. markets close flat as more positive inflation data rolls in
U.S. markets closed almost flat Thursday as the July Producer Price Index reflected better-than-expected inflation numbers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 27.16 points, or 0.082%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.071% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.58%. Stocks rallied after release of the July PPI report,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fed's Daly open to 75 bp hike in September to combat high inflation
Aug 11- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said on Thursday that while an interest rate hike of half a percentage point in September "makes sense," she is open to the possibility of a bigger hike to combat too-high inflation. Daly showed his tight tone a day after a Labor Department report indicated that consumer prices did not rise in July…
Investors are still stressing over inflation and about half say that it hasn't peaked yet, State Street survey says
Nearly half of investors surveyed by State Street say inflation hasn't peaked yet. Investors also say that rising prices are a source of stress and anxiety. In June, CPI clocked in at 9.1%, the fastest rate of inflation in 41 years. Nearly half of investors say they're stressed out over...
Inflation, Supply Chain Disruption and Political Risk Impacting Personal Auto; Loss Pressures, Hard P&C Market Expected to Continue Due to Inflation, New Triple-I/Milliman Report Shows
Triple-I ) /Milliman Insurance Economics and Underwriting Projections: A Forward View,. at an exclusive members only webinar. Michel Léonard, PhD, CBE, Chief Economist and Data Scientist at. Triple-I , discussed key macroeconomic trends impacting the property/casualty industry results including underlying growth and replacement costs. Léonard noted insurance growth continues...
CPI Inflation Slows To 8.5% In July, Stocks Rip Higher — But Are Wages Keeping Up?
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY SPY traded higher by 1% on Wednesday morning after the Labor Department reported an 8.5% year-over-year increase in the consumer price index in the month of July, a potential sign that inflation may finally have peaked. What Happened: The headline CPI rose 8.5%...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
VOYA RETIREMENT INSURANCE & ANNUITY CO – 10-Q – Management's Narrative Analysis of the Results of Operations and Financial Condition (Dollar amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated)
For the purposes of the discussion in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the term "VRIAC" refers to. , and the terms "Company," "we," "our," "us" refer to. and its subsidiaries. We are a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of. Voya Holdings Inc. , which is a direct, wholly owned subsidiary...
FG Financial Group Declares Cash Dividend on Its 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF) (the “Company”), a reinsurance and asset management holding company focused on opportunistic collateralized and loss capped reinsurance, while allocating capital in partnership with Fundamental Global®, a private partnership focused on long-term strategic holdings led by. Kyle Cerminara. and. Joe...
HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS RISK MANAGEMENT CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF JAIMAC RISK MANAGEMENT INC. IN ONTARIO
CHICAGO , Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired. Jaimac Risk Management Inc. (Jaimac). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Located in. Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. , Jaimac is an independent insurance brokerage specializing in risk...
Stimulus Update: Inflation Eases Slightly as Americans Await State Stimulus Checks
Finally, Americans are getting some relief. Americans have been grappling with sky-high living costs for months. Inflation levels fell slightly in July, which, combined with state stimulus aid, should help. Inflation has been soaring since the start of the year, and it's forced a lot of people to rethink their...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Company of Europe Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) of. Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Company of Europe Limited. (SFME) (. United Kingdom. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings...
With inflation a key midterm issue, Americans’ fear of rising prices drops at a record pace
For Democrats facing election in the upcoming midterms, inflation is a political thorn that digs into consumers’ budgets despite a concerted federal effort to combat the problem. New data shows that those efforts might finally be paying off. On Monday, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York released its...
Hippo Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Hippo, (NYSE: HIPO), the home insurance group focused on proactive home protection, today announced its consolidated financial results for the three months that ended. June 30, 2022. . Complete financial results and updated full year guidance for 2022 can be found in the company's shareholder letter in the...
Insurance Information Institute: Inflation, Supply Chain Disruption and Political Risk Impacting Personal Auto
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The 2022 combined ratio for the property/casualty insurance industry is forecast to be 100.7, a worsening of 1.2 points relative to 2021, driven by significant deterioration in the personal auto line. Loss pressures and a hard P&C market are expected to continue due to inflation,...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
929
Followers
25K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0