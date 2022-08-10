ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitchfork

Rage Against the Machine Cancel European Tour, Per “Medical Guidance” for Zack de la Rocha

Rage Against the Machine have canceled the European leg of their reunion tour, but will go ahead with their three-night run at Madison Square Garden starting tonight. They wrote on social media that bandleader Zack de la Rocha had been instructed not to proceed with the intensive European run on the advice of his doctor. Canceled dates including headline shows at Reading and Leeds festivals. North American dates early next year are scheduled to go ahead.
ROCK MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The List

The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche

Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Sharon Osbourne, 69, shows off her taut visage as she makes a glamorous exit from her London hotel... after husband Ozzy, 73, returned to the stage at the Commonwealth Games

She recently supported husband Ozzy Osbourne as he took to the stage at the Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. And Sharon Osbourne looked as glam as ever on Tuesday as she headed to her own work duties, with the star seen leaving her London hotel to go and film her TalkTV chat show.
CELEBRITIES
People

Ozzy Osbourne Returns to the Stage for the First Time Following Recent Surgery

On Monday, the Black Sabbath rocker performed at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in England, marking his first appearance on stage since undergoing a procedure in June. Ozzy, 73, also made a surprise reunion with Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi. In a video posted on YouTube, Ozzy appeared to be in great spirit as he joined forces with Iommi, 74, to entertain the crowd at Alexander Stadium by belting out one of the band's top-charting hits, "Paranoid."
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Events of the Week: ‘Never Have I Ever,’ ‘Beast’ and More

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Never Have I Ever, Beast, Day Shift and Secret Headquarters. Beast premiereMore from The Hollywood Reporter'Day Shift' Filmmaker Discusses Rise from Stunt World to Directing Jamie FoxxMindy Kaling on New 'Never Have I Ever' Love Interest and Not Taking a 'Euphoria' Approach to High School ShowsAmazon's 'A League of Their Own' Creators Make Their Pitch: "It's Not a Reboot" Idris Elba premiered his new film alongside producer Will Packer and costars Sharlto Copley, Iyana Halley and Leah Sava Jeffries at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie, the author whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York. A bloodied Rushdie, 75, was flown to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known. His agent, Andrew Wylie, said the writer was undergoing surgery, but he had no other details. An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man confront Rushdie on stage at the Chautauqua Institution and punch or stab him 10 to 15 times as he was being introduced. The author was pushed or fell to the floor, and the man was arrested. Authorities did not immediately identify the attacker or offer any information on his motive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFGate

Blaze Bayley on Fronting Iron Maiden: ‘It Was Like Playing Soccer for England in the World Cup’

Rolling Stone‘s interview series King for a Day features long-form conversations between senior writer Andy Greene and singers who had the difficult job of fronting major rock bands after the departure of an iconic vocalist. Some of them stayed in their bands for years, while others lasted just a few months. In the end, however, they all found out that replacement singers can themselves be replaced. This edition features former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley.
MUSIC
Variety

Composer Harry Gregson-Williams Launches Film/TV Score Label With Universal Production Music

Click here to read the full article. Award-winning composer Harry Gregson-Williams is launching a new label for his work as a joint venture with Universal Production Music, the two parties announced Thursday. Gregson-Williams, whose credits include “The Last Duel,” “House of Gucci” and all four “Shrek” films, as well as HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” is one of the most sought-after composers in film and TV. The new label, “Scored By: Harry Gregson-Williams,” will feature mood-based album themes “ranging from action-packed chases to apprehensive tension and impulsive ripples, all with Gregson-Williams’ signature compositional style and sound.” The label’s creation was inspired by wanting...
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Metallica + Maneskin Booked for 2022 Global Citizen Festival

Though very different in style, Metallica and Maneskin will each play 2022's stateside installment of the Global Citizen Festival, the annual live music event spearheaded by Global Citizen, the organization dedicated to achieving the end of extreme poverty. This year is the 10th anniversary of the Global Citizen. The concert...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
musictimes.com

Rage Against The Machine UK, Europe Concerts Canceled Because of THIS Medical Advise

Rage Against The Machine is canceling their remaining 2022 United Kingdom and Europe concerts following frontman Zach de la Rocha's recent medical advice to not pursue touring. Meanwhile, the remaining United States tour dates for 2022 and 2023 will still push through. Zach de la Rocha injured his leg mid-performance...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Beabadoobee talks alternate tunings, “weird, strange” recording techniques, and the subconscious influence of ‘90s grunge and alt-rock

The self-taught Gen Z guitar hero returns with the brilliant sophomore album, Beatopia, and explains how fresh tunings spring forth fresh musical ideas. After being handed a secondhand guitar from her dad when she was 17, British indie rocker beabadoobee (born Beatrice Laus) has been on an upward trajectory. Coffee...
ROCK MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

The 10 Weirdest Genesis Songs

Most people, even Genesis fans, would probably describe the band as "weird." Just from a cursory Google Image search, you'll see photos of Peter Gabriel dressed up like foxes and STDs — that's plenty of ammo to fuel the argument without ever hearing a note. But even within prog,...
MUSIC
Reuters

Reactions to the attack on writer Salman Rushdie

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Here are reactions to Friday's attack on novelist Salman Rushdie. SUZANNE NOSSEL, CEO OF FREE EXPRESSION ORGANIZATION PEN AMERICA:. "We can think of no comparable incident of a public attack on a literary writer on American soil. Just hours before the attack, on Friday morning, Salman had emailed me to help with placements for Ukrainian writers in need of safe refuge from the grave perils they face. Salman Rushdie has been targeted for his words for decades but has never flinched nor faltered. He has devoted tireless energy to assisting others who are vulnerable and menaced. While we do not know the origins or motives of this attack, all those around the world who have met words with violence or called for the same are culpable for legitimizing this assault on a writer while he was engaged in his essential work of connecting to readers. Our thoughts and passions now lie with our dauntless Salman, wishing him a full and speedy recovery."
PUBLIC SAFETY

