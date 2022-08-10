Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Angela Yee To Host New Midday Show ‘Way Up with Angela Yee’, “I’m Ready For This New Chapter!”
On Wednesday, August 10, Premiere Networks announced that Angela Yee will be hosting her own, new midday show called Way Up with Angela Yee. Oh, that’s what she was talking about. The media personality set social media abuzz on Tuesday night when she wrote on her Twitter that “The breakfast club as you know it […]
Influential Media Personality Angela Yee Is Launching Her Own New On-Air Show -- “Way Up with Angela Yee”
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Premiere Networks announced today that award-winning media personality Angela Yee will host a new weekday broadcast radio show, “Way Up with Angela Yee.” The program, which will air middays, will launch Fall 2022 across more than 30 iHeartMedia stations, including New York’s Power 105.1, and will be available for syndication through Premiere Networks to stations across the country. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005207/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Not Just Lip Service: Angela Yee Announces She Will Be Leaving The Breakfast Club; Hosting Her Own New Show
The Breakfast Club won't be the same anymore, as one of its hosts announced that she would no longer be on the show.
Angela Yee to Debut New Midday Radio Show This Fall: ‘The Breakfast Club As You Know It Is Officially Over’
After leaving a matter-of-fact message on social media, Angela Yee is officially leaving The Breakfast Club radio show. The popular radio personality announced plans to pursue her own interests sans DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God, her two controversial co-hosts of The Breakfast Club. Yee’s new midday show will be...
Yung Miami Shuts Down Rumors Of Her Relationship With Diddy Being All For Clout
Yung Miami has seen the shade online about her relationship with Diddy and shut it down real quick!. People on Twitter accused the City Girl of being in a relationship with Diddy for clout and believe the relationship is a PR stunt. Caresha’s response to this…“Wtf I look like being in a “PR RELATIONSHIP” y’all say anything! I’m a fr hood b**** foh.”
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Lloyd Banks Reveals What 50 Cent Told Him During Their Last Conversation
The release of Lloyd Banks’ new album, The Course of the Inevitable 2, has put the Queens-bred emcee back in the public eye. The rapper has appeared on numerous platforms promoting his fifth studio album. In an interview with GQ, the G-Unit rapper shed light on the current status of his relationship with 50 Cent, as the two have apparently drifted apart in recent years. After Fif made critical comments about Banks’ work ethic, or the alleged lack thereof, in his 2020 book Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter, The Punchline King didn’t take too kindly to them. Many questioned whether the pair have reconciled.
BET
Wiz Khalifa Apologizes For ‘Emotional’ Onstage Explosion Toward His DJs
Wiz Khalifa caught heat recently for publicly snapping at two DJs during a performance in Los Angeles. Sitting down DJ Drama and DJ Envy for a special edition of The Breakfast Club, the Pittsburgh rapper offered his apologies for losing his cool at Poppy nightclub. “First of all, I want...
As Wendy Williams Plans Her Future, Her Friend Charlamagne Tha God Shares Thoughts On Whether She Can Make A Comeback
Charlamagne Tha God weighs in on his ex-colleague Wendy Williams, and what he thinks about her making a comeback.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fans Share Favorite Moments From "The Breakfast Club" After Angela Yee Announces Departure
Fans shared their favorite moments from The Breakfast Club on social media, Tuesday night, after Angela Yee announced her departure from the show to focus on her own program, Way Up with Angela Yee. Yee's show is scheduled to kick off this fall. She will be remaining on The Breakfast Club until that time.
Charlamagne Tha God Talks Bringing Diversity and Pushing the Limits on Late Night (EXCLUSIVE)
The second season of Lenard "Charlamagne Tha God" McKelvey's late-night show, Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God, is in full swing — and the media personality is determined to push the limits even further. Article continues below advertisement. Distractify attended the taping of the Season 2 premiere...
HipHopDX.com
Blueface Welcomes New Baby Just Days After Chrisean Rock Altercation
Blueface is a father once again after welcoming the arrival of a baby girl with his ex-girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis. On Friday (August 5), Alexis, who already shares a son with the rapper, took to Instagram to announce the news and share a photo of their newborn daughter’s foot. She captioned the post: “Journey Alexis Porter.”
‘The Breakfast Club’ is over, says co-host Angela Yee; Twitter reacts
One of the most successful Black radio shows of all time has come to an official end as we know it, one of the hosts of the show told a shocked Twitter, sending fans into a frenzy on Tuesday evening, Aug. 9, 2022. The longtime co-host Angela Yee delivered the...
Events of the Week: ‘Never Have I Ever,’ ‘Beast’ and More
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Never Have I Ever, Beast, Day Shift and Secret Headquarters. Beast premiereMore from The Hollywood Reporter'Day Shift' Filmmaker Discusses Rise from Stunt World to Directing Jamie FoxxMindy Kaling on New 'Never Have I Ever' Love Interest and Not Taking a 'Euphoria' Approach to High School ShowsAmazon's 'A League of Their Own' Creators Make Their Pitch: "It's Not a Reboot" Idris Elba premiered his new film alongside producer Will Packer and costars Sharlto Copley, Iyana Halley and Leah Sava Jeffries at...
TMZ.com
'Breakfast Club's' Angela Yee Will Stick Around to Help Find Replacement
Angela Yee is leaving "The Breakfast Club," but not before they can find her replacement -- a process for which she says she's going to help. The longtime radio host was in NYC Wednesday -- shortly after her announcing that she was starting her own nationally syndicated show -- and she told us the hunt for a new female co-host to join DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God hasn't really begun yet.
Complex
Kanye West on What He Believes Should Be ‘Biggest Inspiration for All Design’
Ye has again taken to Instagram for a widely re-shared post that will likely be characteristically deleted, this time to share some encouraging words on what he believes should be the “biggest inspiration” for design. Kanye—who’s currently fresh off his appearance on the Game’s new album Drillmatic—urged fellow...
In Entertainment: George R.R. Martin Ignored by GOT, New Nicki Single, Jon Batiste Leave Late Show
Catching you up on today’s top entertainment headlines with George R.R. Martin saying that he was left out of the loop towards the end of the "Game of Thrones" HBO series, Nicki Minaj releasing her new single “Super Freaky Girl” with samples of Rick James, Jon Batiste leaving “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”, and more.
hiphop-n-more.com
Fabolous Returns with Amerie-Sampled ‘1 Thing’ Freestyle and New Single ‘Say Less’: Watch
Fabolous was recently challenged by Funk Flex on Hot 97 to come out with new music spitting bars. The New York rapper accepted the challenge with open arms and not only released a new freestyle, but also a video to accompany. Fab first gave Flex the audio to premiere on...
Fat Joe Calls Irv Gotti a Sucker for Bringing Up 20-Year-Old Relationship With Ashanti
Fat Joe is weighing in on the can of worms opened by Irv Gotti's recent Drink Champs podcast interview, and the Bronx rapper is taking issue with Irv spilling tea on his alleged two-decade old fling with Ashanti. On Sunday (Aug. 7), Fat Joe went on Instagram and gave his...
Complex
Watch Lloyd Banks’ New Funk Flex Freestyle
Following the release of his latest album, The Course of the Inevitable 2, former G-Unit rapper Lloyd Banks stopped by Funkmaster Flex’s studio for a new freestyle. “For the heaters for whatever it’s worth / I wish ‘em well, I was sick Kobe died, laughed when Oprah fell,” he kicks off the freestyle, which clearly gets the Funk Flex approval. “N****s is damn near dead corny you know them stepping over old friends in 40 below Timbs / 50 men entourages with no grins, everything but a rocket launcher the rose grim.”
