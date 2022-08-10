ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Influential Media Personality Angela Yee Is Launching Her Own New On-Air Show -- “Way Up with Angela Yee”

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Premiere Networks announced today that award-winning media personality Angela Yee will host a new weekday broadcast radio show, “Way Up with Angela Yee.” The program, which will air middays, will launch Fall 2022 across more than 30 iHeartMedia stations, including New York’s Power 105.1, and will be available for syndication through Premiere Networks to stations across the country. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005207/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
TMZ.com

'Breakfast Club's' Angela Yee Will Stick Around to Help Find Replacement

Angela Yee is leaving "The Breakfast Club," but not before they can find her replacement -- a process for which she says she's going to help. The longtime radio host was in NYC Wednesday -- shortly after her announcing that she was starting her own nationally syndicated show -- and she told us the hunt for a new female co-host to join DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God hasn't really begun yet.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
