Read full article on original website
Related
Kentucky children die during historic flooding after being swept away, cousin says
Four children in Kentucky are among the latest victims in the state's historic flooding, which has left some areas completely underwater. Brittany Trejo told Kentucky.com that four of her young cousins died after being swept away into the floodwaters on Thursday. She said the children, who were between the ages...
AOL Corp
Here are 80 KY counties where the CDC recommends wearing a mask as BA.5 variant spreads
Federal health officials have moved 19 more Kentucky counties to the high COVID-19 community level designation as of Thursday, bringing the total to 80 counties, or 66% of the state, as the BA.5 variant continues its sweep of the U.S. The move is part of the U.S. Centers for Disease...
Chris Stapleton Heads to Eastern Kentucky to Help With Flood Relief Efforts
In the wake of a devastating flood pattern that has left more than 35 people dead and hundreds of others unaccounted for in eastern Kentucky, Chris Stapleton quietly made his way to the hardest-hit counties to help in relief efforts for his home state. Stapleton was spotted in a Prestonburg,...
Kentucky teen dies after volunteering with flood clean-up: 'He had an amazing heart'
Aaron "Mick" Crawford, 18, suddenly fell ill and died after assisting with flood relief efforts in Perry County, his family told The Courier Journal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#SayHerName: Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron Clamorously Heckled By Crowd Chanting ‘Breonna Taylor’
In today’s episode of Ain’t Nobody Coming To See You, Daniel, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron couldn’t get a word in edgewise during a recent speech because people in the audience only wanted to talk about one person; Breonna Taylor. According to the Lexington Herald-Ledger, Cameron was...
Comments / 0