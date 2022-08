ALBANY, N.Y. — A New York woman pleaded guilty to stealing more than $240,000 in pension benefits issued to her deceased mother, prosecutors said Tuesday. According to a news release from State Attorney Letitia James, Cynthia Rozzell, of Hempstead, pleaded guilty in Albany County Court to second-degree grand larceny. She also must make restitution for the $240,000 she collected between May 2014 and May 2020, the release stated.

HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO