architizer.com
The World’s Best Firms Are Finding New Ways To Conquer Under-Utilized Urban Areas for Public Green Space
Header?How can architecture be a force for good in our ever-changing world? During Future Fest, we’ll pose this question to some of the world’s best architects. Launching in September, our three-week-long virtual event will be 100% free to attend. Register here!. If the 20th century was the age...
Hidden ancient Roman 'Bridge of Nero' emerges from the Tiber during severe drought
A drought in Rome has caused the remains of the so-called Bridge of Nero, or Pons Neronianus, to become visible in the Tiber River.
Good News Network
Rare Chinese ‘Magic Mirror’ That Projects Hidden Image of Buddha Rediscovered After Decades in Museum Storage
Mirror, mirror on the wall—what is the rarest artwork of them all?. Under special lighting conditions, a plain-looking bronze mirror from the 16th century held at the Cincinnati Art Museum, reflects an image of a Buddha surrounded by numerous emanating rays of light. This “magic” mirror will be on...
Venetians fear ‘museum relic’ status as population drops below 50,000
The remaining inhabitants of Venice’s historic centre said they fear becoming like “relics in an open museum” now that the population is expected to drop below 50,000 for the first time. Once the heart of a powerful maritime republic, Venice’s main island has lost more than 120,000...
The Accidental Ecosystem: behind the rise of urban wildlife in US cities
“Animals that do well in cities do things that, in a lot of ways, resemble what people do.” Peter Alagona, author of The Accidental Ecosystem – a new book about how wildlife make habitats out of cities – is talking about one of his favorite creatures: bears. He’s explaining how, in part, they thrive in our cities because they resemble us so well. “I love bears – they’re intelligent, they rear their young, they learn, they have culture. They’re a lot like us.”
8,000-Year-Old Settlement Is Found in Saudi Arabia, Offering Rare View of Prehistoric Religion
An 8,000-year-old settlement has been discovered by a group of Saudi and French archaeologists working at a site southwest of the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh. Led by the Saudi Heritage Commission, the team uncovered the Neolithic-era remains using laser scanning, aerial photography, drones, and various forms of surveying. The archaeologists located the settlement at Al-Faw, an archaeological site that has previously turned up evidence of a strong trade network that sustained an ancient city. Along the edge of Mount Tuwaiq, they found a stone temple and pieces of an altar. The archaeologists said these provide a deeper understanding of religious practices...
lonelyplanet.com
Research shows that the iconic green Statue of Liberty was actually once red in color
The Statue of Liberty’s unusual color is so well known that people often refer to that blue-green hue as simply Liberty Green. Yet the world’s most famous statue did not always look that way and over the course of her first thirty years would have changed color several times.
Centuries-old warnings emerge from riverbed as Europe faces historic drought
Water levels have dropped in major rivers across Europe as the region suffers under a historic drought. In those dry riverbeds, centuries-old warning messages have emerged, locals report.
V&A's Frankenstein at centre of monstrous row: Californian museum insists seven-foot Boris Karloff dummy was sold 'without their consent' and should be returned to their collection
A dummy of Frankenstein's monster being held at the V&A has sparked a trans-Atlantic ownership row after a US museum called for it to be repatriated. The wooden mannequin, which stands at seven ft, is based on actor Boris Karloff, who played the creature in films created in the 1930s and 1940s.
A London museum agrees to return more than 70 pieces of looted Nigerian art
A British museum says it will return dozens of artifacts to the Nigerian government that were taken forcibly more than a century ago. The Horniman Museum and Gardens in London plans to hand over 72 objects — which notably include a share of sculptures known as Benin bronzes — that were looted from Benin City in southern Nigeria during a British military invasion in 1897, according to the museum's Board of Trustees.
architizer.com
This Firm is Putting Amazing Architecture at the Service of Communities
Browse the Architizer Jobs Board and apply for architecture and design positions at some of the world's best firms. Click here to sign up for our Jobs Newsletter. Questions abound when architecture firms choose to undertake a project intended for community use. How can a building fulfill multiple client purposes in ever-more diverse communities? How will architects respect and contribute to a sense of identity for the people intending to use the place? How will a building incorporate sustainable design and technology given budgetary limitations? These questions constantly challenge architects because they require a different answer for every new context. Moreover, such projects require teams of architects and designers who have a rigorous understanding of the multi-faceted needs of a community but who are still willing to make bold architectural statements.
architizer.com
Galataport Istanbul Cruise Terminal // Autoban
The world’s first underground passenger cruise terminal has opened its doors at the heart of Istanbul. It has finally unveiled the 1.2 km of Karaköy’s coastline and revived one of the city’s historical public squares for the first time in 200 years. Galataport project is transforming Istanbul’s oldest and only major port into a unique high-tech cruise port.The logistical placement of the terminal underground allows the waterfront to remain open as a recreational area for visitors.
Dive into the history of this historic underwater shipwreck site
Human history and marine life meet at the site of underwater shipwrecks. After years of residing on the ocean floor, ships can take on a strange second life as a habit for local fish. One example of this fascinating phenomenon is U-352, a sunken German U-boat off the North Carolina coast. Built in 1940 and sunk on May 9, 1942, the boat now hosts an ecosystem of algae and coral. Thanks to photography from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Monitor National Marine Sanctuary, curious explorers can take a virtual tour of this shipwreck and learn more about its...
Smithonian
These 18th-Century Shoes Underscore the Contradictions of the Age of Enlightenment
Inside a slender display case, a pair of luxurious shoes still sparkles some 300 years after adorning the feet of an upper-class woman in India. Known as juttis, the shoes have delicately pointed toes and are threaded with white and emerald beads woven into an intricate floral design. Green sequins made from iridescent beetles’ wings dot the pattern with shimmering brilliance.
architizer.com
ATATURK CULTURAL CENTER (AKM) // Tabanlioglu Architects
Searching for an answer to the question of “how to handle the architecture of the 60s”- especially those having complex functions like opera, dealing with contemporary art, architecture and urban understanding simultaneously, the new Ataturk Cultural Center project takes special care to preserve the aesthetic, physical and social values inherited from its predecessor projects.
architizer.com
National Aviation Museum of Korea // HAEAHN Architecture
The National Aviation Museum, located in Gimpo Airport which is preparing to become an airport city, is a multi-cultural space promoted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport to raise the status of the Korean aviation industry. In order to create a new museum that will become the hall of education, exhibitions, and experiences representing the aviation industry, three ideas that expresses science, freedom, beauty, and adventure were reflected in the design.
architizer.com
Café Camaleón // MVRDV, GRAS Reynés Arquitectos
Occupying the ground floor of the Casa Camper Berlin – the second hotel developed by Mallorcan shoe brand Camper – Café Camaleon combines a hotel lobby, restaurant, and retail showcase in the same space. Using carefully selected material details, the design creates a colour gradient that serves as a strong visual motif to organise the interior.
African wildlife parks face climate, infrastructure threats
MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Africa’s national parks, home to thousands of wildlife species such as lions, elephants and buffaloes, are increasingly threatened by below-average rainfall and new infrastructure projects. A prolonged drought in much of the continent’s east, exacerbated by climate change, and large-scale developments, including oil drilling...
Tourist rides moped around Pompeii
An Australian tourist, 33, was caught riding a moped in Italy's archaeological site of Pompeii. He drove for over a mile on a dirt track around the ancient city walls.
Inside the Fight To Preserve Heritage Architecture in Manila
Heritage buildings—structures that have historical, architectural, cultural, or aesthetic value—not only display the country’s culture and tell stories of its past, but can also be repurposed to serve present day needs. The Van Nelle Factory in Rotterdam, Netherlands, for example, is a concrete-and-glass icon of 20th century industrial architecture. It was originally a factory for goods like coffee and tea but is now an events location and office space.
