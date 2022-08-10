ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Inflation, Supply Chain Disruption and Political Risk Impacting Personal Auto; Loss Pressures, Hard P&C Market Expected to Continue Due to Inflation, New Triple-I/Milliman Report Shows

Triple-I ) /Milliman Insurance Economics and Underwriting Projections: A Forward View,. at an exclusive members only webinar. Michel Léonard, PhD, CBE, Chief Economist and Data Scientist at. Triple-I , discussed key macroeconomic trends impacting the property/casualty industry results including underlying growth and replacement costs. Léonard noted insurance growth continues...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

15 worst states to live on just a Social Security check

The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's sole source of income. Yet for many seniors, Social Security is exactly that, which won't cover the cost of living in some states.
ECONOMY
Sharee B.

Carbuyer Stunned Upon Discovering Auto Loan Balance Shows $14,000 After Nearly $19,000 in Payments Made

A Missouri resident woke up to quite a surprise the other day when they checked their account balance on their auto loan. The borrower, a Redditor stated that they had been paying on the original loan amount since the car was purchased in the fall of 2018. After four years of consecutive payments, with an occasionally missed month, the total balance paid on the loan was $18,627.60, which amounts to several thousand over the price of the vehicle.
MISSOURI STATE
Health
Federal Reserve
Economy
Unemployment
Public Health
Federal Aid
102.5 The Bone

Social Security 2023 COLA likely to be the biggest in 40 years

The Social Security cost of living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 is set to be the largest jump in benefits in 40 years, thanks to high inflation rates. The roughly 70 million people getting Social Security benefits could receive an 8.6% COLA next year, according to an estimate from Mary Johnson, a policy analyst from The Senior Citizens League, an advocacy group.
ECONOMY
J.R. Heimbigner

Social Security benefits may go down according to senator

photo of empty walletPhoto by Emil Kalibridov (Unsplash) Senator Lindsey Graham recently said that "seniors may have to take a little less and pay a little more in" in a recent interview regarding social security. With inflation currently sitting at 9%, the thought of receiving a smaller payment from the government or contributing more money to social security is very concerning and would impact millions of people in a very negative way. In Washington state, the overall cost of living is 118% or 18% higher than the rest of the country, so if the amount dips below that for retirees, there could be a serious problem.
WASHINGTON STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

VOYA RETIREMENT INSURANCE & ANNUITY CO – 10-Q – Management's Narrative Analysis of the Results of Operations and Financial Condition (Dollar amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated)

For the purposes of the discussion in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the term "VRIAC" refers to. , and the terms "Company," "we," "our," "us" refer to. and its subsidiaries. We are a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of. Voya Holdings Inc. , which is a direct, wholly owned subsidiary...
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS RISK MANAGEMENT CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF JAIMAC RISK MANAGEMENT INC. IN ONTARIO

CHICAGO , Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired. Jaimac Risk Management Inc. (Jaimac). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Located in. Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. , Jaimac is an independent insurance brokerage specializing in risk...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Which are the three social security and prepaid health insurance companies that have terminated their membership?

The Superintendence of Health Services, the entity in charge of regulating and controlling the National Social Works in Argentina, cancelled the registration of three social works in different parts of the country. As reported through different publications in the Official Gazette, such agency was in charge of evaluating the health programs and…
HEALTH
