Atlantic City, NJ

Former NFL RB Frank Gore charged with simple assault in New Jersey

By Tyler Greenawalt
 2 days ago
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Free agent and former San Francisco 49er Frank Gore looks on before the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Former NFL running back Frank Gore was charged with simple assault Wednesday after being arrested on July 31 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, following an alleged domestic violence dispute with a 28-year-old woman, according to the Atlantic City Police Department.

"On July 31, 2022, at 8:11 AM, patrol units were dispatched to Tropicana Atlantic City for a report of a domestic violence dispute," police said in a statement. "Officers arrived to find the victim, a 28-year-old woman from Miami Florida, speaking with hotel security. The victim did not exhibit signs of injury and complaints were not filed at the time. However, an ensuing investigation resulted in Franklin Gore being charged with simple assault related to the domestic violence incident."

Gore, 39, is expected to have a court hearing in mid-October, according to TMZ.

This story will be updated.

