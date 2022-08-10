Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Hot through the weekend
It’s August so temperatures in the 90s are not unusual. What is a tad unusual is the lack of high humidity that normally goes along with it. Because of a dry airmass in and around Nebraska, it’ll be hot, but not that humid!. Temperatures are expected to be...
oilcity.news
Heavy rain, flash flooding possible in Wyoming storms; 70% chance of storms in Casper by Friday night
CASPER, Wyo. — Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across western and central Wyoming starting on Thursday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The storms could produce some localized heavy rain and flash flooding, the NWS in Riverton added. Storms are likely...
knopnews2.com
Tornado of 1927 flattens farms and homes
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska sits in the heart of Tornado Valley. Typically, when tornadoes pass through the plains, they do not cause as much damage. The tornado of 1927 damaged at least seven farms south of North Platte. “Back then, farms were closer together, which increased the chances...
KCCI.com
Temperatures will drop Monday after Sunday's storms
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Scattered storms keeping festering this evening/tonight. Temperatures & humidity levels finally drop by Monday. Yesterday's weather system is still around as we head into Sunday evening. A long stationary boundary still sits across Nebraska, northwest Iowa, & southern Minnesota, with scattered thunderstorms ongoing in its vicinity. Heavy downpours will remain the most likely threat from these storms into tonight, but the wind field is oriented in a way that a rotating thunderstorm is still possible before temperatures cool post-sunset.
Closures planned during park upgrades in Panhandle, north-central Nebraska
Access to certain areas of parks in north-central Nebraska and the Panhandle will be temporarily closed to make way for improvements. Mike Morava, regional superintendent for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said each of the projects is being started early enough in the fall to be finished before visitation peaks next year.
Nebraska’s largest cattle feedlot gets the green light
LINCOLN — A proposal for the largest cattle feedlot in the state — a project estimated to cost $200 million — got the green light from a southwest Nebraska county on Thursday. The Dundy County Board voted 3-0 to approve plans by Blackshirt Feeders to build a...
Bad Weather Coming For NE: Farmer's Almanac Predicts 'Hibernation Zone'
Many Americans should brace for a cold and snowy winter.
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter
It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
klkntv.com
Experts say Nebraska is top ten in motorcycle fatalities across America
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)-Nebraska has the 9th highest death toll for motorcycle accidents in America, some are calling for action to save lives. Senior Research Analyst Nick VinZant of QuoteWizards.com says within the last two years Nebraska has seen a “36% increase in motorcycle fatalities.”. That data doesn’t even include...
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
klin.com
Nebraska State Fair Announce New Foods For 2022
The Nebraska State Fair is out with their sweet and savory food items that will be available at this year’s event. Marketing Director Ray Massie tells KLIN News Hall Family Foods is back with a new item that is sure to please. He says, “The OMG Chicken Sandwich. Now, this is a chicken breast, lightly battered, covered in sugar-coated corn flakes, fried to golden brown and topped with bacon. It is then served on a glazed donut.”
kiwaradio.com
Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Snow From October To March And Wintertime Lows Of -40
Statewide Iowa — As we survive the steamy, hot summer, some Iowans may find solace in pondering the cooler weather of the inevitable change in seasons, but the new edition of the Farmers’ Almanac predicts anything but a mild winter ahead. Editor Peter Geiger says the winter forecast...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes
Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...
York News-Times
A look at the art of competition flying and how Nebraska was selected for national hot air balloon championship
Bright colored envelopes are floating over the valley as hot air balloon pilots visit Scotts Bluff County for the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship from Tuesday to Saturday. Hot air ballooning is popular because it provides breathtaking views of balloons soaring over vast landscapes, but the difference in competitive...
klkntv.com
Flo Rida to fill in for Lady A at the Nebraska State Fair
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Flo Rida will fill Lady A’s spot for the Sept. 3 concert in the Nebraska Lottery Series at the Nebraska State Fair. Priscilla Block will still be the opening act for the show on the Bristol Windows Stage at Anderson Field. Tickets for the...
Nebraska State Fair unveils 'sweet and savory' food items
GRAND ISLAND, Neb.- Whether you like things sweet or savory — or both at the same time — the Nebraska State Fair will have the food to keep your taste buds happy. Several familiar vendors will bring new taste sensations that let you know you’re definitely at the State Fair.
North Platte Telegraph
'It'll smell pretty bad' — State to chemically kill Wagon Train fish to eliminate unwanted species
The fish at Wagon Train Lake won’t be biting after Wednesday. They’ll be floating, then decomposing. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission plans what it calls a chemical renovation of Wagon Train — treating the lake with hundreds of gallons of pesticide to eliminate a trio of undesirable species that are threatening water quality and crowding out game species.
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
York News-Times
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Nebraska
Take a look at which counties have the most born-and-bred residents in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
