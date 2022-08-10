ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Hot through the weekend

It’s August so temperatures in the 90s are not unusual. What is a tad unusual is the lack of high humidity that normally goes along with it. Because of a dry airmass in and around Nebraska, it’ll be hot, but not that humid!. Temperatures are expected to be...
Tornado of 1927 flattens farms and homes

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska sits in the heart of Tornado Valley. Typically, when tornadoes pass through the plains, they do not cause as much damage. The tornado of 1927 damaged at least seven farms south of North Platte. “Back then, farms were closer together, which increased the chances...
Temperatures will drop Monday after Sunday's storms

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Outlook:. Scattered storms keeping festering this evening/tonight. Temperatures & humidity levels finally drop by Monday. Yesterday's weather system is still around as we head into Sunday evening. A long stationary boundary still sits across Nebraska, northwest Iowa, & southern Minnesota, with scattered thunderstorms ongoing in its vicinity. Heavy downpours will remain the most likely threat from these storms into tonight, but the wind field is oriented in a way that a rotating thunderstorm is still possible before temperatures cool post-sunset.
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter

It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
Experts say Nebraska is top ten in motorcycle fatalities across America

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)-Nebraska has the 9th highest death toll for motorcycle accidents in America, some are calling for action to save lives. Senior Research Analyst Nick VinZant of QuoteWizards.com says within the last two years Nebraska has seen a “36% increase in motorcycle fatalities.”. That data doesn’t even include...
Nebraska State Fair Announce New Foods For 2022

The Nebraska State Fair is out with their sweet and savory food items that will be available at this year’s event. Marketing Director Ray Massie tells KLIN News Hall Family Foods is back with a new item that is sure to please. He says, “The OMG Chicken Sandwich. Now, this is a chicken breast, lightly battered, covered in sugar-coated corn flakes, fried to golden brown and topped with bacon. It is then served on a glazed donut.”
Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes

Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...
Flo Rida to fill in for Lady A at the Nebraska State Fair

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Flo Rida will fill Lady A’s spot for the Sept. 3 concert in the Nebraska Lottery Series at the Nebraska State Fair. Priscilla Block will still be the opening act for the show on the Bristol Windows Stage at Anderson Field. Tickets for the...
'It'll smell pretty bad' — State to chemically kill Wagon Train fish to eliminate unwanted species

The fish at Wagon Train Lake won’t be biting after Wednesday. They’ll be floating, then decomposing. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission plans what it calls a chemical renovation of Wagon Train — treating the lake with hundreds of gallons of pesticide to eliminate a trio of undesirable species that are threatening water quality and crowding out game species.
