Atkins named chief deputy

NEWPORT—Sheriff-elect C.J. Ball recently announced that he has chosen Cocke County native Doug Atkins as chief deputy for his upcoming administration. Atkins, the son of R.B. and Pat Atkins, has 32 years of law enforcement experience and is a graduate of Cocke County High School Class of 1989.

He began his career in law enforcement in November ‘89 as a corrections officer under Tunney Moore. Atkins then moved on to a dispatcher role in ‘92 before attending Walters State Police Academy following a promotion to deputy. He has held several titles at the sheriff’s department including detective and sheriff’s lieutenant over patrol.

Having worked at Cocke County Sheriff’s Department 18 years, Atkins continued his career with Dandridge Police Department in 2007 as a patrol officer. There, Dandridge Police Chief Carson Williams promoted Atkins to patrol sergeant, where he served the department for more than 14 years.

Atkins said, “I am looking forward to this opportunity to serve as Chief Deputy under Sheriff C.J. Ball and I will put my 32 years of experience and training to work.”

Atkins and his wife, Heather, have been married 27 years. She is the daughter of Tim and Peggy Holt.

“I cannot say how excited I am to bring Mr. Atkins back to our agency,” Ball said. “He’s coming home to bring an outside perspective to our department. Having a new set of eyes can always help us look at changes that can be made to better serve the people of Cocke County. This is a new start for something exciting for Cocke County. We must form an administration that can provide the best support to our agency.”

Ball added that his team will meet as an administration prior to swearing-in.

“We look forward to major changes over the course of the next few months, and we will be communicating with our citizens,” he concluded.