ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudon County, TN

Few election surprises in county

By Hugh Willett | News-Herald
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Je7uH_0hBjx0a000

Loudon County Board of Education Member Bobby Johnson Jr., County Commissioners Van Shaver and William Jenkins and Trustee Chip Miller were all unopposed in Thursday’s election but decided to wait for results at the county office building.

Comments / 0

Related
newstalk941.com

Crossville Mayor On Timing Of City Manager’s Resignation

Crossville Mayor James Mayberry called the timing of City Manager Greg Wood’s resignation “interesting.”. Mayberry said Wood submitted his resignation Wednesday before the city received final results of an investigation over the Village Inn closure. “Mr. Wood he agrees that he is the top of the chain, and...
CROSSVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

Cancelled town hall meeting triggers harsh responses

It began with a simple post on social media last weekend advertising a town hall meeting in West Knox County to discuss “possible events in Knox County or even our own neighborhoods due to social chaos or economic and/or political disruptions.”. Some people were disturbed by the event, which...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Loudon, TN
County
Loudon County, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Loudon County, TN
Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
wvlt.tv

City manager resigns amid investigation in Crossville

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Crossville city manager submitted his letter of resignation amid an investigation into how he handled the closing of the Village Inn motel, a low-income housing complex, according to a report from the Crossville Chronicle. Crossville City Manager Greg Wood was suspended with pay on Aug....
CROSSVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Change of command coming to 278th ACR

(Tennessee National Guard press release) The Tennessee National Guard’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment is conducting a change of command ceremony at Knoxville’s West High School football field on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 1 p.m. Col. Steven Turner, the current 278th commander, will relinquish command to Lt. Col. Timothy...
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case

The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Johnson
wvlt.tv

Kodak extended stay offers a place for temporary housing

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County hotel is helping people in the community who are between permanent places to live. It’s now offering extended stays for temporary housing. Christina Curry recently found out just how tight the housing market is in Sevier County. “I was in a situation...
KODAK, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Federal marijuana bust nets 14 people

More than a dozen people, mostly Knoxville residents, have been indicted in connection with a federal drug trafficking investigation into a conspiracy that allegedly involved more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana, court records show. All but two of the 14 defendants who’ve been named publicly made their initial appearances Wednesday...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local#Trustee Chip Miller
cn.edu

President Fowler announces C-N transitions

As the fall semester begins on Carson-Newman’s campus, President Charles A. Fowler announced transitions within the University. The transitional plan positions the University for success in carrying out its mission. “Carson-Newman is richly blessed and there is perhaps no better example of this than the devotion demonstrated by those...
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
tn.gov

278th Armored Cavalry Regiment conducting change of command

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee National Guard’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment is conducting a change of command ceremony at Knoxville’s West High School football field on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 1 p.m. Col. Steven Turner, the current 278th commander, will relinquish command to Lt. Col. Timothy Shubert, who...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
wvlt.tv

Serving fresh produce to neighborhoods in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville pastor is growing solutions to a food desert affecting his community. Chris Battle is a pastor, farmer, and now the owner of the Veggie Van. The Veggie Van carries fresh produce like peppers, onions, peaches, okra, squash, zucchini, and apples. He rehabbed an old...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy