Few election surprises in county

Related
newstalk941.com
Crossville Mayor On Timing Of City Manager’s Resignation
Crossville Mayor James Mayberry called the timing of City Manager Greg Wood’s resignation “interesting.”. Mayberry said Wood submitted his resignation Wednesday before the city received final results of an investigation over the Village Inn closure. “Mr. Wood he agrees that he is the top of the chain, and...
hardknoxwire.com
Cancelled town hall meeting triggers harsh responses
It began with a simple post on social media last weekend advertising a town hall meeting in West Knox County to discuss “possible events in Knox County or even our own neighborhoods due to social chaos or economic and/or political disruptions.”. Some people were disturbed by the event, which...
wvlt.tv
Sheriff-elect outlines priorities when he takes office next month
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wayne Barton was elected to be the new Campbell County Sheriff. He will be sworn into office on Aug. 31. Eddy Wayne Barton II received more votes than incumbent Robbie Goins. The results were 4,337 to 3,667. Barton lives in High Cliff, an area in the...
wkyufm.org
Critical race theory was one of the hottest topics in Tennessee’s legislative session, but only one complaint made it to the state’s education chief
Tennessee lawmakers have been smack dab in the middle of the national hoopla about bans limiting what can be discussed about race and gender in public schools. Legislators outlined those boundaries in a bill passed in 2021. But during the most recent school year, only one complaint was filed at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
City manager resigns amid investigation in Crossville
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Crossville city manager submitted his letter of resignation amid an investigation into how he handled the closing of the Village Inn motel, a low-income housing complex, according to a report from the Crossville Chronicle. Crossville City Manager Greg Wood was suspended with pay on Aug....
Student speaks out for school policy, says it discriminates against cultural beliefs
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was one of the first days of school when Avery Thrift, a senior at Hardin Valley Academy, felt once again frustrated. She said she looked at her friends around her as they had all gathered at the auditorium to listen to the annual speech on what rules and dress code to follow.
WYSH AM 1380
Change of command coming to 278th ACR
(Tennessee National Guard press release) The Tennessee National Guard’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment is conducting a change of command ceremony at Knoxville’s West High School football field on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 1 p.m. Col. Steven Turner, the current 278th commander, will relinquish command to Lt. Col. Timothy...
Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case
The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
RELATED PEOPLE
wvlt.tv
Kodak extended stay offers a place for temporary housing
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County hotel is helping people in the community who are between permanent places to live. It’s now offering extended stays for temporary housing. Christina Curry recently found out just how tight the housing market is in Sevier County. “I was in a situation...
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Federal marijuana bust nets 14 people
More than a dozen people, mostly Knoxville residents, have been indicted in connection with a federal drug trafficking investigation into a conspiracy that allegedly involved more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana, court records show. All but two of the 14 defendants who’ve been named publicly made their initial appearances Wednesday...
wvlt.tv
‘Attacked and threatened’ | Knox Co. property owner cancels town hall meeting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A town hall meeting has been canceled by the owner of the property where the event was to be held. Rich Levenson told WVLT News that he was attacked and threatened after a flyer circulated online advertising the meeting with Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.
Knoxville Police becomes first Tennessee agency to join intervention training program
The Knoxville Police Department has officially been selected to join a national law enforcement intervention training program, becoming the first agency in the state to do so.
IN THIS ARTICLE
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Cumberland County Mugshots June 27 – July 31
Check out the Cumberland County mugshots for June 27 – July 31. *Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.*
cn.edu
President Fowler announces C-N transitions
As the fall semester begins on Carson-Newman’s campus, President Charles A. Fowler announced transitions within the University. The transitional plan positions the University for success in carrying out its mission. “Carson-Newman is richly blessed and there is perhaps no better example of this than the devotion demonstrated by those...
Search for fugitive in Anderson County ongoing after school lockdown lifted
Law enforcement is searching for a fugitive in Anderson County.
tn.gov
278th Armored Cavalry Regiment conducting change of command
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee National Guard’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment is conducting a change of command ceremony at Knoxville’s West High School football field on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 1 p.m. Col. Steven Turner, the current 278th commander, will relinquish command to Lt. Col. Timothy Shubert, who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brianhornback.com
Bad Policy (in my opinion and experience) …. Knoxville Police Department
Knoxville Police have announced they will not respond to non injury car wrecks. It must be a new form of community policing, exchange your information and let the insurance companies argue about it, I guess. How about these situations. one driver is uninsured, how will the state and/or city know...
wvlt.tv
‘This is just controlled chaos’ | Sevier Co. shelter giving away pets for free to manage overpopulated space
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Overcrowding became worse than ever at the Sevier Animal Care Center. Summer months are typically an already busy time for the shelter. However, the issue was exacerbated after the county’s animal control pulled some 40 dogs and cats from a house Wednesday morning and brought them to the already packed shelter.
COVID cases and hospitalizations decline in East TN; mask recommendation dropped for Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — COVID-19 appears to be waning again across most of East Tennessee after public health agencies reported fewer COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations this week. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Knox, Blount, Sevier and other counties had dropped to "medium" COVID-19 community level/risk....
wvlt.tv
Serving fresh produce to neighborhoods in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville pastor is growing solutions to a food desert affecting his community. Chris Battle is a pastor, farmer, and now the owner of the Veggie Van. The Veggie Van carries fresh produce like peppers, onions, peaches, okra, squash, zucchini, and apples. He rehabbed an old...
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0