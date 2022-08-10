ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Jarchow: Unite behind Eric Toney in Wisconsin AG race

Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former state representative who says he “came up just short” in the Republican primary race for Wisconsin attorney general urged his supporters Wednesday to unite behind Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.

Adam Jarchow issued the apparent concession as unofficial but nearly complete results showed him trailing Toney by fewer than 4,000 votes, or about 0.6% of the vote. The winner will face Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul .

“In a close and highly contested race, we came up just short,” Jarchow tweeted. “It’s time to unite behind @EricJToney and ensure he has the resources and support needed to fire Josh Kaul. Eric Toney has my full support.”

Karen Mueller, who ran as an outsider who wants to decertify the 2020 presidential election results, ran a strong third with nearly 26% of the vote.

The Associated Press hadn’t declared a winner as of early Wednesday.

Jarchow could seek a recount if the final difference between him and Toney is less than 1 percentage point. But Jarchow did not discuss that option in a statement blasting Kaul and saying that Toney has the “political fortitude to right the ship” and “has my full support.”

Jarchow outraised Toney as he ran to the right of him in the race. But Toney touted his experience in the courtroom, emphasizing that Jarchow had never tried a criminal case.

Kaul's campaign on Wednesday tried to frame the race as being about stark contrasts and hot-button issues, including gun rights and abortion rights. Toney supports an 1849 state law banning all abortions except to save the life of the mother, while Kaul is suing to overturn the law.

Kaul also supports universal background checks and a “red flag” law that would allow judges to take guns away from people determined to be a threat to themselves and others, efforts that Toney opposes.

Kaul campaign manager Sondra Milkie said Toney would represent “the far-right fringe.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fond Du Lac County, WI
Fond Du Lac County, WI
Elections
State
Wisconsin State
Fond Du Lac County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Elections
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Jarchow
Person
Josh Kaul
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
282
Followers
3K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy