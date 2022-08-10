DAVISON, Mich.---Immunizations for children continue to fall over these past two years, according to the Michigan Academy of Family Physicians (MAFP). According to MAFP, there has been a 6% decrease in toddler immunizations. Which leaves 32% of Michigan toddlers at risk of preventable diseases, such as, measles, polio and whooping cough.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO