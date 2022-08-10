Read full article on original website
More Michigan families could be eligible for free or low-cost child care
LANSING, Mich - More families could now be eligible for free or low-cost child care in Michigan. According to a news release, Governor Whitmer announced the bipartisan expansion of access to free or low-cost child care for 150,000 more Michigan kids and their families over the past year. According to...
Unemployment Insurance Agency looks to improve troubled culture, director says
SAGINAW, Mich. — Michigan's newest Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) director is on tour around the state, visiting UIA locations as the agency tries to rebuild from a tumultuous period through the coronavirus pandemic. Visiting a Saginaw UIA branch on Tuesday, Julia Dale acknowledged she's now 10 months into a...
Nationwide caregiver shortage leaves nursing homes, assisted living facilities struggling
WASHINGTON (TND) — The widespread worker shortage is now impacting the quality of care for some of America's most vulnerable people. Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are sounding the alarm about an ongoing staffing crisis. One advocate described the situation as "dire," warning that in his state, Wisconsin,...
Nessel joins coalition challenging Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition of 16 attorneys general in an amicus brief opposing a Florida law that critics refer to as the "Don't Say Gay" law. Florida's Parental Rights in Education law prevents classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity...
Frustration continues for parents in the Oxford Community School District
OXFORD, Mich. - The Oxford Community School district held its first board meeting on Tuesday evening. The meeting lasted more than 5-hours, which included an hour of closed session by the board. During the hour of a closed session, Lori Bourgeau says frustrated parents gathered in the performing arts center...
Michigan's rate of child immunizations falls, doctors urge families to stay updated
DAVISON, Mich.---Immunizations for children continue to fall over these past two years, according to the Michigan Academy of Family Physicians (MAFP). According to MAFP, there has been a 6% decrease in toddler immunizations. Which leaves 32% of Michigan toddlers at risk of preventable diseases, such as, measles, polio and whooping cough.
Gov. Whitmer files new motion to prevent abortion ban enforcement
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer filed a new motion to prevent the enforcement of the 1931 abortion ban. The law would ban abortions without exceptions for rape or incest and criminalize nurses and doctors who perform one. She filed a preliminary injunction Wednesday with the Oakland County Circuit...
Member of white supremacist group from Tuscola County sentenced to probation
LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says a member of The Base – a national white supremacist group that advocates for violence against the government – was sentenced by a Tuscola County judge. Instead of jail time, Judge Amy Gierhardt sentenced Tristan Webb to probation with...
Michigan State Police lieutenant to retire after 23 years
CADILLAC, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- After 23 years of service, Lieutenant Matt McCaul will be retiring from the Michigan State Police, effective August 20. Lt. McCaul joined the MSP in 1999 as a member of the 118th Trooper Recruit School. Lt. McCaul served in the U.S. Air Force prior to joining MSP.
Fentanyl is the primary drug threat in the nation, Drug Enforcement Administration says
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has continued its efforts to keep illegal drugs off the street, saying fentanyl is the primary drug threat in the nation during a visit to West Michigan on Thursday. Fentanyl overdose is the leading cause of death for Americans aged...
General Motors Orion Assembly Plant closes for homicide investigation
Mid-Michigan Now is following breaking news out Orion Township. General Motors Orion Assembly Plant is closed Thursday August, 11 due to a homicide investigation. Police arrived to the plant shortly after 1:30 a.m. to find a victim unconscious and bleeding. He was pronounced dead on scene. The Oakland County Sheriff's...
Michigan State Police searching for man shooting rounds into the air
COLDWATER, Mich. — Michigan State Police searching for a man who fired a shotgun into the air in Branch County Tuesday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m., according to MSP Marshall Post. Troopers were called to a property on Central Road near Butcher Road in Coldwater, Michigan, for reports...
Woman dies after being intentionally hit in Walmart parking lot
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — A 65-year-old woman died after being intentionally hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday, according to deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township when a car driven by a 32-year-old...
17-year-old arrested after allegedly threatening family with handgun at Walmart
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening a family with a gun in the Walmart Store in Comstock Township. During a confrontation around 6:30 p.m. , the suspect threatened a family with a small, black handgun, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies. While deputies were...
