Michigan State

nbc25news.com

More Michigan families could be eligible for free or low-cost child care

LANSING, Mich - More families could now be eligible for free or low-cost child care in Michigan. According to a news release, Governor Whitmer announced the bipartisan expansion of access to free or low-cost child care for 150,000 more Michigan kids and their families over the past year. According to...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Nessel joins coalition challenging Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition of 16 attorneys general in an amicus brief opposing a Florida law that critics refer to as the "Don't Say Gay" law. Florida's Parental Rights in Education law prevents classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity...
FLORIDA STATE
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
nbc25news.com

Frustration continues for parents in the Oxford Community School District

OXFORD, Mich. - The Oxford Community School district held its first board meeting on Tuesday evening. The meeting lasted more than 5-hours, which included an hour of closed session by the board. During the hour of a closed session, Lori Bourgeau says frustrated parents gathered in the performing arts center...
EDUCATION
nbc25news.com

Gov. Whitmer files new motion to prevent abortion ban enforcement

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer filed a new motion to prevent the enforcement of the 1931 abortion ban. The law would ban abortions without exceptions for rape or incest and criminalize nurses and doctors who perform one. She filed a preliminary injunction Wednesday with the Oakland County Circuit...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Michigan State Police lieutenant to retire after 23 years

CADILLAC, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- After 23 years of service, Lieutenant Matt McCaul will be retiring from the Michigan State Police, effective August 20. Lt. McCaul joined the MSP in 1999 as a member of the 118th Trooper Recruit School. Lt. McCaul served in the U.S. Air Force prior to joining MSP.
CADILLAC, MI
News Break
Politics
nbc25news.com

Woman dies after being intentionally hit in Walmart parking lot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — A 65-year-old woman died after being intentionally hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday, according to deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township when a car driven by a 32-year-old...
KALAMAZOO, MI

