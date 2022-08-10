Read full article on original website
Flint McCree theater teaches a lesson in art and Black History
FLINT, Mich. - Flint community members are reminding people that black history isn’t exclusive to the month of February and should be talked about and celebrated all year long. In a play surrounding the 'Lone Ranger' the McCree Theater in Flint is hoping to give a more realistic account...
Annual Flint Drop Fest set to takeover downtown
FLINT, MI – Rain or shine, the popular electronic music festival Flint Drop Fest is set to return to the center of downtown Flint this Saturday, Aug. 13. The 10th annual Flint Drop Fest will be a free, 11-hour event for people of all ages who wish to celebrate electronic music, arts and culture. The fest begins at noon and goes on until 11 p.m. This year, the event areas will feature 12 main event areas with over 150 performers across the city center of downtown Flint. DJs from across the midwest such as DJ Swamp and Marvel Years will be in attendance.
Sturgeon to be Released into Saginaw Bay Watershed
The public is invited to a lake sturgeon release celebration on August 19 in the Saginaw Bay Watershed. Releases will reintroduce more than 100 hatchery-raised sturgeon into each tributary of the Saginaw Bay Watershed. That includes the Cass, Flint, Shiawassee, and Tittabawassee rivers. Lake sturgeon are a unique Great Lakes...
Restaurants preparing for Flint’s ‘Back to the Bricks’
FLUSHING, Mich. (WNEM) - Cooperative weather brought out classic cars and fans of classic cars for Tuesday’s Back to the Bricks tune-up party in Flushing. As admirers of classic cars steer their way through various communities this week, businesses in downtown Flint are shifting gears in anticipation of the crowds the main event will attract.
Fashion experts bring first 810 Day Fashion Show to downtown Flint
Flint, MI -- Dressed to the nines, Flint celebrated 810 Day this year in style with a sidewalk runway and a showcase of the area’s high fashion apparel. Flint residents, designers, models and fashion enthusiasts gathered in Buckham Alley on Wednesday, Aug. 10, to watch some of Flint’s best local designers in the first ever 810 Day Fashion Show.
Birch Run back-to-school donation drive helps students get ready for school
BIRCH RUN, Mich. - Staff at Birch Run Premium Outlets and Birch Run – Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce are getting students ready for school, and it's all thanks to the community's support. Both organizations hosted their second annual Back-to-School Donation Drive where they say they received numerous supplies to...
Corndogs, carnival rides, races and more: it’s fair time in Bay County
BAY CITY, MI - A Bay County summertime and agricultural tradition has returned for its 157th year. The Bay County Fair and Youth Exposition kicked off on Tuesday this week and it will continue until Saturday, Aug. 13. If you haven’t wandered down to the fair yet, there are still plenty of things to do this week in the remaining days of the fair.
Food Give Away today at Center for Hope in Flint
FLINT, MI - Center for Hope is hosting their August Food Give Away today in their parking lot. The event will run from 11 p.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the center, located at 812 Root St. The public is encouraged by the charity to come out. A...
Value City Furniture to open new store in Saginaw Co.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Value City Furniture announced it is opening a new store in Saginaw County. The company made the opening date announcement Thursday, Aug. 11. The store will be located at 2780 Tittabawassee Road, near the Fashion Square Mall in Kochville Township, and open Thursday, Aug. 18. “Our...
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Aug. 10th
Restaurants preparing for Flint’s ‘Back to the Bricks’. Cooperative weather brought out classic cars and fans of classic cars for Tuesday’s Back to the Bricks tune-up party in Flushing. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Here is a look at the top stories we are following. Director of...
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
Midland celebrates Farmers Market Week
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Midland Area Farmers Market is excited to bring back Farmers Market Week!. The schedule is full of activities at Market on both Wednesday and Saturday, including:. Wednesday, August 10. Food Navigator Kid’s Demonstration at 9:30 a.m. The Grace A. Dow Memorial Library will be having...
This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan
Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
Motherly Intercession to hold first annual 5K Walk/Run event
GRAND BLANC TWP, MI - Motherly Intercession will be hosting its first annual 5K Walk/Run event in September. The event is schedule for Saturday, Sept. 10 at Creasey Bicentennial Park, 1505 E. Grand Blanc Road in Gland Blanc Township. Check in begins at 8 a.m. and the race will start at 9 a.m.
Saginaw African Cultural Festival to return to traditional roots this year
SAGINAW, MI — Inspired by her own memories attending some of the first Saginaw African Cultural Festivals, Alexis Thomas is eager to re-energize the annual event, offering new generations opportunities to soak in the experience that first enlightened her as a youth. She and the festival’s other organizers will...
BIGGBY COFFEE co-owner Michael McFall provides advice for small business owners
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Grabbing a cup of BIGGBY COFFEE is probably part of a lot of people’s daily routine in Genesee County. BIGGBY COFFEE is the U.S.’ third largest coffee franchise which started in Lansing, but has spread across all of the U.S., including in the Genesee County area.
Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names
Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
15 Classic WTF Posts From Flint Police Operations Facebook Page
Man do we miss that classic updates from the Flint Police Operations Facebook page. A few years ago, Facebook was actually tolerable, and killing time while scrolling your feed made you laugh. Nowadays, not so much. Most of what you see is arguing, political warfare, and other stupid posts. Before...
Multiple foreclosed homes and businesses going up for auction in Ingham County
LANSING, Mich. — Multiple foreclosed homes and businesses are going up for auction in Ingham County at the end of this month. There are about 70 properties, which Ingham County Treasurer Alan Fox said is much less than before the COVID-19 pandemic. "We reduced the number of foreclosures because...
