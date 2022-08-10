Read full article on original website
North Carolina's lottery numbers for Thursday, Aug. 11
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:
$206.9 Million Powerball Ticket Sold at Sheetz in New Stanton, Pennsylvania
NEW STANTON, PA — Officials from the Pennsylvania Lottery held a special event yesterday at the Sheetz, 205 North Center Avenue, New Stanton, which sold the $206.9 million Powerball® jackpot-winning ticket for the Wednesday, August 3 drawing. The store receives a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
This is Pennsylvania’s favorite food truck order, study says
Ah, food trucks—tasty beacons of fast and delicious delights ‘round the country. But what fast and delicious delight does Pennsylvania’s population gravitate towards the most? Try guessing before reading on to find out. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania’s most popular dog name is this, says study. This study...
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Pennsylvania
Have you ever been to Pennsylvania? If you have been to this beautiful state before then you know it's full of amazing places that are great options for both some fun weekend getaways as well as for longer vacations, for those who have more free time on their hands. Also, there is something for everybody in Pennsylvania so no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most likely find something suitable for you here. With that in mind, here are five amazing places for an affordable weekend getaway in Pennsylvania.
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly Manor
Dr. Mehmet Oz is receiving a controversial $50,000 a year tax break on his Philadelphia-area manor due to a controversial program in the State of Pennsylvania. Oz, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon and Turkish-American television personality known for his series Dr. Oz -- purchased a $3.1 million manor in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County last year.
This Is The Best Burrito In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best burritos in each state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Pennsylvania
Even though it is not as famous as many other states in the country, Pennsylvania is a true gem and it has a lot to offer for those who are willing to take the time to explore this beautiful state. And if you have been to Pennsylvania before or you happen to live here, then you know that it has a lot to offer. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but often underrated places in Pennsylvania that you should really explore if you haven't already. All of them are great choices for people of all ages so no matter who you are traveling with, these places are a great choice. Are you curious to see if you know any of these places? Here is the complete list of beautiful but underrated places in Pennsylvania that you should definitely explore.
therecord-online.com
Broadband expansion in Pennsylvania could give rural economies a boost
HARRISBURG, PA – The federal largesse that will fund broadband expansion in Pennsylvania has two major political concerns: the potential economic growth due to business and education using broadband more, and the threat of a missed opportunity from wasting federal funds. What’s key is connecting the unserved parts of...
Doe licenses sold out for traditional hunting camp regions of Pennsylvania
With the third round of application for antlerless deer hunting licenses just one week off, more than a third of the initial 2022-23 allocation of 948,000 remain available to hunters, according to HuntFishPA.com, the online marketplace for hunting, trapping, fishing and related licenses in Pennsylvania. The application period opened for...
abc27.com
Money available for eligible Pennsylvania children of veterans
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) says financial assistance is available to eligible children of veterans attending post-high school education or training at an approved institution in the commonwealth through its Educational Gratuity Program. The program supports children of honorably discharged veterans who...
3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
If you love a good steak and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a steak that was excellently prepared, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should definitely visit if you want to eat high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. All of these steakhouses in Pennsylvania are known to serve delicious food and provide a great atmosphere. The service is also outstanding, so there is no reason you should not visit these restaurants if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are a foodie's dream.
In Pennsylvania, a scrappy interloper — New Jersey — dominates U.S. Senate race
Any Pennsylvanian with even a passing interest in politics knows who John Fetterman is. The Keystone State’s lieutenant governor has made a name for himself as a working-class antihero in Harrisburg, a persona he has crafted largely in self-deprecating social media posts in which he embraces his notorious aversion to pants, his wife’s gentle ribbing, and his hulking resemblance to a professional wrestler.
Electric generation costs in Pennsylvania increasing again Sept. 1
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania regulators are warning that the cost of electric generation will increase again for some customers next month. Pennsylvania's regulated electric utilities adjust the default price non-shopping customers are charged, known as the "price to compare," either quarterly or biannually. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission said several major utilities are raising prices on Sept. 1. Penn Power customers will see a 19% increase, up from 8.694 cents per kWh to 10.348 cents. West Penn Power customers will go up to 8.306 cents per kWh, a 1.3% increase, the PUC said. Companies that serve the eastern part of the state will also be raising their prices by as much as 18.7%. The PUC said Duquesne Light and PPL customers won't see any changes until Dec. 1, the next date for energy price resets.It comes after some customers already saw a 45% increase in June. With prices rising again, the commission is encouraging residents to explore ways to manage their utility expenses. For the PUC's tips on how to save, click here.
Electric prices in Pennsylvania to increase again on Sept. 1, PUC announces
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — As the summer comes to an end and the air conditioners start to come out of the windows, your electric bill might not change a whole lot as the PA Public Utility Commission (PUC) is alerting Pennsylvanians that electric companies are expected to raise prices again on Sept. 1. The PUC […]
Western Pennsylvania shelters will adopt out 21 beagles rescued from a Virginia research facility
Five animal shelters in western Pennsylvania are rehoming 21 of the up to 4,000 beagles that suffered abuse at a pharmaceutical research site in Virginia, local animal rescue leaders said Tuesday. The company Envigo bred and sold beagles for research at its facility in Cumberland, Virginia. This spring, the U.S....
Visit America's Oldest Drive-In Theater Right Here in Pennsylvania
An evening at the drive-in is a quintessential American experience. Summer nights spent watching a double feature as lightning bugs flew by is a memory forever ingrained in our minds when we think about our childhood, and America's oldest drive-in theatre still promises a perfect summer night even in the year 2022. Keep reading to learn more.
Altoona is against the increase in tractor-trailer sizes
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Altoona expressed its full support for the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks, which advocates for highway and public safety. The Coalition Against Bigger Trucks is a national grassroots organization that’s one of the leading voices on the issue of increasing loading truck parameters. Numerous discussions on the state and federal levels talk about increasing […]
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Pennsylvanians who qualify for property tax, rent rebates to receive one-time bonus
Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa. (TNS) A one-time bonus rebate to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program recently became effective when Gov. Wolf signed Act 54 of 2022 into law. Under the new law, Pennsylvanians who are approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive...
