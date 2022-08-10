Miami Weather: Hot, humid, and hazy

NEXT Weather 8/10/2022 12PM 02:29

MIAMI - A hot, humid, and hazy Wednesday afternoon has a low rain chance due to drier Saharan dust that has moved in.

Although the day should be mainly dry, a few stray showers will be possible since the breeze will be building out of the east at 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts as high as 20 miles per hour.

Afternoon highs are in the low 90s and it feels like the triple-digits when you factor in the humidity. Hydration is key to avoiding heat exhaustion or heat illness.

A look ahead CBS News Miami

The Saharan dust will lead to filtered sunshine and moderate air quality. If you have any respiratory conditions, then you should try and limit time outside when possible.

On Thursday, the Saharan dust will keep us hazy, hot, and steamy again. Highs will once again climb to the low 90s with heat indices in the 100s. The rain chance stays low.

Friday will be a transitional day. We may see a few more showers and storms as the Saharan dust starts to move away allowing for moisture to increase our rain chance into the weekend. This Saturday and Sunday we'll see scattered storms mainly in the afternoon with highs in the low 90s.

Tropics

The CBS4 Next Weather team is tracking a tropical wave several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. This disturbance remains disorganized and has a low chance of developing into a Tropical Cyclone over the next 2 to 5 days as it moves west-northwest across the Atlantic.