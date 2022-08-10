ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series 2 Shares Cross 4% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2 (Symbol: BML.PRH) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.7667), with shares changing hands as low as $19.11 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.58% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BML.PRH was trading at a 21.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 3.24% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Credit Suisse Investor Harris Says Stake Increase Reflects Reporting Change

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse shareholder Harris Associates' increased holding in the Swiss bank reflected an adjustment in how it reports stakes to the U.S. regulator, Finanz und Wirtschaft reported its Chief Investment Officer as saying. "Our stake has remained roughly stable, typically between 9 and 10%," David Herro told...
BUSINESS
NASDAQ

As Matson, Inc.'s (NYSE:MATX)) market cap dropped by US$439m, insiders who sold US$6.8m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

By selling US$6.8m worth of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) stock at an average sell price of US$98.81 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company's market worth decreased by US$439m over the past week after the stock price dropped 8.3%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Realestate#Stock#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

Oil the wheels of your passive income generation with Phillips 66 and its high-yield dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
InvestorPlace

Why Is Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Stock Down 12% Today?

The company missed both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue estimates. Norwegian also doesn't expect to return to profits in Q3. Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH) stock is sinking on Tuesday as investors react to the company’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. In its earnings report, Norwegian Cruise...
MARKETS
Reuters

Devon Energy to buy Eagle Ford basin operator Validus for $1.8 billion

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shale producer Devon Energy (DVN.N) said on Tuesday it will buy Validus Energy, an Eagle Ford basin operator, for $1.8 billion in cash. The deal comes at a time when oil producers are reaping massive benefits from a surge in oil and gas prices as sanctions on major producer Russia following its invasion of Ukraine throttle supply amid a rebound in demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

CAE Price Target Cut By RBC Capital Citing 'Defense Headwinds'

RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin lowered the price target for CAE Inc CAE to C$37 from C$40 while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares. The analyst notes that CAE posted weaker than expected Q1 results and lowered the FY23 guidance. Spracklin states that the updated guide implies a robust...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 2 Stocks for 40% Upside (Or More)

Inflation has been making headlines all year, and rightly so; it’s at 40-year high levels, driven by sharp increases in the prices of gasoline and diesel fuels. But oil and its various refined products have come down in recent weeks, and so – the July inflation numbers weren’t as bad as had been feared. The overall year-over-year price increase for the month came to 8.5%, still awful, but less than the 8.7% economists had been predicting. Markets these days are rallying in response.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Passed With Ease

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.
STOCKS
FXDailyReport.com

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) NII Increases 18.7%

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP), the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia, Bolivia and Panama, stock fell 3.07% (As on August 12, 11:43:20 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the second quarter of FY 22 has reported the Net Income attributable to Credicorp up 60.4% YoY to S/1,122 million, reflecting core income growth and a low level of provisions at BCP, further supported by Mibanco & Pacifico. ROAE of 16.9% in 2Q22 and 17.2% in 1H22. Structural Loans increased 4.5% QoQ (+3.6% FX Neutral) and 13.8% YoY (+14.6% FX Neutral) in average daily balances. Growth was driven by the SME-Pyme and Consumer segments at BCP, and by Mibanco, which reported an uptick in disbursements through alternative channels and an improvement in the productivity of its relationship managers. The Government Program portfolio (GP) represented 10% of the total portfolio in average daily balances (9% in quarter-end balances). Total Deposits at S/147,441 million in 2Q22, relatively unchanged QoQ (-2.0% FX Neutral) and down 1.2% YoY (- 0.5% FX Neutral). This reduction is attributable primarily to a drop in Demand and Savings Deposits, driven by reduced liquidity levels systemwide (due to the amortization of Reactiva loans) and the impact of rising interest rates. Higher rates increase the opportunity cost associated with this type of deposits and has triggered a migration to Time Deposits. Low-cost Deposits decreased 6.1% YoY and accounted for 56.7% of Total Funding.
MARKETS
Benzinga

KULR Tech Group Earnings Preview

KULR Tech Group KULR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that KULR Tech Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03. KULR Tech Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Today's mortgage and refinance rates: August 12, 2022 | Rates increased this week

Mortgage rates are currently lower than they were throughout June and July, but some volatility remains. This week, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate increased to 5.22%, according to Freddie Mac. Last week, this rate plunged below 5% for the first time since early April. Fluctuations in rates will likely...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE shares moved upwards by 64.8% to $6.59 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 57.1 million, which is 306596.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
STOCKS
ETF Focus

Best Vanguard Stock ETFs (Updated August 2022)

When it comes to investing in ETFs, the first place that many people turn to is Vanguard. With nearly $2 trillion in assets, it's the 2nd largest ETF issuer behind only BlackRock's iShares family of funds. The reason why is pretty simple. No matter what category, theme or strategy an...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy