North Carolina's lottery numbers for Thursday, Aug. 11
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Texas' lottery numbers for Thursday, Aug. 11
All or Nothing Day: 05-06-07-08-10-11-13-16-17-18-19-20 All or Nothing Evening: 01-02-03-04-05-06-09-11-14-18-19-24 All or Nothing Morning: 01-04-05-09-12-14-15-16-20-21-22-24 All or Nothing Night: 01-02-04-07-08-10-12-14-16-20-21-24 Cash 5: 04-05-13-20-23 Estimated jackpot: $25,000. Daily 4 Day: 1-5-8-0, FIREBALL: 2. Daily 4 Evening: 8-3-4-5, FIREBALL: 2. Daily 4 Morning: 9-8-8-8, FIREBALL: 5. Daily 4 Night: 3-1-0-9, FIREBALL: 1.
Rashida Tlaib pocketed up to $100,000 in rental income during the pandemic despite pushing to cancel rent
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., has pocketed up to $100,000 in rental income during the pandemic despite pushing to cancel rent, according to disclosure forms reviewed by Fox News Digital. Tlaib filed her latest annual financial disclosure report Thursday, which reveals she collected between $15,001 and $50,000 in rental income from...
Polio found in NYC wastewater, officials say
The New York State Department of Health and the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said poliovirus had been detected in wastewater samples in New York City. The agencies said the detection suggested likely local circulation of the virus. "For every one case of paralytic polio identified,...
Florida officials rush to fix bad translation in effort to help raise money for education
With voting already under way in Florida's Aug. 23 election, officials in a county where about one in four voters are Hispanic are scrambling to fix a Spanish translation error that can't help efforts to raise more money for education. The Broward school district — the nation's sixth largest serving...
Woman killed on South Carolina beach by umbrella caught up in gust of wind
A woman was killed on Wednesday in Garden City, South Carolina, after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest, according to authorities. The umbrella was blown by the wind from its anchoring in the sand at around 12:40 p.m., hitting Tammy Perreault, 63, in the chest, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard told news outlets.
Abbott's campaign hits back after NYC Mayor Adams threatens to bus New Yorkers to Texas
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's campaign on Tuesday shot back at New York City Mayor Eric Adams after Hizzoner threatened to send busloads of New Yorkers to Texas to campaign against Abbott in the upcoming gubernatorial election in retaliation for Texas sending busloads of migrants to the Big Apple. "I already...
MN regulators block state natural gas providers from passing along $60 million from storm response costs
Minnesota regulators have blocked the state’s natural gas providers from passing along $60 million in costs they incurred responding to a 2021 storm to ratepayers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported the Public Utilities Commission made the decision Thursday. Ratepayers will still be on the hook for $600 million in costs incurred by CenterPoint Energy, Xcel Energy, Great Plains Natural Gas Co., and MERC, an arm of Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group, however.
Florida bans Medicaid use on gender-affirming treatments
Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) has reportedly finalized rules that prevent health care providers from billing the state's Medicaid program for gender-affirming medical treatments. Politico reported on Thursday that the agency added new language to Medicaid program rules stating that it would not cover services for the treatment...
Blog post on teachers union website claims parents 'make it their job to undermine' teachers
A blog post on the American Federation of Teacher’s "Share My Lesson" website claims there are parents who "will make it their job to undermine" teachers. The post, written by Amber Chandler, discusses the many reasons people become teachers, but begins by explaining the challenges teachers face. Chandler, who...
DeSantis' new Gadsden flag Florida license plate 'symbolizes a dangerous far-right extremist ideology:' NPR
NPR reported on Wednesday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ tweet of a new Florida license plate with the Gadsden flag has "reopened the debate" over the flag’s controversy. Scott Neuman’s report claimed that, despite the famous "Don’t Tread on Me" flag existing since the founding of the nation, it is now associated with "far-right extremist ideology."
Defense lawyer of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer concerned over juror
A judge overseeing the second trial of two men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took steps Friday to keep a lid on a defense lawyer's concerns about whether a juror will be fair. U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said any subsequent court filings about the issue...
Georgia officers catch bus driver dropping migrants at rural truck stop: 'It's just not humane'
A Georgia sheriff intervened when a bus driver attempted to leave migrants at a rural truck stop in his county, instead of taking the passengers to their original destination of Washington D.C. Dade County Sgt. Chad Payne joined "Fox & Friends" to share the details of how officers rerouted the...
Widow of West Virginia man killed on Myrtle Beach vacation wants 'death penalty or life' in prison for suspect
A West Virginia woman wants "the death penalty or life without parole" for the suspect accused of shooting at her husband eight times and killing him while they were on vacation in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in July. The Myrtle Beach Police Department on July 7 charged Quentin Ahmad Jean,...
NYC Mayor Adams suggests busing New Yorkers to Texas to campaign against Abbott for the 'good of America'
New York City Mayor Eric Adams suggested he would bus New Yorkers down to Texas to campaign against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for the "good of America" in response to Abbott’s move to bus illegal immigrants from Texas to The Big Apple. "I already called all my friends in...
Small plane crashes in northern West Virginia
A small plane with at least three people on board crashed in northern West Virginia, authorities said. The single-engine plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana, to Myerstown, Pennsylvania, when it went down in a wooded area Thursday in the Marion County community of Metz, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a news release. The statement didn’t indicate whether anyone on board was injured or killed.
Alabama man sentenced to life in prison for 1982 murder, rape
A man serving life in prison for murder in Alabama was arraigned Thursday in Massachusetts on charges in connection with the rape and killing of a woman in a Boston hotel 40 years ago. Steven Fike was arraigned Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court after his extradition from Alabama, Suffolk District...
Florida woman drowned pet chihuahua in pool, live-streamed its body: sheriff
A Florida woman is facing a charge of felony animal cruelty after she was recorded drowning and beating her pet Chihuahua. In a video posted to social media on Thursday, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivy described 32-year-old Erica Black as a "sorry individual." "This woman, Erica Black, is without question...
Florida owner outraged no arrests after teens break into $8m mansion, throw house party
EXCLUSIVE: A north Florida homeowner is outraged that no arrests have been made after her $8 million mansion became the site of an unauthorized, caught-on-video house party nearly two months ago. "I am shocked that basically they’re on video in my home, and they’re just getting away with it," the...
San Diego area becomes ‘epicenter’ of fentanyl smuggling amid spike in deaths, drug seizures
The San Diego area of California has become the "epicenter" of fentanyl smuggling, as the federal district sees a spike in seizures of the deadly drug as well as a massive surge in overdose deaths. Officials said in a release Thursday that more deadly fentanyl is seized at the border...
