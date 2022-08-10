Read full article on original website
Massachusetts' lottery numbers for Thursday, Aug. 11
These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Thursday:
North Carolina's lottery numbers for Thursday, Aug. 11
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Defense lawyer of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer concerned over juror
A judge overseeing the second trial of two men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took steps Friday to keep a lid on a defense lawyer's concerns about whether a juror will be fair. U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said any subsequent court filings about the issue...
Georgia officers catch bus driver dropping migrants at rural truck stop: 'It's just not humane'
A Georgia sheriff intervened when a bus driver attempted to leave migrants at a rural truck stop in his county, instead of taking the passengers to their original destination of Washington D.C. Dade County Sgt. Chad Payne joined "Fox & Friends" to share the details of how officers rerouted the...
Florida officials rush to fix bad translation in effort to help raise money for education
With voting already under way in Florida's Aug. 23 election, officials in a county where about one in four voters are Hispanic are scrambling to fix a Spanish translation error that can't help efforts to raise more money for education. The Broward school district — the nation's sixth largest serving...
Florida bans Medicaid use on gender-affirming treatments
Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) has reportedly finalized rules that prevent health care providers from billing the state's Medicaid program for gender-affirming medical treatments. Politico reported on Thursday that the agency added new language to Medicaid program rules stating that it would not cover services for the treatment...
MN regulators block state natural gas providers from passing along $60 million from storm response costs
Minnesota regulators have blocked the state’s natural gas providers from passing along $60 million in costs they incurred responding to a 2021 storm to ratepayers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported the Public Utilities Commission made the decision Thursday. Ratepayers will still be on the hook for $600 million in costs incurred by CenterPoint Energy, Xcel Energy, Great Plains Natural Gas Co., and MERC, an arm of Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group, however.
DeSantis' new Gadsden flag Florida license plate 'symbolizes a dangerous far-right extremist ideology:' NPR
NPR reported on Wednesday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ tweet of a new Florida license plate with the Gadsden flag has "reopened the debate" over the flag’s controversy. Scott Neuman’s report claimed that, despite the famous "Don’t Tread on Me" flag existing since the founding of the nation, it is now associated with "far-right extremist ideology."
Alabama man sentenced to life in prison for 1982 murder, rape
A man serving life in prison for murder in Alabama was arraigned Thursday in Massachusetts on charges in connection with the rape and killing of a woman in a Boston hotel 40 years ago. Steven Fike was arraigned Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court after his extradition from Alabama, Suffolk District...
Florida woman drowned pet chihuahua in pool, live-streamed its body: sheriff
A Florida woman is facing a charge of felony animal cruelty after she was recorded drowning and beating her pet Chihuahua. In a video posted to social media on Thursday, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivy described 32-year-old Erica Black as a "sorry individual." "This woman, Erica Black, is without question...
New York governor slammed for bashing DeSantis at Holocaust event: 'She owes everyone an apology'
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) is under fire for attempting to zing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) at an event on Holocaust education in schools. Former New York Assemblyman Dov Hikind (D) said Friday on "Fox & Friends First" that the governor owes DeSantis and her constituents an apology for the remark.
Small plane crashes in northern West Virginia
A small plane with at least three people on board crashed in northern West Virginia, authorities said. The single-engine plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana, to Myerstown, Pennsylvania, when it went down in a wooded area Thursday in the Marion County community of Metz, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a news release. The statement didn’t indicate whether anyone on board was injured or killed.
Woman killed on South Carolina beach by umbrella caught up in gust of wind
A woman was killed on Wednesday in Garden City, South Carolina, after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest, according to authorities. The umbrella was blown by the wind from its anchoring in the sand at around 12:40 p.m., hitting Tammy Perreault, 63, in the chest, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard told news outlets.
MLB Hall of Famer John Smoltz reflects on his father’s legacy at the ‘Field of Dreams’ in Iowa
MLB Hall of Famer John Smoltz reflects on his father’s legacy at the ‘Field of Dreams’ in Iowa.
Abbott's campaign hits back after NYC Mayor Adams threatens to bus New Yorkers to Texas
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's campaign on Tuesday shot back at New York City Mayor Eric Adams after Hizzoner threatened to send busloads of New Yorkers to Texas to campaign against Abbott in the upcoming gubernatorial election in retaliation for Texas sending busloads of migrants to the Big Apple. "I already...
Remains of Georgia man whose been missing since 2016 found in pond
Investigators searching for a Georgia man missing since 2016 may have found human remains buried in the mud at the bottom of a pond near Augusta. Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash, since his truck was found on fire several miles from his home six years ago. Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams has said he believes Powell was robbed and the robbers burned the truck to conceal evidence.
LGBTQ community denounces FL rule which restricts Medicaid insurance coverage for gender dysphoria treatments
LGBTQ and health groups have denounced a new rule by Florida health officials set to take effect later this month to restrict Medicaid insurance coverage for gender dysphoria treatments for transgender people. The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration filed the new rule this month, and it is set to...
Death toll in Kentucky flooding reaches 39 after more than 1,300 rescues
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday afternoon said that the death toll in catastrophic flooding had risen to 39. "We have more tough news out of eastern Kentucky. The official death toll from the flooding has now risen to 39, with an additional loss being counted in Breathitt County," he wrote on Twitter.
