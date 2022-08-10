Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Raheem Sterling: New Chelsea signing aiming to be leader on return to London as a 'grown adult'
Raheem Sterling has pledged to be an outspoken leader at Chelsea, after returning to home city London as a "grown adult". The 27-year-old is back living in London for the first time in more than 10 years, after majorly successful stints with Liverpool and Manchester City. Sterling said his £47.5million...
SkySports
Emmanuel Dennis: Nottingham Forest sign Watford striker before announcing Cheikhou Kouyate on free transfer
Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis from Watford. The 24-year-old scored 10 goals for the Hornets in the Premier League last season but could not help to keep them up. Dennis featured in Watford's opening two Sky Bet Championship matches but did not feature in...
SkySports
Lisandro Martinez: Brentford boss Thomas Frank admits targeting Manchester United defender in 4-0 win
Brentford boss Thomas Frank admitted they targeted Lisandro Martinez in their 4-0 win over Manchester United, as Jamie Redknapp claimed the 5ft 9in defender cannot play at centre-back in the Premier League. Martinez, who was signed for £56.7m from Ajax last month, was taken off at half-time in the defeat...
SkySports
Brentford 4-0 Manchester United: Erik ten Hag's side thrashed in west London by brilliant Bees
Erik ten Hag said he could have taken off all of his “naïve” players at half-time after a catalogue of errors put them 4-0 down at the interval against Brentford. In an astonishing first half in some intense west London heat, Manchester United put in one of their worst performances in 30 years of playing in the Premier League - with Ten Hag's mistake-laden side doing their new manager no favours.
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Gary Neville says Man Utd like U9s in Brentford thrashing, adding 'transfer strategy difficult to forgive'
Gary Neville has described Manchester United's performance in their shambolic 4-0 defeat at Brentford as like watching "men against U9s". Neville also described the club's delay in strengthening Erik ten Hag's squad as "difficult to forgive". The 13-time Premier League champions were humbled by the Bees as they recorded their...
SkySports
England heroes Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Millie Bright on Ballon d'Or shortlist
England's Euro 2022 winners Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Millie Bright are among the nominees for the Ballon d'Or Feminin. Mead was the top scorer and named player of the tournament as England triumphed on home soil last month. Chelsea's Sam Kerr and Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal also make the...
SkySports
Great St Wilfrid: Connor Beasley aiming for third victory in Ripon feature on Intrinsic Bond, live on Sky Sports Racing
There is something about Ripon's biggest race, the William Hill Great St Wilfrid Handicap, that brings the best out of in-form northern jockey Connor Beasley. He has won it twice and been second three times in seven rides in the six-furlong sprint and finished a creditable fourth last year on the horse he partners again in Saturday's £100,000 dash, live on Sky Sports Racing, Tracy Waggott's Intrinsic Bond.
SkySports
David de Gea's mistakes cost Manchester United at Brentford but is he suited to Erik ten Hag's style of play?
David de Gea's mistake for the first goal was wretched, an aberration. But it was the role that he played in Brentford’s second goal in this 4-0 thrashing that should worry Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag more. With the centre-backs offering options left and right, Christian Eriksen showed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Top bins! | Keira Walsh's sensational strike in ultimate finishing challenge
England's Keira Walsh takes on the ultimate finishing drill on Soccer AM, with some early top bin action too! Watch the full drill with Mike Dean on the Soccer AM YouTube channel.
SkySports
Wolves 0-0 Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic misses late penalty after Jose Sa saves spot-kick in goalless draw at Molineux
Aleksandar Mitrovic missed a late penalty for Fulham as Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa saved his spot-kick to ensure it finished goalless at Molineux. The visitors were awarded an 80th-minute penalty after Rayan Ait-Nouri fouled Bobby De Cordova-Reid but Mitrovic, who scored twice against Liverpool last weekend, saw his penalty saved by Sa.
SkySports
Southampton 2-2 Leeds: Saints overturn two-goal deficit to salvage point as Rodrigo scores twice for Leeds
Southampton came from two goals down to salvage a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Leeds on a stiflingly hot afternoon at St Mary's Stadium. Rodrigo fired the visitors into a two-goal lead by the hour-mark as Leeds looked on course for their second victory of the season, before a tactical switch from Ralph Hasenhuttl gave Saints a much-needed lifeline.
SkySports
Aston Villa 2-1 Everton: Danny Ings and Emiliano Buendia goals give Steven Gerrard victory over Frank Lampard
Goals from Danny Ings and Emiliano Buendia secured a 2-1 win for Aston Villa over Everton as Steven Gerrard got the better of Frank Lampard at Villa Park. The game looked over when substitute Buendia added to Ings' first half strike late on but Lucas Digne's own goal made for a nervy finish in the afternoon sunshine with Amadou Onana coming close to bundling in a shock equaliser for Everton in stoppage time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Jamie Redknapp tips Tottenham striker Harry Kane to sign new contract within months to end speculation over future
Jamie Redknapp has backed Harry Kane to sign a new long-term contract at Tottenham after being convinced of the club's ambition under Antonio Conte. Over two years ago, in an interview with Redknapp for Sky Sports, Kane spoke about his frustration at so far failing to win trophies with Tottenham - and revealed he would be prepared to leave if the team did not progress.
SkySports
Mauro Icardi open to move to Manchester United - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers... Frenkie de Jong has indicated that Chelsea is his preferred destination should a move to the Premier League materialise in the final weeks of the summer transfer window. Coventry City are considering legal action against Wasps after being forced...
SkySports
Sunderland 2-2 QPR: Goalkeeper Seny Dieng scores last-minute equaliser for Rangers
Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng headed in a dramatic equaliser after Sunderland had looked on track to hit top spot in the Sky Bet Championship. Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms scored for the second Saturday in a row to put Sunderland on track for three points only for QPR to hit back late on and earn a point.
SkySports
Racing League tables: London and The South extend advantage at the top as Sean Levey leads race for £20k prize
London and The South extended their advantage at the top of Racing League with a double at Lingfield on week two of the competition. Starting the evening with a 46-point lead, Matt Chapman's side secured maximum points (25) in races three and seven as Immortal Beauty and Diamond Bay both scored.
SkySports
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle: Nick Pope proves his worth as Seagulls stutter to another goalless home showing
Graham Potter praised the "excitement and intent" of his Brighton side but admitted he "couldn't believe we didn't score" past an inspired Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope. Potter's men had two efforts cleared off the line and forced Pope into two fantastic saves. Pascal Gross missed a sitter late on as they didn't get the result their performance merited at home.
SkySports
Ipswich 3-0 MK Dons: Marcus Harness scores as Town go top of League One
Ipswich went to the top of the Sky Bet League One table with a convincing 3-0 victory over MK Dons at Portman Road. Goals from Wes Burns and Marcus Harness put the hosts 2-0 ahead at the break before Conor Chaplin swept home Town's third in the second half to wrap up a comfortable win.
SkySports
Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano: Robert Lewandowski fires blank on debut as hosts frustrated in La Liga opener
Robert Lewandowski's Barcelona debut ended in a disappointing 0-0 home draw with Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou in their first LaLiga game of the season on Saturday. It was a frustrating night for Barca whose fans showed up at an almost sold-out stadium to see their new team headlined by Poland striker Lewandowski, the twice FIFA Best Player of the Year winner, and Brazil winger Raphinha.
FIFA・
SkySports
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager appears to rule out midfield signing during summer transfer window
Jurgen Klopp believes the solutions to Liverpool’s midfield problems lie within his squad after admitting “it doesn’t look like something will happen” over a summer signing. Thiago Alcantara has been ruled out for up to six weeks having limped off with a hamstring injury during their...
Comments / 0