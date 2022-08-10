ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentford 4-0 Manchester United: Erik ten Hag's side thrashed in west London by brilliant Bees

Erik ten Hag said he could have taken off all of his “naïve” players at half-time after a catalogue of errors put them 4-0 down at the interval against Brentford. In an astonishing first half in some intense west London heat, Manchester United put in one of their worst performances in 30 years of playing in the Premier League - with Ten Hag's mistake-laden side doing their new manager no favours.
Great St Wilfrid: Connor Beasley aiming for third victory in Ripon feature on Intrinsic Bond, live on Sky Sports Racing

There is something about Ripon's biggest race, the William Hill Great St Wilfrid Handicap, that brings the best out of in-form northern jockey Connor Beasley. He has won it twice and been second three times in seven rides in the six-furlong sprint and finished a creditable fourth last year on the horse he partners again in Saturday's £100,000 dash, live on Sky Sports Racing, Tracy Waggott's Intrinsic Bond.
Wolves 0-0 Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic misses late penalty after Jose Sa saves spot-kick in goalless draw at Molineux

Aleksandar Mitrovic missed a late penalty for Fulham as Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa saved his spot-kick to ensure it finished goalless at Molineux. The visitors were awarded an 80th-minute penalty after Rayan Ait-Nouri fouled Bobby De Cordova-Reid but Mitrovic, who scored twice against Liverpool last weekend, saw his penalty saved by Sa.
Southampton 2-2 Leeds: Saints overturn two-goal deficit to salvage point as Rodrigo scores twice for Leeds

Southampton came from two goals down to salvage a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Leeds on a stiflingly hot afternoon at St Mary's Stadium. Rodrigo fired the visitors into a two-goal lead by the hour-mark as Leeds looked on course for their second victory of the season, before a tactical switch from Ralph Hasenhuttl gave Saints a much-needed lifeline.
Aston Villa 2-1 Everton: Danny Ings and Emiliano Buendia goals give Steven Gerrard victory over Frank Lampard

Goals from Danny Ings and Emiliano Buendia secured a 2-1 win for Aston Villa over Everton as Steven Gerrard got the better of Frank Lampard at Villa Park. The game looked over when substitute Buendia added to Ings' first half strike late on but Lucas Digne's own goal made for a nervy finish in the afternoon sunshine with Amadou Onana coming close to bundling in a shock equaliser for Everton in stoppage time.
Jamie Redknapp tips Tottenham striker Harry Kane to sign new contract within months to end speculation over future

Jamie Redknapp has backed Harry Kane to sign a new long-term contract at Tottenham after being convinced of the club's ambition under Antonio Conte. Over two years ago, in an interview with Redknapp for Sky Sports, Kane spoke about his frustration at so far failing to win trophies with Tottenham - and revealed he would be prepared to leave if the team did not progress.
Mauro Icardi open to move to Manchester United - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers... Frenkie de Jong has indicated that Chelsea is his preferred destination should a move to the Premier League materialise in the final weeks of the summer transfer window. Coventry City are considering legal action against Wasps after being forced...
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle: Nick Pope proves his worth as Seagulls stutter to another goalless home showing

Graham Potter praised the "excitement and intent" of his Brighton side but admitted he "couldn't believe we didn't score" past an inspired Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope. Potter's men had two efforts cleared off the line and forced Pope into two fantastic saves. Pascal Gross missed a sitter late on as they didn't get the result their performance merited at home.
Ipswich 3-0 MK Dons: Marcus Harness scores as Town go top of League One

Ipswich went to the top of the Sky Bet League One table with a convincing 3-0 victory over MK Dons at Portman Road. Goals from Wes Burns and Marcus Harness put the hosts 2-0 ahead at the break before Conor Chaplin swept home Town's third in the second half to wrap up a comfortable win.
Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano: Robert Lewandowski fires blank on debut as hosts frustrated in La Liga opener

Robert Lewandowski's Barcelona debut ended in a disappointing 0-0 home draw with Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou in their first LaLiga game of the season on Saturday. It was a frustrating night for Barca whose fans showed up at an almost sold-out stadium to see their new team headlined by Poland striker Lewandowski, the twice FIFA Best Player of the Year winner, and Brazil winger Raphinha.
