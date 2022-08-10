ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros Release Barreto, Send Dubin on Minor League Rehab Assignment

By Kenny Van Doren
Inside The Astros
 2 days ago

Among the recent minor league moves, the Houston Astros released Franklin Barreto from Triple-A and sent a 40-man arm on a rehab assignment.

The Houston Astros released experienced infielder Franklin Barreto on Tuesday from the Triple-A Sugar Land roster. Signed to a minor league contract during spring training, Barreto was eyed as veteran insurance similar to outfielder Lewis Brinson.

Barreto slashed .162/.259/.274 across 73 games for the Space Cowboys, playing second, third base and shortstop. In his final start Sunday, he drove home five runs, three on a home run off Dallas Keuchel.

On the 40-man roster front, Shawn Dubin was sent on a minor league rehab assignment Tuesday to the Florida Complex League. The righty hit in the injured list in late June with a right shoulder strain .

Dubin tossed a scoreless inning in his first rehab start, totaling a hit and a strikeout on seven pitches for the FCL Astros Orange. The righty has totaled 36 innings with a 6.00 ERA and a 13.5 K/9 for the Space Cowboys.

The 26-year-old recorded the fastest pitch in Triple-A Sugar Land history in his May 27 start against the El Paso Chihuahuas. Dubin touched 101.1 mph on his fastball with six pitches registered at least 100 mph in the same start.

Inside The Astros

