ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Madison, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
County
Saint Louis County, MO
KSDK

Byers' Beat: CBC student dead, suspected hit-and-run driver released, what's next

ST. LOUIS — Taken Under Advisement. It’s a term prosecutors use when police bring them a case that they aren’t ready to issue. Police use it as a verb. “They TUA’d it,” police sources told me Tuesday after investigators applied for charges against a 25-year-old man they believe is to blame for a fatal hit-and-run outside of Ted Drewes Frozen Custard.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Divers respond to Dardenne Creek in St. Charles County

An investigation is underway as divers respond to Dardenne Creek in St. Charles County. Divers respond to Dardenne Creek in St. Charles County. St. Louis County Police train annually for school …. Friday’s Trending Topics. Blair’s Social Second: What are your thoughts on …. Ruth’s Chris in Chesterfield...
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
FOX2Now

Man driving stolen car hits 118 mph during chase in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A man driving a stolen car Wednesday night led police on a high-speed chase in St. Charles County. The chase started at about 10:19 p.m. when Sergeant K. Bartholmey with the Foristell Police Department clocked a gray 2016 Ford Fusion going east on I-70 near mile marker 203.4 at 101 mph. According to a court document, Bartholmey overtook the Ford just after mile marker 204.6 and turned on his emergency lights. The Ford slowed down to 84 mph, “and merged into the driving lane, then merged back into the passing lane accelerating to speeds up to 118 miles per hour,” the document said.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosure#100 Feet
KMOV

Dive crews find unoccupied vehicle submerged in Dardenne Creek

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A dive team found a vehicle in Dardenne Creek in St. Charles County Thursday afternoon, officials said. St. Charles County Police said a pipeline company was doing a survey in the area around 2:30 when thermal imaging cameras found an object submerged in the creek, which was later determined to be a vehicle. Divers found it south of the Highway B overpass, according to Central County Fire and Rescue.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Amber Alert canceled after 2-year-old girl found safe

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An Amber Alert has been canceled after a 2-year-old girl who had been reported missing was found safe Wednesday morning. Officials said the girl was left unattended in car around 2:45 am in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Dunn Road. While the girl was still inside, the vehicle was stolen by an unknown suspect.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Daily Voice

NJ Daughter Beat Mom Dead With Broomstick: Report

A 65-year-old woman is facing multiple charges including manslaughter after she beat her 80-year-old mother dead with a broomstick, CBS reports. Florence Dicriscio was rushed to the hospital after police responded to Woodmont Circle in Washington Township for a dispute on Aug. 6, various outlets say citing the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Neighbors told CBS they heard screams.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
MLS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis County Man Arrested For Fatal Ted Drewes Hit and Run

A 10-day search for a pickup driver who struck 17-year-old Matthew Nikolai in front of Ted Drewes on July 29 came to an end today. Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police have arrested 25-year-old Jacob Adler of St. Louis County for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with evidence. Both crimes are felonies.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy