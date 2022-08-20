ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

This NY Restaurant Ranks Among Top 10 In Nation For Best Pizza

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

It's saying a lot to name a restaurant one of the top pizza locations in the country, but a review of pizzeria nationwide landed a New York hot spot in the top 10.

In a survey by Gayot - The Guide to the Good Life, Tavola, located in the Hell's Kitchen section of Manhattan, landed at number 10 with a score of 14 out of a possible top of 20 ratings.

Owned by chef Nicola Accardi, a New Yorker who grew up in Italy, the restaurant pays tribute to his family's roots.

Located in the former home of Manganaro Grosseria Italiana, a historic grocery store that was one of the first olive oil importers in the country, the restaurant is famous for its communal tables and double wood-burning oven, says Gayot.

Made from Mount Vesuvius volcanic clay, the double-oven includes one oven for roasting meats, seafood, and vegetables and another for authentic Neapolitan pizza that put the restaurant on the map.

Among the pizzas offered, Gayot went straight for a creative pie topped with littleneck clams, mozzarella, roasted garlic, and pepperoncini.

The pasta section offers such dishes as pappardelle with porcini mushroom veal ragu, Gayot said.

Still hungry? You can fill that empty space with an espresso and a few bits of homemade pistachio biscotti.

The restaurant, which is close to the Javits Center and Times Square, also offers a few beers on tap and an Italian wine list.

The restaurant is located at 488 Ninth Ave.

To read the entire Gayot rating, click here.

