US gas prices will jump back to $4.35 soon because supplies are running low, Goldman Sachs says
US gas prices will jump back to $4.35 a gallon and will average $4.40 in 2023, Goldman Sachs has predicted. Gas prices have fallen sharply after topping $5 a gallon in June, with the average price standing at $4.059 on Monday. However, Goldman said oil and gasoline prices are likely...
Wells Fargo Says Gas, Food Prices Could Fall While Rent Prices Remain High
The company also stated that inflation could potentially drop to as low as 5 percent in the next few months.
Price of bacon is increasing in the US but it's not just because of inflation
Inflation may be slowing overall, but food prices are still sky-high.Over the last 12 months, grocery prices soared 13.1% — the largest annual increase since the year ending in March 1979, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday.The prices of nearly every grocery item have ballooned over the past year.The cost of eggs has soared 38%, and prices for other goods have also jumped: Flour is up 22.7%, chicken 17.6%, milk 15.6%, ground beef 9.7% and bacon 9.2%. Fruits and vegetables got 9.3% more expensive.A number of factors have contributed to the rise in food costs: A deadly avian flu has meant fewer eggs in the...
CNBC
Everything from wages to used car prices could jump higher, market researcher Jim Bianco warns
Washington's efforts to curb inflation will fall short particularly this year, according to market forecaster Jim Bianco. And, he believes this week's key inflation data will help prove it. "I don't see anything that will reduce the inflation rate. There are some things that might reduce prescription drug prices and...
Washington Examiner
Inflation falls to 9.8% in producer index for July in hint of peak
Inflation as measured by producer wholesale prices slowed to 9.8% for the year ending in July, according to a report Thursday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year-over-year inflation rate was down from 11.3% the month before and lower than forecasters expected. On a month-to-month basis, the producer price index declined by 0.5%.
Gas, groceries, cars: One shocking chart shows how the price of everything has swung wildly for years—and how hard it is to predict what comes next
Inflation is falling, but it’s not happening evenly across all goods and services. On a month-to-month basis, there was a 0% increase in inflation in July. The annual inflation rate even dropped from 9.1% in June to 8.5% in July. Pundits were quick to argue this shows the Federal Reserve is seeing some early success in its actions to stabilize the prices of consumer goods. But it’s probably too soon to declare victory, since the cost of things like gas and cars are still swinging wildly from month to month.
Dollar drops on cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data
NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar fell broadly on Wednesday following a cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation report for July that raised expectations of a less aggressive interest rate hike cycle than previously anticipated from the Federal Reserve.
Lower prices offer Americans slight reprieve from inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Falling prices for gas, airline tickets and clothes gave Americans a little bit of relief last month, though overall inflation is still running at close to its highest level in four decades. Consumer prices jumped 8.5% in July compared with a year earlier, the government said Wednesday, down from a 9.1% year-over-year increase in June. On a monthly basis, prices were unchanged from June to July, the first time that has happened after 25 months of increases. The report offered welcome news for congressional Democrats and President Joe Biden heading into the midterm elections. Biden highlighted the flat monthly inflation figure. “I just want to say a number: zero,” he told reporters. “Today we received news that our economy had zero percent inflation in the month of July.”
Consumer prices rose by 8.5% year over year in July as the summer of inflation wears on
Inflation reached 8.5% in July, compared with a 40-year high of 9.1% in June, providing a measure of relief to consumers as gas prices drop. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had projected inflation in July to fall to 8.7%. On a month-to-month basis, the July Consumer Price Index reading was unchanged from June — meaning no price growth was registered. That compares with June's month-on-month increase of 1.3%.
CNBC
Gasoline prices fall below $4 per gallon, lowest level since March
Gasoline prices have fallen for nearly 60 straight days and the national average is now back below $4 per gallon. CNBC's Brian Sullivan joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
FOXBusiness
Consumer confidence rises more than expected in August as gas prices drop
U.S. consumer sentiment climbed more than expected in August as gas prices dropped nationwide, but Americans' confidence in the economy remains near a record low. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index rose to 55.1 in August – up from the July reading of 51.5 and above economists' forecast for a reading of 52.5. That is still more than a 21% drop from just one year ago, when the gauge was at 70.3.
AOL Corp
Inflation moderates in July as CPI rises at less-than-expected 8.5%
Inflation eased slightly last month but held near its highest level in four decades even as gas prices fell and supply chains improved. The Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reflected a year-over-year increase of 8.5% in July, down from the prior month's 40-year high of 9.1%. Consensus economists were expecting last month's reading to show an 8.7% increase, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
Online prices fall for the first time in two years
Online shoppers are finally seeing lower prices for some goods, a sign the searing inflation that has scorched the U.S. economy may be starting to cool.Online prices began to ease in July — the first dip in two years — falling 1% from a year ago, new data from Adobe Analytics shows. The biggest drops were for electronics, apparel and toys, while prices for jewelry, books, computers and sporting goods also declined. "Because we're seeing prices on major online categories like electronics and apparel start to come down, we're seeing overall online inflation come down," said Adobe Digital Insights manager Vivek...
CNBC
Consumers expect inflation to slow down, a big win for the Fed
A New York Fed survey showed that respondents in July expected inflation to run at a 6.2% pace over the next year and a 3.2% rate for the next three years. That marks a big drop-off from the respective 6.8% and 3.6% results from the June survey. Expectations for food...
US News and World Report
Fed to Raise Interest Rates to 4% Next Year, Evans Says
(Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer...
Gas prices: National average falls below $4 per gallon for first time in 5 months
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- For the first time in five months, the average cost for gasoline in the United States is below $4 per gallon due mainly to a few reasons -- including more domestically produced oil on the market. According to AAA, the national average on Thursday was $3.99...
FOXBusiness
Inflation hits 8.5% annually in July, monthly rate remains unchanged
Annual inflation decreased in July while the monthly rate remained unchanged, leading some economists to say it may have peaked for this cycle. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of inflation, decreased to 8.5% annually in July, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). On a monthly basis, inflation remained unchanged after rising 1.3% in June.
Dollar remains under pressure as traders reassess rate hike bets
NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The dollar was slightly lower on Thursday following a 1% loss the previous day when data showed U.S. inflation was not as hot as anticipated in July, prompting traders to dial back future rate hike expectations by the Federal Reserve. read more.
morningbrew.com
Inflation cools in July thanks to plummeting gas prices
After climbing the longest, steepest hill in decades, inflation finally hit a flat road. On a monthly basis, prices in July did not budge a lick from June, yesterday’s consumer price index showed. On an annual basis, July prices did jump 8.5%—a rate that’s near 40-year highs—but it’s less than the 9.1% spike in June, and lower than economists forecast. This CPI report is a hopeful sign that inflation is starting to recede.
Consumers Are Slightly More Hopeful on Inflation, Per New York Federal Reserve Survey
The results could bode well for the Fed's strategy.
