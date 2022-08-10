Read full article on original website
Off-duty LAPD motorcycle officer injured in hit-and-run crash
An off-duty motorcycle officer with the Los Angeles Police Department was injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday afternoon, officials said. It is unclear what time the crash occurred, but the area of Wall Street from Winston to Fourth streets in downtown L.A. remained blocked off at 4:45 p.m., aerial video from Sky5 showed. The driver […]
Santa Clarita Radio
Intoxicated Man Arrested For Fighting Deputies, Vandalizing Police Car
An intoxicated man was taken into custody Thursday evening after a deputy-involved fight in Valencia. Around 5:40 p.m. Thursday, emergency responders received reports of an intoxicated person on the 23700 block of Valencia Boulevard near the Toppers Pizza, according to Lt. Wolanski, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
foxla.com
LAPD seeks help finding accomplice who helped speeding teen driver evade officers
LOS ANGELES - Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s help with identifying a passenger who they say guided and helped a driver evade officers. The incident occurred in several locations on May 29 around 9:25 p.m., including the intersection of Florence and Vermont avenues in...
foxla.com
1 person killed in Covina Metrolink crash
COVINA, Calif. - A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they learned the train had collided with a pedestrian, the CHP said.
2urbangirls.com
Detectives seek couple seen leaving murder scene
LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help Friday in locating a man and a woman who were seen leaving the neighborhood where police say a murder occurred in Monterey Park. Detectives investigating the scene say a murder occurred in the early morning hours...
Arcadia police officer, two others shot on the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue
An Arcadia Police Department officer and two other people were shot on the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue in Arcadia Wednesday night. Authorities, SWAT team, were seen outside the home where the shooting happened.
2 suspects, ages 20 and 17, charged in fatal shooting of off-duty Monterey Park police officer
L.A. District Attorney George Gascón said Officer Gardiel Solorio was shot and killed during what appears to have been an attempted robbery.
signalscv.com
Deputy-involved fight reported in Valencia
A deputy-involved fight was reported in Valencia on Thursday, prompting a response from additional law enforcement as well as members of the L.A. County Fire Department. The fight was reported at approximately 5:42 p.m. near the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and Valencia Boulevard, according to officials. Sgt. Gillespie at...
NBC Los Angeles
All Victims Identified in Deadly High-Speed Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection
Two more victims killed in a tragic multi-car collision at a Windsor Hills intersection were identified by grieving family members and friends Wednesday visiting a memorial at the site of the fiery crash. Lynette Noble, 38, of Los Angeles, and 43-year-old friend Natesha Lewis were killed Aug. 4 when a...
40 people detained during raid at illegal casino in Pomona, police say
Forty people were detained during an early morning gambling raid in Pomona, police said.
nypressnews.com
Large fire breaks out near 105, 605 Freeways
The Los Angeles County Fire Department is battling a large fire near the 105 and 605 Freeways. The California Highway Patrol has shut down the 105 and 605 transition roads. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the fire began at a homeless encampment. This is a developing...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID last two victims of deadly Windsor Hills crash
LOS ANGELES – Authorities have released the names of two of the victims who were killed in a crash at a Windsor Hills intersection who have been identified by family members and mourners at a memorial, according to various media reports Thursday. One of the victims is Lynette Noble....
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead in East LA
LOS ANGELES – A male about 15-20 years of age was found dead Thursday of an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area. Deputies went to the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue about 4:55 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. “When deputies arrived,...
Witnesses tried help man lying on South L.A. street before he was fatally struck by hit-and-run drivers: LAPD
A man who had been lying on a street in South Los Angeles was fatally struck by hit-and-run drivers late last month, police announced Thursday. The incident occurred about 1:30 a.m. July 28 at Vernon and Towne avenues in Historic South-Central. Witnesses saw the victim, 33-year-old Eduardo Trujillo, lying in the intersection and tried to […]
foxla.com
Monterey Park police killing: Suspect appears in court; arraignment delayed
Suspect who allegedly killed Monterey Park police officer appears in court. A 20-year-old man accused of gunning down an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what the district attorney called a botched robbery attempt in Downey made an initial court appearance Thursday and was ordered to remain jailed without bail pending a September arraignment.
foxla.com
Public’s help sought finding gunman in deadly Compton shooting
COMPTON, Calif. - Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are continuing their investigation into the deadly shooting of a man in Compton earlier this month and sought the public’s help in finding the suspect. On Saturday, LASD deputies responded to the 800 block of W....
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Woman Killed on Golden State Freeway
A woman who was killed in a traffic crash on the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway in the Burbank area was identified Thursday. The crash was reported at about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday near Verdugo Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Soonataa Noa, 53, was identified as the victim of...
outlooknewspapers.com
Man Arrested for Theft of Catalytic Converters
First published in the Aug. 6 print issue of the Burbank Leader. A Burbank Police officer stopped a vehicle near Buena Vista Street and Winona Avenue on July 29 at about 2:50 a.m. because the car did not have a front bumper or license plate, in violation of the California Vehicle Code.
mynewsla.com
Two More Victims Identified in Deadly LA Crash in Windsor Hills
The names of two of the victims who were killed in a crash at a Windsor Hills intersection have been revealed by family members and mourners at a memorial, according to various media reports Thursday. One of the victims is Lynette Noble. Friends and family of Noble gathered at a...
foxla.com
1 person killed in 5 Freeway crash in Burbank
BURBANK, Calif. - One person is dead following a crash involving a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Burbank Wednesday morning, officials said. According to California Highway Patrol, it happened just after 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-5 and W. Verdugo Avenue. Officials said a semi-truck crashed with...
