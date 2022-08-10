ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

Off-duty LAPD motorcycle officer injured in hit-and-run crash

An off-duty motorcycle officer with the Los Angeles Police Department was injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday afternoon, officials said. It is unclear what time the crash occurred, but the area of Wall Street from Winston to Fourth streets in downtown L.A. remained blocked off at 4:45 p.m., aerial video from Sky5 showed. The driver […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Intoxicated Man Arrested For Fighting Deputies, Vandalizing Police Car

An intoxicated man was taken into custody Thursday evening after a deputy-involved fight in Valencia. Around 5:40 p.m. Thursday, emergency responders received reports of an intoxicated person on the 23700 block of Valencia Boulevard near the Toppers Pizza, according to Lt. Wolanski, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

1 person killed in Covina Metrolink crash

COVINA, Calif. - A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they learned the train had collided with a pedestrian, the CHP said.
COVINA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Detectives seek couple seen leaving murder scene

LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help Friday in locating a man and a woman who were seen leaving the neighborhood where police say a murder occurred in Monterey Park. Detectives investigating the scene say a murder occurred in the early morning hours...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
signalscv.com

Deputy-involved fight reported in Valencia

A deputy-involved fight was reported in Valencia on Thursday, prompting a response from additional law enforcement as well as members of the L.A. County Fire Department. The fight was reported at approximately 5:42 p.m. near the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and Valencia Boulevard, according to officials. Sgt. Gillespie at...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
nypressnews.com

Large fire breaks out near 105, 605 Freeways

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is battling a large fire near the 105 and 605 Freeways. The California Highway Patrol has shut down the 105 and 605 transition roads. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the fire began at a homeless encampment. This is a developing...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found dead in East LA

LOS ANGELES – A male about 15-20 years of age was found dead Thursday of an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area. Deputies went to the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue about 4:55 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. “When deputies arrived,...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Monterey Park police killing: Suspect appears in court; arraignment delayed

Suspect who allegedly killed Monterey Park police officer appears in court. A 20-year-old man accused of gunning down an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what the district attorney called a botched robbery attempt in Downey made an initial court appearance Thursday and was ordered to remain jailed without bail pending a September arraignment.
foxla.com

Public’s help sought finding gunman in deadly Compton shooting

COMPTON, Calif. - Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are continuing their investigation into the deadly shooting of a man in Compton earlier this month and sought the public’s help in finding the suspect. On Saturday, LASD deputies responded to the 800 block of W....
COMPTON, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Man Arrested for Theft of Catalytic Converters

First published in the Aug. 6 print issue of the Burbank Leader. A Burbank Police officer stopped a vehicle near Buena Vista Street and Winona Avenue on July 29 at about 2:50 a.m. because the car did not have a front bumper or license plate, in violation of the California Vehicle Code.
BURBANK, CA
foxla.com

1 person killed in 5 Freeway crash in Burbank

BURBANK, Calif. - One person is dead following a crash involving a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Burbank Wednesday morning, officials said. According to California Highway Patrol, it happened just after 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-5 and W. Verdugo Avenue. Officials said a semi-truck crashed with...
BURBANK, CA

