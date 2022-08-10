Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Has So Many Children & Here's What We Know About Each Of Them
Elon Musk is certainly doing his "best" to boost the world's population, after fathering several children with multiple women over the last two decades. The richest man on the planet has had babies with three different Canadian women that we know of, and while he's currently known to have fathered 10 kids, that number could still change.
Upworthy
People share the things they still like to do the ‘old-fashioned way’ without technology
What a time to be alive. We have cars that drive themselves, stunning art created by artificial intelligence and my personal favorite—air fryers! It's a reality worthy of George Jetson, who may or may not have been born this very year, according to some Twitter theorists. But still, even...
Science Focus
It isn’t always the best idea to design robots that look like us – just ask R2-D2
Humanoids have long been regarded as the ‘holy grail’ but there’s room for a lot more diversity in the robot design world. In August of 2021, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed his company’s plan to produce a humanoid robot called 'Optimus'. The announcement, accompanied by a dancing actor in a skintight robot costume, was ridiculed by sceptics, but Tesla is not alone in the quest to create human-shaped machines.
Inc.com
Why Mark Cuban Thinks Investing in This Metaverse Product Is 'Dumb'
Imagine this: You're an entrepreneur who's passionate about the metaverse and Web3, and you want to claim your space in this new digital frontier. You learn that some metaverse companies, such as the Sandbox and Decentraland, are selling "plots" of digital land in the form of NFTs. Big brands like Sotheby's, Samsung, and Netflix have shelled out thousands for this "land." Should you consider planting your flag as well?
Elon Musk Admits He Needs To Workout: ‘I Don’t Really Like Working Out But I Got To’
Elon Musk has admitted that he needs to workout even if he doesn’t really like it. As the richest man in the world, he stays very busy keeping up with his business ventures but realizes the importance of staying fit. Musk is widely regarded as one of the most...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Cosmic Love review – does astrology-based dating work? Does it heck
This reality show matches potential partners using star charts, and its set looks like it was knocked up from Ikea leftovers. Is the world really ready for the Astro Chamber?
Successful Entrepreneurs Don't Follow Mainstream Money Advice, And You Shouldn't Either
Advice about making money is everywhere. Thanks to the proliferation of media (both social and professional), we're given daily advice about what to do with our money. Thanks to lockdowns and war in Ukraine, we're also facing a cost-of-living crisis, which will no doubt bring about more fiscal do-gooders and "money-saving experts" to start spreading their advice.
The Universe Could 'Bounce' For Eternity. But It Still Had to Start Somewhere
From the smallest bacterium to the greatest galaxy, death looms on the horizon; even if, in cosmic terms, the time scales are too large for us to truly comprehend. Eventually, even the Universe itself should come to an end – when the last light winks out, and the cold, dense lumps of dead stars are all that remain. That is, at least, how it is under current cosmological models. What if our Universe doesn't die a cold death, but collapses, reinflates, and collapses again, over and over, like a giant cosmic lung? It's not exactly a widely accepted theory, but for some...
Inc.com
How to Never Have to Worry About Getting Off Track Again
As a business coach, I meet with a lot of business owners who have lost sight of their goals within their business. Somehow over the years, their business has started to stray, and it has become increasingly more difficult to get it back on track. And in the majority of cases, the reasons for such a drift are very similar. It all stems from your business's reliance on you, as the owner. Over the years, your team and your clients have become accustomed to coming to you for every little thing. They know that you are able to handle whatever comes their way, so they automatically come to you for solutions to whatever pops up in their day-to-day tasks.
Inc.com
Career Pivoting Is the New Normal: Here's How to Do It Correctly
Career pivoting has become more common among professionals, especially during times of uncertainty, profound changes, and increased burnout. Knowing what makes a successful career pivot is essential to continued career growth, even if that growth isn't the kind to move you up a ladder. While a career change can be...
Tomorrow’s Einsteins can emerge from all walks of life, given half a chance | Torsten Bell
Nurture, not nature, means that inventors come from the richest 1% of the population, but it doesn’t have to be that way
Inc.com
How to Pitch a Billionaire
I was on the Harvard campus this summer to teach public speaking and communication skills to global leaders enrolled in a yearlong executive education program. For their final exam in my course, they had to condense months of research into a seven-minute presentation they delivered in front of the class.
Inc.com
How to Move NFTs From Vanity to Utility
NFTs, or Non-Fungible Tokens, are unique tokens that account for a digital asset. A big selling point of NFTs is that they cannot be replicated or destroyed. This makes them ideal for use-cases such as ownership verification, or collectibles. NFT technology has potential. The current mainstream use case for NFTs...
Want to live longer? Science says to read more books.
People who read more than 3.5 hours a week were found to live 23 months longer than those who didn’t read at all.
Scientists are exploring ways to make the strongest cement for Mars and the moon
They built materials capable of withstanding a rocket blast.
Refinery29
VR Meditation Has Changed My Life IRL
Right now I’m suspended in the air, high above the ground, as if gripped in an invisible giant’s fist. Strangely I don’t feel scared at all. Leaves dance around me in a milky, impossible sky. This time yesterday I was on a deserted beach, the horizon ahead of me a calm cerulean line, the waves crashing on the shore and receding with my breath. I feel still. Like time has slowed down and the vice around my ribcage has finally loosened. To clarify: I haven’t picked up a supernatural penchant for flying, nor do I have Taylor Swift’s private jet at my disposal to escape to faraway places on a whim. Recently I feel better than I have in a long time, and it’s down to one surprising life change: virtual reality.
Refinery29
Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking Shows Just How Important Astrology Is In Love
Netflix's reality show, Indian Matchmaking is back for Season 2. The series follows Sima Taparia, Mumbai's top matchmaker, as she tries to find lifelong partners for her clients in both India and the United States. She says that there are many factors when deciding who's going to make a good match for who, but there's one piece that plays a significant part during the matchmaking process that may surprise you — and that's how well the match's horoscopes align.
Why Is Jeff Bezos Such a High Performer? It's Because He Does These 3 Things.
Here's how to apply them to your own search for success.
