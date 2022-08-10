ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science Focus

It isn’t always the best idea to design robots that look like us – just ask R2-D2

Humanoids have long been regarded as the ‘holy grail’ but there’s room for a lot more diversity in the robot design world. In August of 2021, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed his company’s plan to produce a humanoid robot called 'Optimus'. The announcement, accompanied by a dancing actor in a skintight robot costume, was ridiculed by sceptics, but Tesla is not alone in the quest to create human-shaped machines.
Inc.com

Why Mark Cuban Thinks Investing in This Metaverse Product Is 'Dumb'

Imagine this: You're an entrepreneur who's passionate about the metaverse and Web3, and you want to claim your space in this new digital frontier. You learn that some metaverse companies, such as the Sandbox and Decentraland, are selling "plots" of digital land in the form of NFTs. Big brands like Sotheby's, Samsung, and Netflix have shelled out thousands for this "land." Should you consider planting your flag as well?
Elon Musk
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
ScienceAlert

The Universe Could 'Bounce' For Eternity. But It Still Had to Start Somewhere

From the smallest bacterium to the greatest galaxy, death looms on the horizon; even if, in cosmic terms, the time scales are too large for us to truly comprehend. Eventually, even the Universe itself should come to an end – when the last light winks out, and the cold, dense lumps of dead stars are all that remain. That is, at least, how it is under current cosmological models. What if our Universe doesn't die a cold death, but collapses, reinflates, and collapses again, over and over, like a giant cosmic lung? It's not exactly a widely accepted theory, but for some...
Inc.com

How to Never Have to Worry About Getting Off Track Again

As a business coach, I meet with a lot of business owners who have lost sight of their goals within their business. Somehow over the years, their business has started to stray, and it has become increasingly more difficult to get it back on track. And in the majority of cases, the reasons for such a drift are very similar. It all stems from your business's reliance on you, as the owner. Over the years, your team and your clients have become accustomed to coming to you for every little thing. They know that you are able to handle whatever comes their way, so they automatically come to you for solutions to whatever pops up in their day-to-day tasks.
Inc.com

Career Pivoting Is the New Normal: Here's How to Do It Correctly

Career pivoting has become more common among professionals, especially during times of uncertainty, profound changes, and increased burnout. Knowing what makes a successful career pivot is essential to continued career growth, even if that growth isn't the kind to move you up a ladder. While a career change can be...
Inc.com

How to Pitch a Billionaire

I was on the Harvard campus this summer to teach public speaking and communication skills to global leaders enrolled in a yearlong executive education program. For their final exam in my course, they had to condense months of research into a seven-minute presentation they delivered in front of the class.
Inc.com

How to Move NFTs From Vanity to Utility

NFTs, or Non-Fungible Tokens, are unique tokens that account for a digital asset. A big selling point of NFTs is that they cannot be replicated or destroyed. This makes them ideal for use-cases such as ownership verification, or collectibles. NFT technology has potential. The current mainstream use case for NFTs...
Refinery29

VR Meditation Has Changed My Life IRL

Right now I’m suspended in the air, high above the ground, as if gripped in an invisible giant’s fist. Strangely I don’t feel scared at all. Leaves dance around me in a milky, impossible sky. This time yesterday I was on a deserted beach, the horizon ahead of me a calm cerulean line, the waves crashing on the shore and receding with my breath. I feel still. Like time has slowed down and the vice around my ribcage has finally loosened. To clarify: I haven’t picked up a supernatural penchant for flying, nor do I have Taylor Swift’s private jet at my disposal to escape to faraway places on a whim. Recently I feel better than I have in a long time, and it’s down to one surprising life change: virtual reality.
Refinery29

Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking Shows Just How Important Astrology Is In Love

Netflix's reality show, Indian Matchmaking is back for Season 2. The series follows Sima Taparia, Mumbai's top matchmaker, as she tries to find lifelong partners for her clients in both India and the United States. She says that there are many factors when deciding who's going to make a good match for who, but there's one piece that plays a significant part during the matchmaking process that may surprise you — and that's how well the match's horoscopes align.
