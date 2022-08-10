ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

FanSided

Yankees keeping Jonathan Loaisiga, optioning Ron Marinaccio looks worse every day

Need more evidence that extending your commitment to a reliever on a multi-year contract is a difficult-to-project investment? Not sure why you would; just pop a peek at every reliever deal and you should find what you’re looking for. But right in the Yankees‘ backyard, Jonathan Loaisiga serves as the perfect example of bullpen stardom being enigmatic, considering he went from the “closer of the future” to “loser of the present” in just a few months off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees

From one star outfielder to another. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge met on the field before the two teams are set to collide later Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez and Judge exchanged signed memorabilia on the field and then had a conversation. The Mariners rookie issued this […] The post Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Red Sox: Pedro Martinez unloads on Boston for lack of direction

Boston Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez wasn’t happy with the team’s lack of direction, and puts that squarely on the front office. Boston’s lack of trade deadline direction outlines a more valuable point — Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox are flirting with a rebuild, but refuse to pull the plug on their current crop of stars.
BOSTON, MA
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
ClutchPoints

Oswald Peraza’s latest Instagram story has Yankees fans losing it

New York Yankees fans have been calling for Oswald Peraza to be promoted from Triple-A amid the team’s struggles during the midsection of the season. While the Yankees have kept the prized shortstop prospect in the minor leagues, his latest Instagram story has caught the eye of the fanbase. Peraza, who is currently on the Triple-A roster in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, posted a photo of him and his girlfriend in New York City on Monday night via his Instagram story. The post set Yankees fans alight, with many believing it was a sign that he was on his way to the Bronx.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Red Sox open 3-game series against the Yankees

New York Yankees (71-41, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (55-58, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (1-2, 5.09 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -127, Red Sox +106;...
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Yankees Mag: Golden Dreams

The scene was as majestic in 2022 as it was 60 years ago. Since the early 1960s, Dodger Stadium on a midsummer evening has provided fans and players with a utopia-like atmosphere, combining perfect Southern California weather with all of the excitement that a big league ballpark can hold. On...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Yankees
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge is setting a blistering historic pace after hitting 45th HR bomb with Yankees

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge just hit his 45th home run of the season, and with the pace he’s sending the ball out of the park, he is on track to make more history. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Judge is now the fifth-fastest player to ever reach the 45 HR mark in […] The post Aaron Judge is setting a blistering historic pace after hitting 45th HR bomb with Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB

