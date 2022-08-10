Read full article on original website
Violence breaks out in popular Mexican tourist destination
At least 24 cars were set on fire in Tijuana, Mexico, on Friday night. The U.S. consulate warned Americans to avoid the area and shelter in place until further notice. The mayor announced that 3,000 armed police and military personnel responded to the incidents. The federal government accounted for the arrest of seventeen people, three identified as members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. This comes as a string of violent attacks commences throughout Mexico, including 11 killed on Thursday during a prison riot.Aug. 13, 2022.
US News and World Report
Gunman in Montenegro Kills 10, Then Shot Dead by Passerby
CETINJE, Montenegro (AP) — A man went on a shooting rampage in the streets of this western Montenegro city Friday, killing 10 people, including two children, before being shot dead by a passerby, officials said. Montenegrin police chief Zoran Brdjanin said in a video statement shared with media that...
German minister decries ecological catastrophe in Oder River
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Germany’s environment minister said the mass die-off of fish in the Oder River is an ecological catastrophe and it isn’t clear yet how long it will take the river to recover. Steffi Lemke spoke Sunday at a news conference alongside her Polish counterpart,...
US News and World Report
Mexican Troops Sent to Border City After Deadly Cartel Clash
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Hundreds of Mexican soldiers were sent to the border city of Juarez Friday after a prison face-off between members of two rival cartels caused a riot and shootouts that killed 11 people, most of them civilians, authorities said. Los Chapos, members of the infamous Sinaloa Cartel formerly...
US News and World Report
Salman Rushdie, Novelist Who Drew Death Threats, on Ventilator After New York Stabbing
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who spent years in hiding after Iran urged Muslims to kill him because of his writing, was stabbed in the neck and torso onstage at a lecture in New York state on Friday and airlifted to a hospital, police said. After...
US News and World Report
Eleven Dead in Mass Shooting in Montenegro, State Prosecutor Says
CETINJE, Montenegro (Reuters) -Eleven people, including two children and a gunman, were killed in a mass shooting in Montenegro on Friday, and six others were injured, a state prosecutor told Vijesti TV after an initial investigation of the crime scene. Montenegro Police director Zoran Brdjanin said that around 3.30 p.m.(1330...
Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier
WASHINGTON (AP) — A man drove his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol early Sunday and then began firing gunshots in the air before fatally shooting himself, according to police, who said he did not seem to be targeting any member of Congress. The incident happened just before 4 a.m. at a vehicle barricade set at East Capitol Street NE and 2nd Street SE in Washington. It comes at a time when law enforcement authorities across the country are facing an increasing number of threats and federal officials have warned about the potential of violent attacks on government buildings in the days since the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The attack is reminiscent of an incident when a man drove a vehicle into two Capitol Police officers at a checkpoint in April 2021, killing an 18-year veteran of the force. And many on Capitol Hill remain on edge after supporters of the then-president stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
US News and World Report
Seven Hurt in Gun Attack on Jewish Worshippers' Bus in Jerusalem
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -A gunman wounded seven people aboard a bus carrying Jewish worshippers in the Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday, Israeli police and witnesses said. The shooter later turned himself into Israeli authorities, according to a statement by the police, which did not identify him. Israeli media reported the assailant was a Palestinian from east Jerusalem.
US News and World Report
Man Who Tried to Breach FBI Building Killed in Standoff With Police -Ohio Official
(Reuters) - An armed man suspected of attempting to breach the FBI building in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday and who later exchanged gunfire with law enforcement officers during a standoff has died of his injuries, an Ohio State Highway Patrol official said. (Reporting by Tyler Clifford; Editing by Leslie Adler)
US News and World Report
Veteran Opposition Leader Odinga Ahead in Kenya's Presidential Race Official Results
NAIROBI (Reuters) -Veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga led Kenya's presidential race, official election results showed on Saturday, pushing Deputy President William Ruto into second place. With just over 26% of votes counted, Odinga had 54% and Ruto had 45%, according to results provided by the Kenyan election commission and displayed...
US News and World Report
Nigerian Police Urged to Be 'Humane' as They Tighten Security
LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigerian police are to tighten security at schools and hospitals and conduct stop and search operations in a bid to stamp out increasing gang attacks, they said on Sunday, at the same time as being urged to be "professional and humane". Attacks by Islamist militants and armed...
US News and World Report
N.Y. Man Indicted for Having Rifle Outside Home of Iranian Journalist
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York man has been indicted on charges he possessed a loaded AK-47 rifle outside the home of an Iranian-American journalist and rights activist, court records showed on Friday. The defendant, Khalid Mehdiyev, spent two days in late July outside the Brooklyn home of journalist...
US News and World Report
Iranian Tanker Reloads Oil Confiscated by U.S. in Greece
ATHENS (Reuters) -An Iranian-flagged tanker is reloading oil confiscated in April by the United States after Greek authorities approved the release of the cargo, Iran's embassy in Athens and sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. "The operation to transfer Iran's stolen oil to the Lana ... is underway...
US News and World Report
Nicaragua Police Ban Catholic Procession in Church Crackdown
(Reuters) - Nicaraguan police have banned a Catholic procession and pilgrimage in the capital of Managua on Saturday, citing internal security reasons, the archdiocese said on Friday as the crackdown on the Church intensifies. In response, the archdiocese called for the country's faithful to spend Friday in prayer and fasting...
