Actor Anne Heche Pronounced ‘Brain Dead’ At 53: Family [UPDATED]
The actor is on life support while her family determines if she can be an organ donor.
Trevor Noah Has Best Explanation Yet For What Just Happened To Alex Jones' Face
The "Daily Show" host spots "one of the funniest moments" of Jones' defamation trial.
Trevor Noah Can’t Stop Laughing at Alex Jones’ Phone Contents Being Sent to Sandy Hook Families’ Lawyers (Video)
Trevor Noah couldn’t keep it together during Wednesday’s episode of “The Daily Show” when discussing the Alex Jones trial. The late night host burst into laughter as a clip that has now gone viral aired, showing the moment that the conspiracy theorist (who Noah called a “man who makes Donald Trump look like a decent human being”) learned his lawyers had sent a digital copy of his phone’s contents to the Sandy Hook families’ legal team, presumably by mistake.
urbanbellemag.com
LHHATL Stars Karlie Redd & Yung Joc Go Too Far + Woman Puts Joc All the Way on Blast
Yung Joc’s romance with Kendra Robinson is being tested on LHHATL. “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star Yung Joc is a hot topic on the current season. Fans watched him fall for Kendra Robinson on the show. One of the things he liked about Kendra was her ambition. She’s an attorney. And he respected that Kendra told him that she wasn’t going to tolerate him disrespecting her in the relationship. Kendra also made it clear that she wasn’t going to be disrespected by Karlie Redd either. So when Karlie accused Joc of cheating, Kendra and Joc had no problem clapping back. However, their relationship is surely being tested now.
Celebrities trash Irv Gotti for discussing alleged romance with Ashanti
A few celebrities like Fat Joe and Judge Greg Mathis have publicly blasted Irv Gotti for speaking about an alleged sexual affair he had with singer Ashanti. Gotti was the boss of Murder Inc. record label at the turn of the century that once employed rising star singer and songwriter Ashanti. On the popular podcast “Drink Champs,” Gotti said that he fell in love with Ashanti, despite being married at the time. Gotti also explained that he was crushed when he learned that Ashanti eventually started dating Nelly.
PopSugar
See Photos From Beyoncé's Star-Studded Club "Renaissance" Party
Beyoncé's renaissance is just beginning, and fans and stars are all excited for what's in store for her new era. The icon released her highly-anticipated "Renaissance" album on July 29, already her seventh No. 1 solo album and the biggest debut from a woman artist this year, per Billboard. So how did Beyoncé celebrate her big release? With an extravagant, star-studded party aptly called Club Renaissance, of course.
NeNe Leakes Drags Bravo Boss Andy Cohen Over Claims Of Being Blacklisted, Declares She Has Receipts
NeNe Leakes has the receipts! The controversial former Housewife is taking no prisoners when it comes to her headline-making feud with Bravo boss Andy Cohen.In a series of scathing messages posted to Twitter Wednesday, August 10, Leakes all but accused the Watch What Happens Live host of abusing her and blackballing her from the industry.“I am happy I was able to help all the other black women get job opportunities that are working for them," the 54-year-old wrote in a tweet that seemed to be aimed directly at Cohen. “He stopped me from working because I was a threat to...
Miley Cyrus Reacted to Criticism That She Exploited Black People for Profit
Miley Cyrus got candid about criticism she's faced throughout the course of her very lucrative career.
Michael K. Williams' Posthumous Memoir Details Fight That Led to His Facial Scar: 'I Never Felt More Ugly'
In his upcoming posthumous memoir Scenes from My Life, Williams wrote about his life in 1991 when he was in the midst of a successful modeling and dancing career and about to head to London on tour. But on the eve of his 25th birthday, a friend called to invite him out to a club in Queens to celebrate. By midnight he was drunk, showing off his moves on the dance floor.
Kelis Responds To Beyonce Removing “Milkshake” Sample
Click here to read the full article. After Kelis called out Beyonce and Pharrell for the use of “Milkshake” on the Renaissance album’s “Energy,” Bey’s team acted accordingly and removed the interpolation. As a result, the BeyHive became frustrated with Kelis, with some Beyonce fans lashing at her on social media. “This how U look, and u trying to be mad at Beyoncé ???log out Beyoncé made u relevant for 24 hrs cause no one was thinking bout u at least thank her,” one BeyHive member typed. More from VIBE.comBeyoncé's 'Renaissance' Debuts At No. 1Beyoncé Drops "Break My Soul" Remix EPBeyoncé Reportedly Removes...
ETOnline.com
Drake Roasts His Father Dennis Graham For Getting a Massive Tattoo of His Face
Drake's dad, Dennis Graham, just etched his love for his son in ink, and the rapper isn't too thrilled with the result. Drake took to Instagram Monday to share a shot of his father's arm, tattooed with a portrait of his son's face. The tat, which appears just below Dennis' shoulder, features a younger Drizzy smirking at the camera. In the "Texts Go Green" rapper's post, he not only shared a photo of the massive tattoo but called out his dad for getting it.
Bengals’ Chris Evans reacts to odds of being Kim Kardashian’s next boyfriend
Perhaps you’ve heard that Kim Kardashian is newly single after breaking up with comedian Pete Davidson following nine months of dating. Naturally, the focus is on “The Kardashians” star’s future paramour. Who could possibly be next on Kim’s hit list? The great people at Odds Shark released their “odds” for who will be her next […] The post Bengals’ Chris Evans reacts to odds of being Kim Kardashian’s next boyfriend appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nelly Appears to Throw Jab at Irv Gotti During Performance With Ashanti – Watch
Nelly appeared to throw a light jab at Irv Gotti while recently performing alongside Ashanti. Nelly and Ashanti are currently co-headlining the My 2000s Playlist Tour along with Ja Rule, Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz, Fabulous and the Ying Yang Twins. During a tour stop in Oakland, Calif. at Oakland Arena on Aug. 5, Nelly appeared to address Irv's recent comments on the Drink Champs podcast, where the Murder Inc. cofounder said he had a tryst with Ashanti only to find out she moved on to Nelly by seeing the two entertainers together at a basketball game. A video of the performance shows Nelly and Ashanti performing their 2008 duet, "Body on Me." After the track is over, Nelly urges the crowd to cheer for his former boo.
G Herbo Confronts Man Who Asks Him ‘How Badly Would I Beat Your Ass?’
G Herbo had some strong words for a man who recently stepped to him with a very disrespectful question. On Wednesday (Aug. 10), a TikTok video posted by Icewithinmedia highlighted a confrontation between a man and G Herbo that could've very well gotten physical. In the short clip included below, an unidentified social media user walked up to the Chicago rapper with his camera rolling and immediately asked, "How badly would I beat your ass?"
Narcity
Pete Davidson Cancelled His Just For Laughs Toronto Show Due To A 'Scheduling Conflict'
If you were excited to see Pete Davidson at the Just For Laughs (JFL) Toronto comedy festival this fall, then you might want to sit down for this. The former SNL star was scheduled for an In Conversation with Pete Davidson performance on September 25 at Meridian Hall. But now, a spokesperson for the festival confirmed to Narcity that it is cancelled due to a "scheduling conflict."
Khloé Kardashian Celebrates 'Soulmate Sister' Kylie Jenner's 25th Birthday: 'So Kind Yet Badass'
As Kylie Jenner turned 25 years old, members of her family praised the beauty mogul for a life well (adorably!) lived!. On Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian penned a sweet tribute for her younger sibling on Instagram. The post featured a carousel of photos of the pair throughout the years, including one when Kylie was pregnant.
IFLScience
Facebook And Twitter Fail To Act On Anti-LGBTQ+ Hate Speech, Report Finds
The astounding failure of Twitter and Meta (Facebook's parent company) to enforce their respective community standards to protect members of the LGBTQ+ community from abuse has been highlighted in a newly published report from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) and the Human Rights Campaign. Despite the companies' commitments to tackling hate speech, they not only let it stay in most cases, but they also enjoyed the revenue when it is used in advertisements.
The FADER
Song You Need: Dark chaos from Danny Elfman and Blixa Bargeld
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Music historians will remember 2021 as the year Danny Elfman returned to rock ’n’ roll. After a quarter century spent creating some of the most memorable film scores and TV themes of all time, he hunkered down in his home studio during quarantine and resurfaced with Big Mess. Comprising 17 originals and a rework of his 1982 Oingo Boingo cult hit “Insects,” it’s a chamber-goth opus that could only have spring from his mind.
