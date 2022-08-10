Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Heat’s Victor Oladipo Says He & Russell Westbrook Will Be On ‘Revenge Tour’ Next Season
Russell Westbrook has plenty to prove in the upcoming season after a disappointing first year with the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 2021-22. However, he ended the season second in total turnovers with 295 and largely disappointed on the defensive end, making it an average season at best for a player earning $44.2 million — the fourth-largest salary in the league.
Pelicans Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Eventually, two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant has to get traded. Doesn’t he? From all appearances, the situation in Brooklyn is getting toxic. We already knew Durant had requested a trade. Recently, it’s surfaced that he approached team owner Joe Tsai with an ultimatum: Fire Sean Marks and Steve...
Kyrie Irving's agent refutes report he 'hates' Steve Nash and Sean Marks
Reports that Kyrie Irving ‘hates’ head coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks are simply not true, according to his agent and stepmother Shetallia Riley Irving.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Who's behind the report that Durant wants to play with Marcus Smart?
Kevin Durant wants to land with the Boston Celtics and play with Marcus Smart, reports SNY’s Ian Begley. It seems as if Durant is trying to strong-arm the Brooklyn Nets.
Kyrie Irving’s camp disputes latest explosive report about him
Kyrie Irving is trying to cleanse the negative energy surrounding him in the press right now. Mark W. Sanchez and Josh Kosman of the New York Post reported this week that the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving supposedly “hates” head coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. “[Irving] feels...
Yardbarker
JaVale McGee Says He Enjoyed Playing With LeBron James And The Lakers: “People Forget We Were 1st In The West And I Was The Starting Center The Whole Year”
JaVale McGee is a 3-time NBA Champion and will hope his veteran leadership rubs off on the Dallas Mavericks this season. McGee signed with the Mavs to reunite with former Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd and former teammate Jared Dudley (assistant coach on the Mavs). The 2019-20 Lakers went all...
Yardbarker
Jeff Van Gundy: Relationship Between Kevin Durant, Nets Can Be Salvaged
This despite the fact Durant gave Nets owner Joe Tsai and ultimatum — either to trade him, or fire coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. Tsai, of course, said his coach and GM aren’t going anywhere. There is a sense Durant made such demands because he...
RELATED PEOPLE
Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on viral video of his car damage
Ja Morant made a lot of fans worry on Wednesday after uploading a video of his car that seemed to just got out of a wreck. Fortunately, the Memphis Grizzlies star quickly eased those concerns. Morant celebrated his 23rd birthday on Wednesday, so it was only natural for things to get crazy. However, it might […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on viral video of his car damage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
A King Thing? Knicks Named a Premier Destination for LeBron James
It's deja blue (and orange) all over again. New York Knicks fans are no doubt used to royal denials by LeBron James. Like many great performers, James often saves his best stuff for Madison Square Garden, especially after the host team's ultimately futile attempt to acquire his services after his first departure from Cleveland in 2010.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Gets Huge Promise From Rob Pelinka
LeBron James is one of the best players to ever step on a basketball court, and as it stands, he has a very big decision to make. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is currently in the midst of discussing a potential extension with the purple and gold, but he has yet to actually sign the deal. LeBron continues to meet with Lakers brass, and there is this sense that LeBron might not renew his deal, meaning he will become a free agent next summer.
NBC Sports
Nets' reported opening offer to Celtics in KD trade talks was comical
The Brooklyn Nets, based on various reports over the last month, seem pretty intent on acquiring a massive return for Kevin Durant, one that includes a young star, multiple first-round picks and other pieces. It makes sense. Durant, who will be 34 years old on Opening Night in October, is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Celtics Refuse To Trade This Role Player For Kevin Durant
Another layer was added to the Kevin Durant trade saga over the weekend. Back before the NBA free agency moratorium began in June, Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. It surprised a lot of people, but things have been slow-moving. Because of how slowly things have progressed, Durant...
The Jaylen Brown reason Celtics will remain part of Kevin Durant trade discussion
Kevin Durant has yet to be traded. Despite a previous trade request and a recent ultimatum, the superstar is still technically a member of the Brooklyn Nets. However, a deal is expected to occur. But the Nets have an unsurprisingly absurd asking price for KD which many teams have been unable to meet. The one […] The post The Jaylen Brown reason Celtics will remain part of Kevin Durant trade discussion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Expressed Concerns During Meeting With Rob Pelinka, Who Vowed To Use All Resources To Improve Roster
Among the top priorities for the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason is securing an extension for LeBron James. The King became eligible to sign the two-year, $97.1 million contract on Aug. 4, but has not inked it yet. It was reported that all signs point toward LeBron signing a deal...
Former New York Knicks Star Comments On Steph Curry's Instagram Post
Quentin Richardson commented on Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry's Instagram post. Richardson played for the Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘They ain’t got that one’: Stephen Curry gets epic one-of-a-kind gift fitted by Snoop Dogg
Apart from his four NBA championship rings, two NBA MVP trophies, and a bunch of other shiny mementos, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry will now also have another hardware to flaunt, thanks to rapper Snoop Dogg, who gave the future Basketball Hall of Famer a Death Row chain. Snoop...
Wanna Bet? Knicks' Projected Win Total Revealed
The projections from Caesars Sportsbook at least have the Knicks playing more than 82 games next season.
Inc.com
A Millionaire Basketball Player Allegedly Made an Outrageous Demand. The Team's Owner Had the Perfect Response
Imagine for a moment you're the owner of an NBA team. Your most valuable player demands a trade. So, you meet with him face-to-face, and he presents you with an ultimatum:. Fire the coach and my boss (the general manager), or lose me. That's reportedly the situation that Brooklyn Nets...
NBC Sports
Harris hilariously responds to Durant-to-Sixers buzz
Where will Kevin Durant play basketball next season? I have no idea. You have no idea. Heck, Kevin Durant might have no idea. That is, if you believe the buzz that emerged Wednesday from SNY reporter Ian Begley, who reported that members of the Sixers' front office feel "strongly" about pursuing a Durant trade - and that Durant sees Philly as a "favorable" landing spot.
Comments / 0