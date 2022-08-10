“Once You Could Get Your Ideas Across to Him, He Could Make It”: Bill Carson on Designing the Strat With Leo Fender

Read full article on original website
David Ellefson reveals why Megadeth's Killing Is My Business... is so fast - and it involves Metallica
Apparently, some of the original Killing Is My Business...And Business Is Good! material had "almost a Black Sabbath tempo"
That time Thin Lizzy recorded an album of Deep Purple covers and saved their career
It's late 1972, and Thin Lizzy are about to lose their record contract - then along comes an offer they can't afford to refuse
guitar.com
Dave Mustaine takes aim at “little brats” who wear Megadeth t-shirts without listening to their music in forthcoming song
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine has recently revealed that the band’s new album features a song about girls who wear band t-shirts but aren’t a fan of the band. The new album, THE SICK, THE DYING… AND THE DEAD!, is due for release September 2 this year and their latest single, Night Stalkers dropped last month (July).
Guitar World Magazine
Buddy Guy announces new album and teams up with Jason Isbell for its first single, Gunsmoke Blues
The iconic bluesman's new album is titled The Blues Don't Lie and is scheduled for a September 30 release. Buddy Guy has a new album coming out on September 30 through RCA/Silvertone, titled The Blues Don’t Lie, and the doyen of Chicago blues has been good enough to share its first single.
Every Stone Temple Pilots album ranked worst to best
Originally fronted by the charismatic Scott Weiland, Stone Temple Pilots were one of the most successful US rock bands of the '90s, and are now enjoying a second act with new vocalist Jeff Gutt. This is their catalogue ranked
Guitar World Magazine
John Scofield: “When you’re playing without a band, all kinds of subtleties in your playing come out, maybe good and bad… You really hear what you’re doing”
On his latest album, Solo, the jazz guitar luminary plays alone with just a looper for company, and it turned out to be a learning experience that was a lot of fun too. Another product of the enforced time off the road that the recent pandemic brought with it, John Scofield’s latest album, Solo, was pretty much a happy accident. Whereas we might be more accustomed to hearing Sco in full-on fusion mode, ripping it up with a band, on Solo we find him in a more introspective mood.
Guitar World Magazine
Beabadoobee talks alternate tunings, “weird, strange” recording techniques, and the subconscious influence of ‘90s grunge and alt-rock
The self-taught Gen Z guitar hero returns with the brilliant sophomore album, Beatopia, and explains how fresh tunings spring forth fresh musical ideas. After being handed a secondhand guitar from her dad when she was 17, British indie rocker beabadoobee (born Beatrice Laus) has been on an upward trajectory. Coffee...
yankodesign.com
Metallica-themed turntable jumps on the band’s renaissance
Eighties heavy metal rock band Metallica has been enjoying another renaissance thanks to its music being featured in Netflix’s Stranger Things. But for real fans of the band, they never really went away and they have been enjoying their music all this time. For die-hard fans, any memorabilia or Metallica-themed gadgets will be most welcome. And if you have enough money, you’d probably want to have a piece of this Metallica limited edition turntable.
guitar.com
Kramer announces high-performance Striker electric guitar collection
Kramer has announced its high-performance Striker electric guitar collection, featuring three different configurations for guitarists to choose from. The Striker HSS, Striker Figured HSS Floyd Rose and Striker Figured HSS Stoptail feature a satin-finished maple neck with a Kramer K-Speed SlimTaper C profile, with an optional hardshell case available on purchase.
Pete Townshend Said The Beach Boys Inspired 1 of The Who’s Songs
Pete Townshend said a hit by The Who wouldn't be the same without The Beach Boys' songs and a future member of Led Zeppelin.
