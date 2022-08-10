Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Allegedly Wanted His New Contract To Guarantee He Wouldn't Have To Play More Than 60 Games Per Season And To Not Play Back To Back Games
The entire saga with the Brooklyn Nets seeing both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving want out of the team 3 years after signing with the squad seems to have kicked off when Joe Tsai refused to sign a contract extension with Irving in June. The Nets were unwilling to offer...
Trail Blazers Land Draymond Green In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Portland Trail Blazers entered the NBA offseason looking to make some big changes to their roster. It was a process they started ahead of the trade deadline when they made two sizable trades with the LA Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans. Norman Powell, who re-signed with the Trail Blazers...
Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk
Stephen Curry just submitted his audition tape for the 2023 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest. Well, not really. Nevertheless, it’s still a noteworthy occasion whenever the Golden State Warriors superstar throws down a dunk — especially when it’s a reverse alley-oop dunk ala LeBron James. Steph channeled a little bit of The King when he threw […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AOL Corp
Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport
Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition
A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
Kevin Durant Is Rumored To Have 2 'Desired' Landing Spots
It's been a few weeks since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Despite that length of time, trade rumors surrounding the NBA superstar have been relatively quiet. However a new report from Ian Begley of SNY suggests Durant has two desired landing spots. According to Begley, both...
Heat Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Sometimes, NBA trades get complicated. We mean that in a couple of ways – making them can get complicated, and they can be complicated once they’re made. After all, look at the Kevin Durant situation. One of the best players in the NBA has demanded a trade. Surely, someone will take him off Brooklyn’s hands.
Philadelphia 76ers reportedly interested in Kevin Durant trade: How a deal might look
It seems that the Philadelphia 76ers are the latest contending team that sees a Kevin Durant trade as a way
Klay Thompson’s brother, Trayce, gets brutally honest on Warriors star’s football career
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is already one of the best shooters to ever step foot on the NBA court, though his brother Trayce Thompson still can’t believe he pursued basketball over football. Speaking to Natasha Dye of People, Trayce admitted that he always thought Klay was going to be an American football player. […] The post Klay Thompson’s brother, Trayce, gets brutally honest on Warriors star’s football career appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Chris Paul Said He Didn't Give Any Attention To Girls In High School: "My Girlfriend Was My Basketball."
Chris Paul is one of the best point guards to ever play in the NBA. The Phoenix Suns superstar has been a very impactful player wherever he's played, although he's yet to win that elusive championship. CP3 always had a huge love for basketball, and during his teenage years, he took it to the next level.
1 surprising Lakers player could be out of rotation next season?
It looks like Darvin Ham will not be playing around next season. Jovan Buha of The Athletic said this week on the “Lakers Nation Podcast” that swingman Talen-Horton Tucker could potentially be outside the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation in the 2022-23 campaign. Buha notes that Ham, the team’s new head coach, has “rarely” mentioned Horton-Tucker or any role Horton-Tucker might have next year, as transcribed by Lakers Twitter figure @RichStapless. Buha also says that Lakers figures he has personally spoken to have seldom brought up Horton-Tucker as well.
‘It’ll be a slaughterhouse’: Lakers icon Shaq has a special message for ‘buttercups’ in the NBA today
Los Angeles Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal was one of, if not the most feared big men in the NBA during his day. He was a very imposing figure and there’s no denying that Shaq struck fear in the hearts of his oppenents night in and night out. In...
TMZ.com
ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender
ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to Nets draws ‘livid’ response from NBA execs
Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to the Brooklyn Nets didn’t sit well with a lot of people, including league executives and coaches who believe he went too far with his demands. For those who missed it, Durant basically reiterated to Nets owner Joe Tsai that he wants out of Brooklyn. He did give the team an […] The post Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to Nets draws ‘livid’ response from NBA execs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Responds To Report That He Left The Nets Group Chat During The Playoffs: "Why Y'all Post Fake Stuff?"
Ben Simmons has been the subject of much ridicule on television and social media over the last year or so. It all started after that infamous playoff series against the Hawks, which was the last we saw of Simmons on an NBA court as he sat out for the first half of the 2021-22 season with the Sixers. He was then traded to the Nets but didn't play a game for them either as he was dealing with a back injury.
NBA・
Stephen Curry filmed brother of Klay Thompson getting a hit for the Dodgers and it was awesome
After winning yet another NBA championship, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has spent his offseason watching lots of baseball. The reigning NBA Finals MVP recently took some swings before the A’s played the Astros last month, and last night, he was back in an MLB park again. Even...
Nets asked Celtics for Tatum and Brown in trade for Durant
BOSTON -- The Brooklyn Nets are asking for a lot in return for Kevin Durant, as they should. But they're taking things a little too far in their discussions with the Boston Celtics.It was reported a few weeks ago that the Nets were asking the Celtics for Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and a haul of draft picks in return for Durant. It's a hefty asking price that the Celtics reportedly balked at. But that is not their most outrageous ask in their Durant trade talks.According to The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach, the Nets initially asked for both Jayson Tatum and...
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Gets Huge Promise From Rob Pelinka
LeBron James is one of the best players to ever step on a basketball court, and as it stands, he has a very big decision to make. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is currently in the midst of discussing a potential extension with the purple and gold, but he has yet to actually sign the deal. LeBron continues to meet with Lakers brass, and there is this sense that LeBron might not renew his deal, meaning he will become a free agent next summer.
