ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Teen babysitter saves baby mauled by pit bull

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bpssN_0hBjisBU00

A Fresno, California, father has spoken out with praise for his teenage babysitter who saved his baby son from a pit bull earlier this month.

Cortney Neal said his 15-year-old babysitter was watching his four-year-old and seven-year-old sons when a pit bull got loose and attacked the younger child, Carson.

He told KPRC-TV in an interview last week that she helped save his son’s life during the attack, which ended with the pit bull’s owner pulling the dog away.

The babysitter stayed with Carson and yelled for help while also holding on to the dog’s collar, Mr Neal said.

“She bravely tried to fight off the dog,” he told the TV station. “She never left him. We couldn’t have asked anything more than what she did.

The two children had been walking through the neighbourhood with their babysitter when the dog allegedly became loose and attacked Carson, who Mr Neal said has a fear of dogs.

“He’s like, ‘the dog was big, dad. The dog was big and black and he dragged me.,” Mr Neal told the TV station. “He’s scared of dogs. I think they were trying to run but he froze. He told me he froze. He’s like, ‘I kind of froze, dad’”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01VRWv_0hBjisBU00

Carson was placed in ICU unit and needed stitches to his back, arm, and two surgeries to repair nerve damage on his face and jaw, his father told reporters.

“I haven’t seen a tear come out of his eye,” his father told the TV station. “ I think we’ve cried more than him”.

A GoFundMe for Carson has seen more than $7,000 in donations, with the family providing updates on the fundraiser about his treatment.

On Tuesday, he was released from an ICU and and was slowly making progress, his family said, adding: “He has no balance to walk on his own yet. Slowly but making progress. He is out of ICU and in a regular room. Thank you all for all your prayers and donations. God Bless you”.

Comments / 9

Sally Rose
2d ago

What a remarkable young lady and strong little boy. Praying for healing both mentally and physically.

Reply
8
Debbie F Jimenez
2d ago

my prayers go out to you and your family 💞 I pray 🙏 that no family should have to endure such a tragedy!.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Loose Dog Puts 4-Year-Old in ICU

A Fresno child was released from the intensive care unit after being mauled by a loose pit bull while on a walk earlier this month. On August 1, the four-year-old was walking with his 15-year-old babysitter and her 7-year-old brother. The boy’s father, Cortney Neal, recounted to Click2Houston how his...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Fresno, CA
Accidents
City
Carson, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Man robs Fresno credit union, gets away on bike, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a credit union before riding away on a bicycle Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 5:00 p.m., officers were called out to First California Federal Credit Union at Shields Avenue and Fresno Street for a report of a robbery. When […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Friends of Missy Hernandez recognized by police

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The 32nd Annual Fresno and Madera Police Chiefs Association Awards Ceremony was held on Wednesday, August 10 at The Worship Center Church in Fowler.  One of the recipients was Salina Barbo. Barbo is the friend of Missy Hernandez, who was found dead in the California Aqueduct back in February.  Hernandez disappeared […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Fresno man facing 20 years for freeway shooting

FRESNO Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney has announced that Shane Enrique Bernal, 30, of Fresno was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years in prison for the attempted murder for the benefit of a Fresno-based criminal street gang. Officials say that in May of 2020, Bernal, a gang member, pulled up next to […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Babysitter#Accident#Kprc Tv#Icu
KMPH.com

Man arrested once again on repeated ag thefts in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A man has been arrested after deputies say he is responsible for repeated ag thefts in Tulare County. 55-year-old Ipolito Maldonado of Lindsay was taken into custody on Monday, just a few weeks after a prior arrest on the same charges. Back in March, deputies...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

At-risk child reported missing out of Merced found safe

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — UPDATE: The Merced Police Department announced the 11-year-old boy reported missing has been found safe. Thanks for helping to spread the word. A Merced family reported a missing child in Merced on Wednesday. The child is autistic and non-verbal, and was reported missing from his...
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Visalia man shot in front of his home, police say

VISALIA, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been shot and is in the hospital Tuesday night, according to the Visalia Police Department. According to authorities, at around 6:30 p.m. police responded to the 1400 block of N. Bridge where a victim had been shot. The shooting occurred in front of his residence. Officials say the […]
VISALIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

2 Dead after Fiery Accident on Manning Avenue [Fresno County, CA]

According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at the intersection of Manning Avenue and Hills Valley Road, around 12:00 p.m. Furthermore, investigators said a Toyota 4Runner SUV ran past a stop sign and straight into the path of a big-rig. As a result, both vehicles overturned several times,...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Man killed after crashing into garbage truck in Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead following a crash on a residential street in Fresno Thursday morning. It happened around 9:15 a.m. on Lane Ave. near Chestnut Ave. and Kings Canyon Blvd. Police say the driver of a white sedan was traveling westbound on Lane Ave. at...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Woman in deadly Fresno van crash named

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman killed in a minivan crash last Thursday in Fresno has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as 48-year-old Kenya Davis of Fresno. Officials say they were called into the area of McKinley and First around 1:30 p.m. for a call of a crashed minivan. They arrived to […]
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Killed in Car Accident on California Avenue in Fresno County

Officials in Fresno County reported a fatal car crash on California Avenue on the night of Monday, August 8, 2022. The auto accident took place shortly before midnight near the intersection of California Avenue and San Diego Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Fatal Car Crash on...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
The Independent

The Independent

788K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy